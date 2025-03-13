All Sanrio characters explained: from Hello Kitty to lesser-known friends

All Sanrio characters offer a mix of cuteness, creativity, and nostalgia. From the iconic Hello Kitty to the quirky Gudetama, each character has a unique charm. This post uncovers all about their personalities, friendships, and what makes them so special.

Kuromi (L), Hello Kitty (C), Gudetama (R). Photo: Photo: @annithtran on X (Twitter), @hellokitty on Instagram, @beadsnbobz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sanrio has created over 400 characters , each with unique designs and personalities.

, each with unique designs and personalities. Hello Kitty debuted in 1974 and remains one of the most iconic Sanrio characters.

and remains one of the most iconic Sanrio characters. Sanrio characters extend beyond Hello Kitty, including adorable and lesser-known figures like Kirimichan and Corocorokuririn.

All Sanrio characters

Sanrio's universe brims with a delightful array of characters, each exuding unique charm and personality. The characters tell playful stories and promote gentle themes that captivate diverse audiences. Here is a comprehensive list of Sanrio characters.

1. Little Twin Stars

Sanrio's Little Twin Stars in a playful scene. Photo: @Sanrio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little Twin Stars are angelic siblings from the Starry Sky. Kiki, the younger brother with blue hair, explores with curiosity and inventiveness. Lala, the older sister with pink hair, expresses her gentle and artistic nature.

2. Gudetama

Gudetama sitting on a plate. Photo: @beadsnbobz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Gudetama in 2013 as a lazy anthropomorphic egg yolk. The name combines "gude," meaning lazy, and "tama," from "tamago," meaning egg. This anime character embodies apathy and fatigue.

3. Chocolat

Chocolat standing with one paw raised. Photo: @media on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio created Chocolat as a charming bear character with a cocoa-inspired design. Chococat can be a bit scatterbrained, but his ultrasensitive "antenna" whiskers keep him updated on the latest news. According to Sanrio, his name comes from his chocolate-coloured nose.

4. Pochacco

Pochacco dressed in a red and white striped shirt (L). The character standing with one hand on its hip (R). Photo: @Pochacco on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Pochacco in 1989 as a sporty white dog with floppy ears. He loves adventure and frequently wears athletic attire. His passion for soccer and basketball, along with his friendly nature, makes him a beloved character.

5. My Melody

My Melody wearing a pink hood. Photo: @MyMelody on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced My Melody in 1975 as a rabbit known for her red or pink hood. She enjoys baking cookies with her mother and expresses kindness in all she does. Her friendly nature and timeless design have made her a classic Sanrio character.

6. Cinnamoroll

Cinnamoroll showcasing a playful demeanour. Photo: @pinkeepokie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Cinnamoroll in 2001 as a white puppy with long ears that help him fly. He has blue eyes, pink cheeks, and a plump, curly tail resembling a cinnamon roll. He works at Café Cinnamon and carries a shy yet gentle personality.

7. Pompompurin

Pompompurin wearing a brown bucket hat. Photo: @yodawgiheardyoulikeponies_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Pompompurin in 1996 as a golden retriever wearing a signature brown beret. He enjoys napping, eating pudding, and spending time with friends. His laid-back and friendly personality has won fans worldwide.

8. Kirimichan

Kirimichan portarying a smiling piece of salmon. Photo: @kirimichan.sanrio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Kirimichan as a salmon fillet character with a simple design. This unique character reflects Japan's culinary culture and adds a quirky touch to the Sanrio line up.

9. Tuxedo Sam

Tuxedo Sam sporting a festive red bow tie. Photo: @iamjpierce on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Tuxedo Sam in 1979 as a dapper penguin with a passion for fashion. He owns 365 bow ties and enjoys fine dining. His charming personality and stylish looks make him a fan favourite.

10. Corocorokuririn

Corocorokuririn walking in profile. Photo: @sanriotc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Corocorokuririn in 1998 as a golden hamster who loves collecting and hiding things. He stays curious, quick-witted, and enjoys rolling in his hamster ball. His playful antics have made him a beloved character.

11. Pekkle

Pekkle holding a drink with a straw (L). The character in a red shirt (R). Photo: @LovelyLaurenOG, @sanrio on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Pekkle in 1990 as a white duck known for his singing and dancing skills. He wears a blue T-shirt and displays a kind-hearted personality. His love for music and charm has won over fans.

12. Wish Me Mell

Wish Me Mell holding a stylish pink bag. Photo: @Sanrio on Facebook (modified by athor)

Source: UGC

Sanrio created Wish Me Mell as a rabbit from the magical world of Merci Hills. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer and expresses a caring nature. Her stylish appearance and gentle heart make her a beloved character.

13. Littleforestfellow

Littleforestfellow wearing a red scarf around her neck. Photo: @Sanrio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Littleforestfellow, also known as My Sweet Piano, is a sheep and a close friend of My Melody. She stays gentle, kind, and enjoys music. Her fluffy pink appearance and sweet personality make her a fan favourite.

14. Dokidoki Yummychums

Dokidoki Yummychums smiling with wide blue eyes. Photo: @foodcharacters on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Dokidoki Yummychums as a cheerful hamburger character. With a love for fast food, this character brings playful and appetising charm to the Sanrio universe. As per The Sanrio Wiki, they appeared in 8 animated series like Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures as My Melody’s sidekicks.

15. Cheery Chums

Cheery Chums in a pink outfit with heart patterns. Photo: @sanriodaily on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio created Cheery Chums as a group of rabbit characters. They enjoy spending time together and spreading happiness. Their close bond and cheerful nature have made them popular among fans.

16. Hangyodon

Hangyodon holding a selfie stick with a smartphone. Photo: @sanriophilippines on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Hangyodon in 1985 as a fish who dreams of becoming a hero. Despite his quirky appearance, he remains kind-hearted and loves making others laugh. His unique design and endearing personality have gained him a dedicated fan base.

17. Bonbonribbon

Bonbonribbon adorned with a big pink bow. Photo: @sanrio on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Bonbonribbon in 2012 as a pink rabbit with dreams of becoming an accessory designer. She loves fashion, singing, and dancing. Her stylish looks and creative aspirations make her a beloved character.

Hello Kitty characters

Hello Kitty's world introduces fans to her family and close companions. Exploring these relationships offers a deeper understanding of Hello Kitty's endearing world. Here are the Hello Kitty characters' names and pictures.

18. Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty dressed in a matching pink outfit. Photo: @hellokitty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanrio introduced Hello Kitty on 1 November 1974. She is a cheerful and kind-hearted girl from the suburbs of London, England. She enjoys baking cookies and loves her mother's apple pie.

19. Mimmy White

Mimmy White dressed in a yellow outfit (L). The character in a more casual look with a pink bow (R). Photo: @Sanrio on Facebook, @symoneken on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mimmy White, Hello Kitty's twin sister, wears a yellow bow on her right ear. She stays shy and enjoys patchwork and embroidery. She shares a close bond with Hello Kitty.

20. Dear Daniel

Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel seated on a grassy field. Photo: @sleepymallows on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dear Daniel, also known as Daniel Starr, is Hello Kitty's childhood friend and boyfriend. He has a passion for photography and dreams of becoming a celebrity. His trendy and sensitive nature makes him unique.

21. Charmmy Kitty

Charmmy Kitty holding a small white bear. Photo: @Sanrio_OTD on Instagram (modified by athor)

Source: UGC

Hello Kitty's father, George White, gave her a Persian cat named Charmmy Kitty. She stays obedient and loves shiny objects. She often wears a lace-trimmed ribbon.

22. Mary White

Mary White dressed in a yellow outfit (L). The character wearing a pink outfit (R). Photo: @krismulkey on Instagram, @Sanrio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary White, Hello Kitty's mother, cares deeply for her family and excels at cooking. She creates a warm home and enjoys baking apple pies.

23. George White

George White in a blue shirt (L). The character holding an open yellow book (R). Photo: @Sanrio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

George White, Hello Kitty's father, balances hard work with family time. He stays funny, reliable, and slightly absent-minded.

24. Granny White

Granny White wearing glasses and a green hat (L). The character holding a plate with food (R). Photo: @sanrio on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Granny Margaret White enjoys baking cookies and telling stories to her grandchildren. She provides warmth and wisdom to the family.

Hello Kitty's friends

Beyond her immediate circle, Hello Kitty's friendships extend to other beloved Sanrio characters. Each character brings their flair, contributing to the diverse tapestry of friendships that fans cherish.

25. Badtz-Maru

Badtz-Maru sitting at a yellow desk (L). The character standing next to a birthday cake (R). Photo: @HTMGO, @badtzmaru on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Badtz-Maru, a mischievous penguin, thrives on being different. His feisty attitude adds a rebellious charm to his friendships.

26. Keroppi

Keroppi wearing a red-and-white striped shirt. Photo: @Japan_Info_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Keroppi, a cheerful frog from Donut Pond, loves adventures. His energetic and optimistic nature makes him a beloved friend in the Sanrio universe.

27. Kuromi from Hello kitty

Kuromi wearing her signature black hat. Photo: @annithtran on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kuromi, My Melody's mischievous rival, sports a punk-rock vibe and a jester hat. Despite her tough exterior, she enjoys romance novels.

How many Sanrio characters are there?

Sanrio has created over 400 characters since its inception in 1960. This extensive line up showcases a wide range of designs and personalities, appealing to various audiences.

Is Kuromi My Melody's sister?

No, Kuromi is not My Melody's sister. She is portrayed as My Melody's rival, especially in the Onegai My Melody series. Despite their rivalry, their relationship evolves.

Is Kuromi a cat or a bunny?

Kuromi is a white rabbit-like creature. She wears a black jester's hat with a pink skull on the front and has a black "imp" tail. Her design gives her a mischievous and punk-inspired appearance.

Is Kuromi evil or good?

Kuromi is portrayed as a mischievous and rebellious character, often acting as an antagonist to My Melody. However, she has a softer side and is not inherently evil. Her character adds depth and contrast to the Sanrio universe.

Exploring all Sanrio characters reveals a rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling. Each character, with their unique traits and narratives, contributes to a vibrant world that continues to enchant fans globally.

READ ALSO: The 25 most famous fat cartoon characters of all time

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about the most famous fat cartoon characters. These endearingly pudgy cartoon characters evoke cherished childhood memories through their charmingly distinct traits.

Fat cartoon characters are celebrated for their humour, personality, and often memorable roles in their respective shows or films. Read on to uncover some of the most famous fat cartoon characters of all time.

Source: Briefly News