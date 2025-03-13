All Sanrio characters explained: from Hello Kitty to lesser-known friends
All Sanrio characters offer a mix of cuteness, creativity, and nostalgia. From the iconic Hello Kitty to the quirky Gudetama, each character has a unique charm. This post uncovers all about their personalities, friendships, and what makes them so special.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- All Sanrio characters
- Hello Kitty characters
- Hello Kitty's friends
- How many Sanrio characters are there?
- Is Kuromi My Melody's sister?
- Is Kuromi a cat or a bunny?
- Is Kuromi evil or good?
Key takeaways
- Sanrio has created over 400 characters, each with unique designs and personalities.
- Hello Kitty debuted in 1974 and remains one of the most iconic Sanrio characters.
- Sanrio characters extend beyond Hello Kitty, including adorable and lesser-known figures like Kirimichan and Corocorokuririn.
All Sanrio characters
Sanrio's universe brims with a delightful array of characters, each exuding unique charm and personality. The characters tell playful stories and promote gentle themes that captivate diverse audiences. Here is a comprehensive list of Sanrio characters.
1. Little Twin Stars
Little Twin Stars are angelic siblings from the Starry Sky. Kiki, the younger brother with blue hair, explores with curiosity and inventiveness. Lala, the older sister with pink hair, expresses her gentle and artistic nature.
2. Gudetama
Sanrio introduced Gudetama in 2013 as a lazy anthropomorphic egg yolk. The name combines "gude," meaning lazy, and "tama," from "tamago," meaning egg. This anime character embodies apathy and fatigue.
3. Chocolat
Sanrio created Chocolat as a charming bear character with a cocoa-inspired design. Chococat can be a bit scatterbrained, but his ultrasensitive "antenna" whiskers keep him updated on the latest news. According to Sanrio, his name comes from his chocolate-coloured nose.
4. Pochacco
Sanrio introduced Pochacco in 1989 as a sporty white dog with floppy ears. He loves adventure and frequently wears athletic attire. His passion for soccer and basketball, along with his friendly nature, makes him a beloved character.
5. My Melody
Sanrio introduced My Melody in 1975 as a rabbit known for her red or pink hood. She enjoys baking cookies with her mother and expresses kindness in all she does. Her friendly nature and timeless design have made her a classic Sanrio character.
6. Cinnamoroll
Sanrio introduced Cinnamoroll in 2001 as a white puppy with long ears that help him fly. He has blue eyes, pink cheeks, and a plump, curly tail resembling a cinnamon roll. He works at Café Cinnamon and carries a shy yet gentle personality.
7. Pompompurin
Sanrio introduced Pompompurin in 1996 as a golden retriever wearing a signature brown beret. He enjoys napping, eating pudding, and spending time with friends. His laid-back and friendly personality has won fans worldwide.
8. Kirimichan
Sanrio introduced Kirimichan as a salmon fillet character with a simple design. This unique character reflects Japan's culinary culture and adds a quirky touch to the Sanrio line up.
9. Tuxedo Sam
Sanrio introduced Tuxedo Sam in 1979 as a dapper penguin with a passion for fashion. He owns 365 bow ties and enjoys fine dining. His charming personality and stylish looks make him a fan favourite.
10. Corocorokuririn
Sanrio introduced Corocorokuririn in 1998 as a golden hamster who loves collecting and hiding things. He stays curious, quick-witted, and enjoys rolling in his hamster ball. His playful antics have made him a beloved character.
11. Pekkle
Sanrio introduced Pekkle in 1990 as a white duck known for his singing and dancing skills. He wears a blue T-shirt and displays a kind-hearted personality. His love for music and charm has won over fans.
12. Wish Me Mell
Sanrio created Wish Me Mell as a rabbit from the magical world of Merci Hills. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer and expresses a caring nature. Her stylish appearance and gentle heart make her a beloved character.
13. Littleforestfellow
Littleforestfellow, also known as My Sweet Piano, is a sheep and a close friend of My Melody. She stays gentle, kind, and enjoys music. Her fluffy pink appearance and sweet personality make her a fan favourite.
14. Dokidoki Yummychums
Sanrio introduced Dokidoki Yummychums as a cheerful hamburger character. With a love for fast food, this character brings playful and appetising charm to the Sanrio universe. As per The Sanrio Wiki, they appeared in 8 animated series like Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures as My Melody’s sidekicks.
15. Cheery Chums
Sanrio created Cheery Chums as a group of rabbit characters. They enjoy spending time together and spreading happiness. Their close bond and cheerful nature have made them popular among fans.
16. Hangyodon
Sanrio introduced Hangyodon in 1985 as a fish who dreams of becoming a hero. Despite his quirky appearance, he remains kind-hearted and loves making others laugh. His unique design and endearing personality have gained him a dedicated fan base.
17. Bonbonribbon
Sanrio introduced Bonbonribbon in 2012 as a pink rabbit with dreams of becoming an accessory designer. She loves fashion, singing, and dancing. Her stylish looks and creative aspirations make her a beloved character.
Hello Kitty characters
Hello Kitty's world introduces fans to her family and close companions. Exploring these relationships offers a deeper understanding of Hello Kitty's endearing world. Here are the Hello Kitty characters' names and pictures.
18. Hello Kitty
Sanrio introduced Hello Kitty on 1 November 1974. She is a cheerful and kind-hearted girl from the suburbs of London, England. She enjoys baking cookies and loves her mother's apple pie.
19. Mimmy White
Mimmy White, Hello Kitty's twin sister, wears a yellow bow on her right ear. She stays shy and enjoys patchwork and embroidery. She shares a close bond with Hello Kitty.
20. Dear Daniel
Dear Daniel, also known as Daniel Starr, is Hello Kitty's childhood friend and boyfriend. He has a passion for photography and dreams of becoming a celebrity. His trendy and sensitive nature makes him unique.
21. Charmmy Kitty
Hello Kitty's father, George White, gave her a Persian cat named Charmmy Kitty. She stays obedient and loves shiny objects. She often wears a lace-trimmed ribbon.
22. Mary White
Mary White, Hello Kitty's mother, cares deeply for her family and excels at cooking. She creates a warm home and enjoys baking apple pies.
23. George White
George White, Hello Kitty's father, balances hard work with family time. He stays funny, reliable, and slightly absent-minded.
24. Granny White
Granny Margaret White enjoys baking cookies and telling stories to her grandchildren. She provides warmth and wisdom to the family.
Hello Kitty's friends
Beyond her immediate circle, Hello Kitty's friendships extend to other beloved Sanrio characters. Each character brings their flair, contributing to the diverse tapestry of friendships that fans cherish.
25. Badtz-Maru
Badtz-Maru, a mischievous penguin, thrives on being different. His feisty attitude adds a rebellious charm to his friendships.
26. Keroppi
Keroppi, a cheerful frog from Donut Pond, loves adventures. His energetic and optimistic nature makes him a beloved friend in the Sanrio universe.
27. Kuromi from Hello kitty
Kuromi, My Melody's mischievous rival, sports a punk-rock vibe and a jester hat. Despite her tough exterior, she enjoys romance novels.
How many Sanrio characters are there?
Sanrio has created over 400 characters since its inception in 1960. This extensive line up showcases a wide range of designs and personalities, appealing to various audiences.
Is Kuromi My Melody's sister?
No, Kuromi is not My Melody's sister. She is portrayed as My Melody's rival, especially in the Onegai My Melody series. Despite their rivalry, their relationship evolves.
Is Kuromi a cat or a bunny?
Kuromi is a white rabbit-like creature. She wears a black jester's hat with a pink skull on the front and has a black "imp" tail. Her design gives her a mischievous and punk-inspired appearance.
Is Kuromi evil or good?
Kuromi is portrayed as a mischievous and rebellious character, often acting as an antagonist to My Melody. However, she has a softer side and is not inherently evil. Her character adds depth and contrast to the Sanrio universe.
Exploring all Sanrio characters reveals a rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling. Each character, with their unique traits and narratives, contributes to a vibrant world that continues to enchant fans globally.
