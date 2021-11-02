Rondonumbanine: age, real name, RPG, appeal, songs, profiles, net worth
Drill music has officially gone global. The subgenre, born in the cold streets of Chicago a little more than a decade ago, moved its way to the UK before reigniting New York City's famous rap scene over the last few years. Now, artists like Rondonumbanine are taking part in the excitement and doing great while at it.
Clint Massey, popularly known by his stage name, Rondonumbanine, is a talented American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best recognized for his singles Hang Wit Me and Taliban. In addition, he is a member of the drill movement. In 2014, the rapper was sentenced to 39 years in prison for the murder of a cab driver, Javan Boyd.
Rondonumbanine's profile summary
- Full name: Clint Massey
- Nickname: Rondonumbanine
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 18th February 1997
- Birth sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US
- Rondonumbanine's age: 24 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Weight: 55 kg
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Shoe size: 12(US)
- Religion: Christianity
- Relationship status: Single
- Children: None
- Profession: American rapper, singer and songwriter
- Genre: Hip hop, drill, trap
- Net worth: $110,000
- Twitter: Rondonumbanine
Rondonumbanine's biography
Clint Massey was born on 18th February 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He has not offered any information about his personal life. Details about his parents, siblings, upbringing and educational background, have not been revealed to the public.
The rapper was raised in one of the most violent and crime-ridden areas of Chicago. While still a young boy, he joined one of the Black Disciples gangs, precisely the 600 set of the gang. The group became heavily involved with drill rap, and soon his music started to gain popularity.
Career
He began his career by releasing a hit single, Taliban. The song was well-received, with the music video earning over 10 million views on YouTube. He continued to release free music online and made videos that showcased them making gang signs and supposedly disrespecting rival gangs.
Later, he collaborated with several other renowned artists who would also find popularity, including Fly Boy Gang (FBG). In 2012, he released his first mixtape, I'm Up Next, which can be streamed through DatPiff.
He rose to prominence in September 2013 after the release of the song Hang Wit Me. The song and its official music video, released on 6th September 2013, was well-received, earning 20 million views as of 2021. On 11th October 2013, he released another hit single, Life of a Savage, which has accumulated close to 6 million views as of 2021.
Before going to prison, he had released the following song and albums:
Rondonumbanine's songs
- Play for Keeps
- Hang Wit Me
- SixDouble0 Part 2
- Shooters
- Ride
- The End
- Zeko Pack
- Bail Out
- Facedown
- Taliban
- Steve Drive
- Life of a Savage (Remix)
- Trap Spot
- City of the Year
- Go Crazy
- Shit Real
- Life Of A Savage
- Taliban (100%)
- Grindin
- Fuck Niggas
- Want Beef
- Go Crazy (Part II)
- I’m Hot
- Wack A Opp
- Life Of A Savage (100%)
- Hang Wit Me (100%)
- Poppin Tags
- We Don’t Fuck Around
- All I Need
- Corner Store
- Freestyle from Prison
- Real Nigga For Life
- Turnin Up
- The Block
- What They Want
- Let’s Go Hard
- Don’t Know Me
- Shittin’ On Em
Albums
- 2013 - Rn4l
- 2013 - Steve Drive
Legal issues and appeal
In late 2013, the Crime Control Strategies Deployment Operations Center published a safety bulletin alleging two notorious gang factions owned a rocket launcher. The rapper was included in the publication after Rondonumbanine's rocket launcher photos on his social media pages. However, he refuted the authenticity of the alleged weapon and proclaimed his innocence.
On 22nd February 2014, he shot and killed a 28-year old cab drive Javan Boyd with one of his friend's Courtney Ealy. The cab driver was shot seven times. In March 2014, he was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in Boyd's death. In 2016, he was convicted and sentenced to 39 years in prison.
However, his friend and collaborator Lil Durk discussed his case in an interview with Billboard, stating that the rapper may be released from prison on appeal soon. Unfortunately, there are no further details about Rondonumbanine's appeal.
Rondonumbanine's net worth
How much is Rondonumbanine's net worth? Rondonumbanine's 2021's net worth is roughly $110,000, mostly earned from his music career. Unfortunately, the net worth has stopped increasing since the cessation of his music releases.
Rondonumbanine's fast facts
- Who is Rondonumbanine? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and convicted murderer.
- What is Rondonumbanine's real name? His real name is Clint Massey.
- How old is Rondonumbanine? He is 24 years as of 2021. Rondonumbanine's birthday is celebrated on 18th February every year.
- How long is Rondonumbanine's jail sentence? His jail sentence is 39 years.
- When is Rondonumbanine's release date? His projected release date is 24th February 2056. The rapper is eligible for parole on 24th February 2053.
- What happened after Rondonumbanine's RPG allegations? He refuted the rumours and claimed his innocence.
- How much is Rondonumbanine's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $110,000 as of 2021.
Rondonumbanine had a promising future in the music industry, as seen in his hit songs which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Unfortunately, he is serving a 39-year jail sentence for the first-degree murder of a cab driver. Even though his music release has stopped, his previous songs and music videos are available on YouTube.
