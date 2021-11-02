Drill music has officially gone global. The subgenre, born in the cold streets of Chicago a little more than a decade ago, moved its way to the UK before reigniting New York City's famous rap scene over the last few years. Now, artists like Rondonumbanine are taking part in the excitement and doing great while at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Clint Massey, popularly known by his stage name, Rondonumbanine, is a talented American rapper, singer and songwriter. Photo: @rondo600rn4l

Source: Instagram

Clint Massey, popularly known by his stage name, Rondonumbanine, is a talented American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best recognized for his singles Hang Wit Me and Taliban. In addition, he is a member of the drill movement. In 2014, the rapper was sentenced to 39 years in prison for the murder of a cab driver, Javan Boyd.

Rondonumbanine's profile summary

Full name : Clint Massey

: Clint Massey Nickname: Rondonumbanine

Rondonumbanine Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18th February 1997

18th February 1997 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, US

: Chicago, Illinois, US Rondonumbanine's age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Shoe size : 12(US)

: 12(US) Religion: Christianity

Christianity Relationship status : Single

: Single Children: None

None Profession: American rapper, singer and songwriter

American rapper, singer and songwriter Genre: Hip hop, drill, trap

Hip hop, drill, trap Net worth: $110,000

$110,000 Twitter: Rondonumbanine

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Rondonumbanine's biography

Clint Massey was born on 18th February 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He has not offered any information about his personal life. Details about his parents, siblings, upbringing and educational background, have not been revealed to the public.

The rapper was raised in one of the most violent and crime-ridden areas of Chicago. While still a young boy, he joined one of the Black Disciples gangs, precisely the 600 set of the gang. The group became heavily involved with drill rap, and soon his music started to gain popularity.

Career

Rondonumbanine began his career by releasing a hit single, Taliban which was well-received, with the music video earning over 10 million views on YouTube. Photo: @rondo600rn4l

Source: UGC

He began his career by releasing a hit single, Taliban. The song was well-received, with the music video earning over 10 million views on YouTube. He continued to release free music online and made videos that showcased them making gang signs and supposedly disrespecting rival gangs.

Later, he collaborated with several other renowned artists who would also find popularity, including Fly Boy Gang (FBG). In 2012, he released his first mixtape, I'm Up Next, which can be streamed through DatPiff.

He rose to prominence in September 2013 after the release of the song Hang Wit Me. The song and its official music video, released on 6th September 2013, was well-received, earning 20 million views as of 2021. On 11th October 2013, he released another hit single, Life of a Savage, which has accumulated close to 6 million views as of 2021.

Before going to prison, he had released the following song and albums:

Rondonumbanine's songs

Play for Keeps

Hang Wit Me

SixDouble0 Part 2

Shooters

Ride

The End

Zeko Pack

Bail Out

Facedown

Taliban

Steve Drive

Life of a Savage (Remix)

Trap Spot

City of the Year

Go Crazy

Shit Real

Life Of A Savage

Taliban (100%)

Grindin

Fuck Niggas

Want Beef

Go Crazy (Part II)

I’m Hot

Wack A Opp

Life Of A Savage (100%)

Hang Wit Me (100%)

Poppin Tags

We Don’t Fuck Around

All I Need

Corner Store

Freestyle from Prison

Real Nigga For Life

Turnin Up

The Block

What They Want

Let’s Go Hard

Don’t Know Me

Shittin’ On Em

Albums

2013 - Rn4l

2013 - Steve Drive

Legal issues and appeal

Rondonumbanine shot and killed a 28-year old cab drive Javan Boyd with one of his friend's Courtney Ealy. Photo: @rondo600rn4l

Source: Instagram

In late 2013, the Crime Control Strategies Deployment Operations Center published a safety bulletin alleging two notorious gang factions owned a rocket launcher. The rapper was included in the publication after Rondonumbanine's rocket launcher photos on his social media pages. However, he refuted the authenticity of the alleged weapon and proclaimed his innocence.

On 22nd February 2014, he shot and killed a 28-year old cab drive Javan Boyd with one of his friend's Courtney Ealy. The cab driver was shot seven times. In March 2014, he was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in Boyd's death. In 2016, he was convicted and sentenced to 39 years in prison.

However, his friend and collaborator Lil Durk discussed his case in an interview with Billboard, stating that the rapper may be released from prison on appeal soon. Unfortunately, there are no further details about Rondonumbanine's appeal.

Rondonumbanine's net worth

How much is Rondonumbanine's net worth? Rondonumbanine's 2021's net worth is roughly $110,000, mostly earned from his music career. Unfortunately, the net worth has stopped increasing since the cessation of his music releases.

Rondonumbanine's fast facts

Who is Rondonumbanine? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and convicted murderer. What is Rondonumbanine's real name? His real name is Clint Massey. How old is Rondonumbanine? He is 24 years as of 2021. Rondonumbanine's birthday is celebrated on 18th February every year. How long is Rondonumbanine's jail sentence? His jail sentence is 39 years. When is Rondonumbanine's release date? His projected release date is 24th February 2056. The rapper is eligible for parole on 24th February 2053. What happened after Rondonumbanine's RPG allegations? He refuted the rumours and claimed his innocence. How much is Rondonumbanine's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $110,000 as of 2021.

Rondonumbanine had a promising future in the music industry, as seen in his hit songs which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Unfortunately, he is serving a 39-year jail sentence for the first-degree murder of a cab driver. Even though his music release has stopped, his previous songs and music videos are available on YouTube.

READ ALSO: J Cole's net worth, age, full name, spouse, height, P.O.B, songs, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece on J Cole's net worth, age, full name, spouse, height, P.O.B, songs, and profiles. J cole has created a big name for himself in the music industry. He is primarily known for his deep and relatable lyrics.

J Cole's net worth is a reflection of the successful career he has had as a rapper. His music has inspired many, and his lyrics are relatable. For this, he is considered the greatest rapper of these times.

Source: Briefly.co.za