Who is Patrick Phungwayo? Age, children, wife, car, profile, news, net worth

Patrick Phungwayo, a former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits player, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates' court on the 18th of November. Hawks believe Thulani is one of the two suspects arrested on 16th November in Lombardy East. The two men, aged 33 and 46, are being linked to a gang of armed robbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Besides being a football player, Thulani claims he is an established entrepreneur. Photo: @PremierSoccerReport

Source: Facebook

The gang Thulani is being associated with would use an Audi that has a fake registration plate to hijack and invade homes in the suburbs of Gauteng. SA's police officers arrested them in Lombardy East before raiding some residential premises. They found burglary equipment, three guns, balaclavas, phones, gloves and a stolen TV set inside the car.

Patrick Phungwayo's profile summary

Full name: Patrick Thulani Phungwayo

Patrick Thulani Phungwayo Date of birth: 6th January 1988

6th January 1988 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Age: 33 years in 2021

33 years in 2021 Place of birth: Alexandra, South Africa

Alexandra, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Career: Football player

Football player Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Position(s): Left-back

Left-back Clubs/ Agent: None

None Net worth: $100k-$5 million

$100k-$5 million Twitter: @phungwayo29

@phungwayo29 Facebook: Patrick Phungwayo

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Patrick Phungwayo's biography

The player was born on 6th January 1988 in Alexandra, Gauteng. Therefore, Patrick Phungwayo's age is 33 years in 2021. The star is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has never publicly disclosed information about his education, childhood, parents, and siblings.

During an interview with FARPost, the player's words suggested that he had a wife and children. Also, his Facebook posts indicate the same. Photo: @104638107864125

Source: Facebook

Is Patrick Phungwayo married?

While having a discussion with FARPost about financial issues that affect sports professionals like low wages, savings, and investments, Phangwayo said:

Even if I can get a team tomorrow, it must put food on my table, not the other way round where I end begging my wife for an R100. So that's where I am in love right now.

He concluded:

If I have to wear an overall and make that R5 000, so be it, but I'll be around my children, around my family. I also feel like I've lost a lot of money investing in people, and I'm sure I'm not the only one.

People are now wondering who Patrick Phungwayo's wife is. How he captions some of his Facebook pictures suggest he is a family man. Patrick Phungwayo's children are two beautiful girls and a handsome boy.

Is Patrick Phungwayo on Instagram? Unfortunately, the player does not have an Instagram account, but you can follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Thulani has played for more than five South African football clubs. Photo: @Onewaysportsforall

Source: Facebook

Career history

Phingwayo's career began at ASD Cape Town. In 2008, the club sent him to Bidvest Wits FC as a free transfer. Bidvest then loaned him to Panionios in 2010, and he returned to Bidvest in the same year.

Thulani transferred to Orlando Pirates in 2012. He was to play in the Carling Black Label Cup but had a mutual contract termination agreement with the club. As a result, the Pirates (one of Mzansi's ) released him on 29th August 2017.

The athlete played for the Free State Stars in SA's Premier Soccer League from 2017 to 2019. So, where is Patrick Phungwayo now? Currently, he neither has an agent nor a club.

According to Patrick Phungwayo's profile on Transfermarkt, he can play the centre-back and left midfield positions, and his current market value is 325 euros.

Patrick Phungwayo's arrests and cases

Thulani has faced numerous lawsuits since 2016. Most of them were assault and unpaid money issues. Photo: @MediaLtdPty

Source: Facebook

While playing for Orlando Pirates, Thulani faced attempted murder and assault charges for beating and shooting a man's wedding ring finger at a party in Spruitview, Johannesburg.

His brother, Phelenani, allegedly helped him in attacking the man. A lawyer accompanied the brothers to Katlehong police station, where the player surrendered himself.

Thulani turned himself in after the police pursued him for seven days. However, the cops did not find the firearm that was presumably used to harm the man. Magistrate Van Der Hotel postponed the case to June for more investigation and released them on R2000 bail each.

In March 2017, a 51-year-old mechanic from Alexandra sued Thulani at the Small Claims Court for an R2,941 unpaid bill due in February 2017. As the story goes, Pertus Nemamila repaired the player's Golf 3.

Reports claimed Thulani tried to escape the law towards the end of 2016. That was four weeks after he was charged with assault for allegedly kicking his employees. The player got violent when they served him a letter from the Department of Labour over unpaid wages.

Is the player a Sangoma?

Thulani explained his people's dressing culture to make people understand he was not a Sangoma. Photo: @Sanele Dlamini Sanele

Source: Facebook

The star dismissed the Eswatini and Mzansi media stories that claimed he retired from football for a spiritual calling. Instead, the player stated that his people wear amabhayi to honour their ancestors.

Also, his grandmother was an inyanga at some point, but that did believe his lineage would inherit the powers. The player's community believes that everyone has an amadlozi (angels). Those angels are ancestors who live within a person to protect them. However, having them does not imply the person has been initiated into becoming a Sangoma.

Patrick Phungwayo's cars

Patrick Phungwayo's net worth is $100k-$5 million. Besides the Volkswagen Golf Mk3 (Golf 3), his fans spotted him flaunting a blue VW Jetta. He later upgraded to a BMW 1 Series that had a black racing stripe over the hood.

He has been seen driving luxury cars like BMW 1 Series. Photo: @367199710026935

Source: Facebook

Patrick Phungwayo's news updates

In the latest news on Patrick Phungwayo, the TV set and other stolen items were identified by their owner from Honeydew. Meanwhile, the gang's Audi was stolen from Linden in June. Investigations are still on, and the police have made more arrests.

Patrick Phungwayo never issued an official statement to the public. Hence, no one can tell how that misleading information started and spread countrywide. Before the recent robbery allegations, the player was hoping to get a new club.

READ ALSO: Who is Kevin Hunter Jr? Age, baby, girlfriend, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Kevin Hunter Jr's bio. Did you know that he is the son of reality TV star Wendy Williams and her ex-husband? The young man was born in a wealthy environment.

His father is a Black Canadian-American executive producer, businessman, and public figure. Kevin has a $7.5 million net worth, yet he is still a student.

Source: Briefly.co.za