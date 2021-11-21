Who is Glenn McGrath? Age, children, wife, career, fastest ball, height, worth

Glenn McGrath is a former International cricketer who played cricket internationally for 14 years and was considered one of the greatest Australian International bowlers of all time. Interestingly also, he is reputed as a significant contributor to Australia's domination of the cricket world for a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath in Mumbai, India. Photo: Himanshu Bhatt

Source: Getty Images

Known throughout his career for maintaining an accurate line and length, Glenn McGrath's consistency enabled him to be one of the most economical and dangerous fast bowlers of his time. Who is Glenn McGrath? He holds the world record for the highest number of Test wickets by a fast bowler and is fourth on the all-time list. Keep reading to learn more about this impressive player.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Glenn Donald McGrath

Glenn Donald McGrath Nicknames : Pigeon and Millard

: Pigeon and Millard Date of Birth: 9th of February, 1970

9th of February, 1970 Age : 51 years old (as of 2021)

: 51 years old (as of 2021) Birthplace : Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia

: Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Occupation : Cricketer

: Cricketer Batting style: Right-hand bat

Right-hand bat Bowling style: Right-arm fast-medium

Right-arm fast-medium Education : Narromine Primary and Narromine High School

: Narromine Primary and Narromine High School Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Glenn McGrath's height : 6 feet and 6 inches

: 6 feet and 6 inches Spouse : Jane Louise (m. 2001), Sara Leonardi (m. 2010)

: Jane Louise (m. 2001), Sara Leonardi (m. 2010) Children: James, Holly, and Madison

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

The former International cricketer grew up in Narrowmine, Australia, and there he was discovered by former Australian batsman Doug Walters. How old is Glenn McGrath? Glenn McGrath's age is 51 years. He was born on the 9th of February, 1970, in Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia.

He had his primary and high school education in the same town. Afterwards, he moved to Sydney to play grade cricket.

Career

In November 1993, he made his cricket debut by playing against New Zealand. A month after, he made his international debut by playing against South Africa.

The former International cricketer speaking during the Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Hanna Lassen

Source: Getty Images

How quick was Glenn McGrath? He was not an extremely fast bowler; instead, his average pace was medium-fast. Nevertheless, his height and a near-perfect upright delivery stride put him at an advantage. He could generate bounce and movement from the most untoward pitch.

Also, he understood how psychology works. Maybe it is alter ego or principles, no one can say. McGrath is also a humorous man off the field.

After Courtney Walsh of the West Indies, Glenn soon became the second fast bowler to take 500 wickets. Three months later, in the Super Test at Sydney, he broke Walsh's record. Afterwards, he showed the world that family comes first by taking a break from the game during the 2006/2007 season to help his wife, Jane, with battling cancer.

At age 36, he came back stronger to lead the attack as Australia reclaimed the Ashes 5-0 in the Southern summer of 2006-2007. Then, in 2007, Glenn topped off his multinational career by enabling Australia to win the World Cup, where he was the leading bowler, with 26 wickets.

Glenn McGrath's test wickets and stats

Glenn is a legend. Going through his stat reveals how mind blowing his records are. In terms of total career test wickets taken, Glenn's wicket score is 124, his runs score is 641, and his batting average stands at 7.36.

More so, for his matches, he has 250 ODI, 115 for his runs, and his batting average stands at 3.83. Throughout his career, he was prominent for maintaining an accurate line and length.

Why was Glenn McGrath called a pigeon?

Glen was first called a pigeon by one of his New South Wales colleagues, Brad McNamara, due to his thin legs as a youth.

Fastest ball and bowling speed

Glenn McGrath's fastest ball on the speed gun was the World Cup final in 1999, and it was 92 mph. As for his bowling speed, Glenn McGrath's bowling speed was at 150 kph. To him, that is natural, just like something one is born with.

Ricky Ponting of Australia is presented with an ICC Hall Of Fame award by Glenn McGrath at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Teaming up with Jane, he established the McGrath Foundation, which provides breast cancer research and education funding. However, after battling various kinds of cancer for over a decade, Jane died in 2008. That same year, Glenn became a Member of the Order of Australia.

However, before the demise of Jane, Glenn McGrath's daughter, Holly McGrath, was born in 2002. She is 19 years old presently. She runs the Jane McGrath Foundation with her father and her stepmother, Sara, to raise money and serve its objectives.

Who is better, Glenn McGrath or Brett Lee?

Brett Lee conquers the pain barrier to supersede McGrath's record as the highest wicket-taker in Australia's One-Day Internationals (ODIs). As Lee draws closer to his goal to break Lee's record, it is essential to assess where he stands compared with the great legend.

McGrath has played 42 matches more than Lee, but Lee has taken more four and five-wicket hauls. However, McGrath has a better average, and his career rate is 3.88, while Lee's economy rate is 4.72.

Glenn McGrath's net worth

Glenn's net worth is estimated at $8.5 million. His net worth is made up of his earnings from bowling, business, central contract with eCricket Australia, IPL earnings, and book.

Also, Glenn owns several luxurious residences in the Eastern Suburbs. They include an expansive home, a saltwater pool accompanying BBQ, a boat shed, and a wet bar.

Glenn McGrath started to create extraordinary strides in his career right from an early age. Now that he has retired, his achievements speak for him, and he is more prominent for his run scores and charity work for breast cancer.

READ ALSO: Neels van Jaarsveld bio: partner, TV shows, movies, profile

Neels van Jaarsveld is one of the notable stars in South Africa's movie entertainment industry. As published on Briefly.co.za, his professionalism and acting prowess amaze everyone.

When he featured in the Color of Freedom in 2007, his role in the movie brought him to the spotlight and gave him more fortune than usual.

Source: Briefly.co.za