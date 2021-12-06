Kimbal Musk is the younger brother of Elon Musk, one of the world's wealthiest men. His enthusiasm for cuisine, business talents, and silicon valley contacts have made him a multi-millionaire in his own right. Furthermore, this restaurateur is passionate about sustainable agriculture and has established many Learning Gardens in schools around the United States. Find out with Briefly how this businessman went from growing up in South Africa to living the American Dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kimbal Musk is rarely caught without his favourite cowboy hat adorning his head. Photo by Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Kimbal Musk's house was purchased for $6.7 million back in 2017, and you can imagine what the entrepreneur is worth today. Having sold a portion of his Tesla stocks in November 2021, find out what he is worth today.

Kimbal Musk's profile

Full name: Kimbal Reeve Musk

Kimbal Reeve Musk Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Date of birth: 20 September 1972

20 September 1972 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Kimbal Musk's age: 49 in 2021

49 in 2021 Current residence: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Nationality: South African-American

South African-American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Wife: Christiana Wyly

Christiana Wyly Children: Luca, Stella and August

Luca, Stella and August Parents: Maye and Errol

Maye and Errol Kimbal Musk's brother: Elon

Elon Sister: Tosca

Tosca Height: 6'4" (193 cm)

6'4" (193 cm) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: French Culinary School and Queen's University

French Culinary School and Queen's University Occupation: Restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur

Restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur Kimbal Musk's net worth: $700 million in 2021

$700 million in 2021 Instagram: @kimbalmusk

@kimbalmusk Facebook:

Twitter: @kimbal

@kimbal Website: www.kimbalmusk.com

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Elon is Kimbal Musk's older brother, and the two have often partnered together in business ventures. Photo by Britta Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Are Kimbal Musk and Elon Musk related?

Kimbal spent his youth in Pretoria, Johannesburg, with his brother Elon and sister Tosca, along with his dietitian mother Maye, and his engineering consultant father, Errol. Maye, Elon and Tosca moved to Canada when their parents split up in 1980. Kimbal finished his education in Pretoria, living with his father, before relocating to Toronto and graduating from Queen University with a business degree.

Kimbal Musk's career

His career began in the field of finance, but he quickly discovered that his passions lay elsewhere. As a result, he went into business and founded College Pro Painters and Zip2 with the help of his brother, Elon.

The well-heeled young man relocated to New York, where he crossed paths with his first wife, Jen Lewin, an artist. Jen inspired his interest in the culinary arts, and he earned a degree from the French Culinary Institute in 2001. He immediately joined the team that nourished the firemen during the September 11 tragedy.

He tried his hand at a few restaurant enterprises before rejoining the IT field in 2006 as the CEO of OneRiot, Inc, where he stayed until Walmart Labs bought it out in 2011.

Kimbal Musk is focused on educating future genertations on sustainable farming in an urban setting. Photo: David McNew

Source: Getty Images

Kimbal Musk's restaurant ventures

Boulder, Colorado, saw Kimbal Musk's The Kitchen open in April 2004, thanks to this successful entrepreneur's partnership with English chef Hugo Matheson. Soon afterwards, the restaurant expanded with a cocktail lounge, "The Kitchen Upstairs". The young entrepreneur stated that this business venture was "instantly profitable".

The Kitchen Restaurant Group covers Colorado, Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Memphis. Kimbal Musk's company donates a percentage of its income to the construction and maintenance of Learning Gardens around the United States. In 2011, he founded "Next Door," a diner with Glendale, Stapleton, and Denver facilities.

He began focusing on sustainability and community participation in 2010 after suffering a severe accident on the ski slopes that caused him to re-evaluate his values. As a result, Kimbal Musk's Square Roots Urban Growers was founded in 2017 and is dedicated to delivering locally grown, authentic food to individuals in cities throughout the world. This idea fits in beautifully with his engagement with the Growe Foundation, which focuses on school food gardens and gardening programs.

Is Kimbal Musk vegan?

The man himself is not exclusively vegan, although he does promote the vegan lifestyle. He believes that Americas, in particular, could definitely benefit from cutting down on their meat consumption. His restaurants, Next Door specifically, have included a delectable range of meals suitable for the vegan diet.

Elon and Kimbal Musk are smiling all the way to the bank after they sold their Tesla shares in early November 2021. Photo: Paul Hennessy

Source: Getty Images

What is Kimbal Musk's net worth?

On January 8, 2021, when Tesla reached $880, Kimbal's shares were valued at $503 million. With so many different ventures on the go, Kimbal Musk's net worth in 2021 has amassed to an estimated total of $700 million.

Kimbal Musk and Elon Musk are again in the headlines following suspicious stock sales. On 6 November 2021, Kim sold $109 million worth of Tesla shares, and the next day Elon caused the stock value to drop using Twitter.

How old is Kimbal Musk?

On 20 September 2021, this successful entrepreneur celebrated his 49th birthday. He married his current wife, Christiana Wyly, in April of 2018, and she is much significantly younger, at 33 years old.

The Tweet that caused the Tesla stock to crash, but not before Kimbal cashed out. Photo: @elonmusk

Source: Twitter

Kimbal Musk has made sustainable development and community engagement a priority in his life. He maintains that his ski accident gave him a new lease on life, and he has since paid it forward by impacting the lives of countless youngsters across the United States.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk Spills the Tea on Why He Left Mzansi at the Age of 17, Blames the South African Army

Elon Musk, the creator of SpaceX, has revealed why he left his hometown in a fragment of an interview. He informed Mzansi that he fled SA when he was 17 to escape serving in the South African Army.

During his tenure in South Africa, Elon expressed displeasure with the South African Army's treatment of black people and refused to become a part of it. Read on with Briefly for further insights into the story.

Source: Briefly.co.za