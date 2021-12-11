Who is Laura Rutledge? Age, children, husband, salary, career, height, net worth

Laura Rutledge is a sports journalist for ESPN and sometimes features in the SEC Network's shows. She covers NFL and college football news and shows. Also, the journalist is a former ballet dancer and an American beauty pageant titleholder.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Laura Rutledge finds broadcasting college football fun. Although the College Football Playoff features the same teams, new talents crop up, and numerous surprises happen. Photo: @TheBuddyMartinShow

Source: Facebook

Laura Rutledge won the 2012 Miss Florida in St. Petersburg, Florida. While living in Florida's Panhandle, the young McKeeman loved fishing and wanted to be a marine biologist all through elementary school. However, she became passionate about broadcast television when her family moved to Atlanta in her teen years.

Laura Rutledge's profile summary

Full name: Laura McKeeman Rutledge

Laura McKeeman Rutledge Born: 2nd October 1988

2nd October 1988 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Age: 33 years in 2021

33 years in 2021 Laura Rutledge's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.80 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.80 m) Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Career: Sports journalist

Sports journalist High school: Celebration High School

Celebration High School College: University of Florida

University of Florida Qualification: BA in journalism

BA in journalism Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Deborah and Robert McKeeman

Deborah and Robert McKeeman Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Joshua Alan Rutledge

Joshua Alan Rutledge Profession: Financial expert and retired football player

Financial expert and retired football player Children: 1

1 Facebook:

Instagram: lauramrutledge

lauramrutledge Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Laura Rutledge's biography

Laura Rutledge's age is 33 years in 2021. Deborah and Robert McKeeman had her on 2nd October 1988 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. There are uncertainties about her siblings because the information is not publicly available.

Her journalism training began at her university's radio station. She wanted to cover general news but gradually fell in love with sports broadcasting. Photo: @lauramrutledge

Source: Instagram

Her family returned to Florida and sent her to Celebration High School. McKeeman wanted to join a ballet school but decided to enrol for a journalism degree at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Career history

Her career began as a sideline reporter for Tampa Bay Rays baseball games. She then became Fox Sports' sideline reporter and was promoted to covering the San Diego Padres games on television.

She also covered NCPA's 2012 National Paintball Championship at Lakeland, Florida, for Fox College Sports and the San Diego Chargers in 2013. In the same year, the journalist introduced SDLive and became its producer and host at Fox Sports San Diego.

McKeeman loves covering the NFL games because storylines are expected or last longer because it is a year-round thing. Photo: @lauramrutledge

Source: Instagram

She broadcasted the FSN college football games during halftimes then landed a job on ESPN's SEC Network as a sideline reporter for in the 2014's summer. In addition, McKeeman presented the Coors Light PostGame show on Fox College Football that year.

She began hosting ESPN's NFL premier show titled NFL Live on 17th August 2020. So why is Laura Rutledge not on NFL Live? Rumours about her not being on the show are false. The reporter recently covered the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

McKeeman is also a longtime associate of the Zeta Tau Alpha alliance. In addition, she was granted the 2011 Red Barber Award for Excellence in Broadcasting at her former university and is also the Miracle League's ambassador. The NGO makes softball stadiums for physically challenged children.

How she became a model

Her friends in junior college convinced her to enter her first beauty pageant, which saw her win an expensive scholarship. Photo: @1354822937880144

Source: Facebook

McKeeman participated in her first pageant in 2010. She got the first runner up position with a $1,000 scholarship. The lady later won the Miss Suncoast and Miss Florida pageants. She got a $16,000 prize from the latter contest.

McKeeman then flew to Las Vegas in January 2013 and was the next best person in the Miss America pageant. Meanwhile, South Carolina's Ali Rogers took the first position.

Who is Laura Rutledge married to?

She is married to Joshua Alan Rutledge, a retired American softball shortstop. Alan is 32 years old in 2021, and the duo met in 2011 at the Alabama baseball tailgate.

McKeeman's husband met her shortly after joining the Rockies. He had a training session, and Laura had a meeting with her producer. Photo: @Laura Rutledge

Source: Facebook

Alan was born on 21st April 1989 in Cullman, Alabama, USA, and is a former student of Cullman High School and the University of Alabama. He played softball in high school and college before Colorado's Rockies selected him in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

The club sold him to the Los Angeles' Angels of Anaheim in 2014 and was later traded to Boston's Red Sox in July 2015. Alan returned to the Rockies on a minor league contract during the offseason but was sold to the Red Sox a month later.

They tied the knot on 7th December 2013. McKeeman's parents-in-law are Cheryl and Tony Rutledge. Alan also has a brother named Michael.

After Alan's game at Coors Field, the couple had an engagement photoshoot. Their daughter's age is two years and some months. Photo: @lauramrutledge

Source: Instagram

Laura Rutledge's children

Laura Rutledge's daughter was born in October 2019, but motherhood has not stopped her from sustaining a beautiful, well-curved appearance. Katherine Reese Rutledge is now over two years old.

Is Laura Rutledge still married?

Even though her work makes her travel a lot during football seasons, she and Alan have a happy family by the looks of things. Laura Rutledge's husband retired from MLB in 2018 and is now a financial professional. The family lives in Birmingham, Alabama.

Her husband went back to school to earn a degree after retiring from football. Photo: @UltimateSportsGuide

Source: Facebook

Laura Rutledge's net worth

Laura Rutledge's salary is $400,000 per year and is worth around $500,000 and a million USD. In the meantime, her husband's worth is roughly $55 million.

Laura Rutledge makes the life of a working mum and dedicated wife look easy. She is among the best sports correspondents in the US. Follow Laura Rutledges' social profiles for daily updates. The journalist is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. All the links are listed here!

READ ALSO: Who is Max Nichols? Age, wife, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also posted Max Nichols' bio. The American Hollywood film director and producer takes after his later dad, Mike Nichols. He directed and produced most of the '60s and '70s hit movies.

Max is doing his best even though he is not as prominent as his father. Meanwhile, his name is always dragged in Rachael Nichols' controversies. The ex-ESPN sports journalist lost her job after her phone call audio leaked. Is she Max's wife or relative?

Source: Briefly.co.za