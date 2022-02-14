Who is Prajakta Mali? Age, daughter, spouse, movie list, profiles, net worth

Prajakta Mali is an Indian actor and classical dancer. She is also a passionate and ambitious person who desires a planet full of knowledge, creativity and magical adventures. The actress works in movies, theatre, television, events, choreography, and endorsements.

The versatile actress has a passion for dancing, singing, art, and poetry. She also approaches each role with great attention to detail and brings a positive and energetic impact to every project she is associated with.

Prajakta Mali's profile summary

Full Name: Prajakta Mali

Prajakta Mali Nickname: Praj and Soni

Praj and Soni Date of birth: 8th August 1989

8th August 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Birthplace: Pandharpur, Maharashtra, India

Pandharpur, Maharashtra, India Residence: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Education: Shivrampant Damle Prashala and Pune University

Shivrampant Damle Prashala and Pune University Profession: Actress, model and dancer

Actress, model and dancer Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Mother: Shweta Mali

Shweta Mali Sibling: Prasad Mali

Prasad Mali Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Body measurements: 28-26-30

28-26-30 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Net worth: $2-5 million (approx.)

$2-5 million (approx.) Instagram: prajakta_official

prajakta_official Facebook:

Twitter:

YouTube: Prajaktta Mali

Prajaktta Mali Website: www.prajaktamali.in

Prajakta Mali's biography

How old is Prajakta Mali? Prajakta Mali's age is 32 years as of 2021, as her birthday was on 8th August 1989. She was born in Pandharpur but brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Her mum is Shweta Mali, while her younger brother is Prasad. The actress' dad's name is off the record, but he is a retired Maharashtra estate's CID.

She has tattooed 'osho' on the back of her right palm because she believes in his philosophies. The actress is also a fitness, meditation, and yoga freak. Is Prajakta Mali vegetarian? She is a vegetarian for health benefits.

The actress attended Maharashtra Mandal's Late Capt. Shivrampant Damle Prashala, a high school in Pune, and Lalit Kala Kendra, Pune University.

Prajakta Mali's marriage

The actress confirmed her marriage to TimesofIndia.com in 2020. She asked her parents to bring her a suitor because she did not fall in love with anyone. As a result, her mum registered her on matrimonial sites and found several men.

The actress confirmed that she would date the man for a while before trying the knots. Moreover, she wanted someone who respected her profession other than marrying an actor.

What is Prajakta Mali's daughter's name?

It is still unclear whether the actress' wedding happened in 2021. Meanwhile, the actress has no child. However, she and Siddharth Menon featured in a short YouTube video called Inside Virushka's House as a couple arguing about their unborn baby's name. So, where does Prajakta Mali live? The actress lives in Mumbai, India.

Career history

Praj attended Arangetram classes and Dance Visharad training in standards nine and eleven. Moreover, Parimal Phadke and Swati Tai Datar gave her the Bharatnatyam classical dance training.

She then received a PhD scholarship to study in Bharatnatyam from the government's Ministry of Culture after completing a BA and MA in Performing Arts at Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra centre for performing arts.

The actress' dance academy

Praj's mother runs the Nrityangan Academy that the actress established on 1st May 2005. It has five branches and trains over 200 classical dance students. The learners then take their exams at Tilak Maharashtra University and Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal.

Prajakta was a finalist in the 2013's Ekapeksha Ek Apsara Aali dance reality show on Zee Marathi and won Star Plus' Kuch Kar Dikhana Hai and Kya Masti Kya Dhoom talent shows. Other TV dance contests she participated in include:

Boogie Woogie on Sony Entertainment Television

on Sony Entertainment Television Dum-Duma-Dum on DD Sahayadri

on DD Sahayadri Dholkichya Talavar on Colors Marathi

She has been featuring as a dancer in Police Kartavya Melava, the prestigious Pune Festival, and Pune Navratri Mahotsav festivals since 2008. Other televised events that Mali has performed in as a dancer include:

2015 LA (USA) convention of the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal (BMM) of North America

(BMM) of North America Nilu Phule Sammaan

Ashtanayika

Manacha Mujra

Shahari Bana

Marathi Taraka

ZEE Gaurav

ZEE Marathi Awards

Prajakta Mali's movie list

Her first movie was Taandala - Ek mukhavta, and she has featured in multiple television reality shows and series. Some of Mali's other movies include:

Kho-Kho

Sangharsh

Hampi

Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar

Party

Dokyala Shot

Gandhi My Father

Jay Shankara

Luck Down

Y

Pawankhind

Chandramukhi

Anaan

Manikarnika: the Queen of Jhansi

Ranangan

Television

She has been a host, contestant, and actor on reality shows for Zee Marathi, Colors Marathi, STAR Pravah, Mi Marathi, ETV Marathi, and Saam Marathi. Some of the programs include:

Suvasini

Eka Peksha Ek - Apsara Aali

Julun Yeti Reshimgathi

Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha!

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra

Mast Maharashtra

Bandh Reshmache

Phiruni Navin Janmen Mee

Good Morning Maharashtra

Gane Tumache Aamache

Sugaran

Prajakta Mali's net worth

How much does Prajakta Mali earn? Her salary is 10 - 15 Lakh while her worth is $2-5 million. The actress also makes money from other deals. She has featured on many magazines' cover pages and endorsed many top-rated brands, including Chandu Kaka Saraf's jewellery, the Big Bazaar campaign, Govind Milk, and Kasat sarees.

Prajakta Mali's profiles

Prajakta Mali's Instagram page has 1.2 million followers as of today. She joined YouTube on 3rd June 2020 and has garnered over 713k views. The actress is also active on and .

Prajakta Mali is a force to reckon in the entertainment industry and aspires to be a dance producer when done with acting. Additionally, her love life is currently under the wraps.

