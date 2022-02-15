Who is Bobby Kataria? Age, wife, TikTok, house, income, profiles, net worth

People do irrational things to gain fame. But perhaps no one has ever crossed the line of abusing law enforcers except Bobby Kataria. Join us as we share more fascinating facts about who Bobby Kataria really is.

Bobby Kataria is a famous Indian TikTok star, YouTuber, body builder, public figure, and social worker.

Source: Instagram

Bobby Kataria is a controversial Indian celebrity, social worker, and celebrity. Although he is accredited to helping the poor, his works have numerous controversies. Keep reading to get to know him better.

Bobby Kataria's profile summary

Who is Bobby Kataria?

Although the celebrity is known as Bobby Kataria, his real name is Balwant Singh Kataria.

Source: Instagram

He is an Indian public figure, bodybuilder, and TikTok star who has gained fame from his social work and controversies with Haryana and Delhi police.

How old is Bobby Kataria?

He was born on 28th November 1985 in Basai, Gurgaon, and is 36 years old as of February 2022.

What is Bobby Kataria's real name?

He was born Balwant Singh Kataria. His place of birth is Basai, Gurgaon and he follows the Hindu religion.

Educational profile

Bobby Kataria's family migrated to the capital city of New Delhi to support his high education at MB DAV Senior Secondary School in Yusuf Sarai, Delhi. After graduating, he enrolled at Lloyd Law College in Greater Noida.

Why is Bobby Kataria famous?

Singh has gained popularity due to his career. There are hundreds, perhaps millions of people who go live on the social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to make a name for themselves.

Bobby Kataria has gained fame from his social works as well as his viral TikTok videos and Facebook Live videos.

Source: Instagram

Such is the approach that Singh chose. Initially, Singh used to go live on Facebook to challenge Gurgaon police, mainly Haryana police, to catch him. To better understand his reasons, let us first look at his career.

Bobby Kataria's career

Singh began working as a social servant in high school to help the poor. Although he had little to offer them, they looked upon him in awe, encouraging him to keep doing the right thing. Soon after graduating from high school, he opened the respected Yuva Ekta Foundation.

He spearheaded the organization with its director Manju Singh and solved every case presented before them. This includes cases of rape, accident, harassment, and Prosco. During the Covid-19 lock down, the foundation made headlines for its support to the poor.

Bobby Kataria has a non-profit organization named the Yuka Ekta Foundation that has put him in the map for his social deeds.

Source: Instagram

Balwant was on the front line in providing food to the needy. He and his brothers Manju Singh and Samay Kataria also provided sanitizers to personal guards, hospitals, and police personnel. The trio was out helping people from 4 am to 10 pm.

Some statistical reports claim that the foundation solved over 99% of New Delhi's "missing" cases. This is where his controversies with the law began.

Controversies and run-in with the law

After gaining popularity, Balwant got on the wrong side of the law for extortion. He is said to have stayed in touch with the school authorities of the schools he helped and his supporters and often asked them for money.

Perhaps his major run-in with the law comes from his "supposed" good works of saving those in need. For example, a police source revealed in the Medium that he focused on making publicity videos when he gave modeling a shot and failed.

He recorded a video of himself chasing a car with a story that a girl in the car he was chasing had been kidnapped. He would arrange for the fake kidnapping, and when police found out, they let him out with a warning.

Several controversies surround Bobby Kataria's social deeds, including claims of faking incidences for publicity purposes.

Source: Instagram

This was not the end. He started following media people to events to try and take credit for benefits arising from the unfortunate, such as in the incident in Max Hospital. His confidence grew from the fake credits, and he now started abusing police officers and their effort to stop crime in society.

Due to the skewed ratio in Haryana Police Department, the police source revealed that solving every crime was a challenge, and it took time. Balwant knew this, so he took advantage of it in his publicity videos.

Despite the controversies, Balwant remains a free man. It is said that the people he owes money had gone over to Bobby Kataria's house asking for it. These reports have made his fans curious about Bobby Kataria's income. Unfortunately, Bobby Kataria's net worth and earnings remain a mystery.

What is Bobby Kataria's contact number?

Regardless of the controversies, Singh has shared his contacts on his Instagram if an individual wants to reach out for help. The contact he has given is #Bakshi - 8738027766.

Is Bobby Kataria alive?

Following his 'alleged' dangerous works of saving people's lives, most fans fear for his life, hence questioning if he is alive. He is indeed alive and regularly posts on his Instagram.

Bobby Kataria is married to Renu Kataria and even has a son, Atiksh Kataria.

Source: Instagram

Who is Bobby Kataria's wife?

Bobby's wife is Renu Kataria. You can find his wife's photos on his Instagram as he often shares videos and pictures of his family spending quality time together.

There are numerous questions about Bobby Kataria's 2nd wife, with most people speculating her to be Manju Kundu. It might explain the question of Manju Kundu's relation to Bobby Kataria. He is yet to announce if the two are an item. He has also revealed he has a son, Atiksh Kataria.

Balwant Singh, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, is a controversial celebrity, bodybuilder, and social worker in India. He is best known for challenging the police on his live Facebook videos.

Source: Briefly News