Who is Kim Plath? Age, children, spouse, career, education, net worth

Since 2019, the American TV series, Welcome to Pathville has been making headlines for various reasons, and Kim Plath is in the middle of it. She has fallen into controversy because she is raising her children in a strict conservative home. For all the drama, the show has amassed a massive fanbase and is dubbed one of the best reality series in America as Kim and her family tackle various challenges in life.

Kim is the popular reality TV star of Welcome to Plathville, since her appearance in the movie, she has gained a lot of attention with a huge audience.

So, what does Kim Plath do for a living? She is an American television star and a practising naturopathic doctor. Her work aside, she is a wife and mother to nine children.

Kim Plath's profiles

Name : Kim Plath

: Kim Plath Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 30th of August 1972

30th of August 1972 Hometown : Long Island, New York, United States

: Long Island, New York, United States Kim Plath's age : 50 (As of 2022)

: 50 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Religion : Christian

: Christian Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Barry Plath

: Barry Plath Children : Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy

: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Occupation : Television reality star and naturopathic doctor

: Television reality star and naturopathic doctor Net worth: $3 million

Early life

The Welcome to Plathville star on set of shooting the reality show.

How old is Kim Plath? Kim was born on the 30th of August 1972 and is American by birth. Details of who her parents are and whether she has siblings remain unknown. She, however, had a tough childhood growing up, as she recalled in an episode of their reality series.

Kim Plath's parents lived in a small houseboat in Long Island. Her earliest memories of her parents are not fond ones. Instead, she spent her first four or five years out in the water with her alcoholic parents.

When she became a toddler, her parents got into a messy divorce, and her father eventually moved away. After that, she barely saw him, except for short annual visits and has since never gotten to know him.

After the divorce, Kim Plath's mother became a single parent. While she was technically there, Plath explained that it wasn't until she turned 14 that her mother quit drinking and started taking care of her daughter.

Kim recalled how lonely she was. She used to play cards all by herself. Fortunately, the reality star goes to experience the father figure she always wanted after her mother remarried. Plath and her stepfather bonded and even changed her middle name to her stepfather's name.

Where did Kim Plath go to college?

Kim studied music at Florida State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in music. Her passion for music prompted her to organize a family band, and she used her musical abilities to teach her children how to play various instruments.

What do Kim and Barry Plath do for a living?

Kim and her husband, Barry.

For more than 25 years, Barry has worked in the same job. He serves as a transportation planner for a private firm. But, until relatively recently, Plath also kept busy working on the 55-acre farm that he and his family shared.

Is Kim Plath a Dr?

As for Kim Plath's career, she has worked as a naturopathic doctor for several years, which has allowed her to support her large family comfortably. She has been using the title of naturopathic doctor on official websites about her on her family's biography. In addition, she is a ballet dancer and author.

Welcome to Plathville

Kim stars in the reality TV series Welcome to Plathville, showing the daily challenges and activities she and her family go through. They share a passion for music, religion, family life and traditional roles.

Except for Ethan and Hosanna, who both live elsewhere with their spouses, the Plath parents and their children live on a farm in rural Georgia, where their kids are largely sheltered from the outside world.

Why is Hosanna Plath not on the show?

When asked about their older sister's absence from the show, Moriah shared the most significant reason Hosanna isn't on the show.

"She got married at a young age and moved off with her husband and started her life somewhere else." Moriah explained.

Why is Olivia not accepted by the Plath family?

The oldest child, Ethan, is married to Olivia. The second season of Welcome to Pathville ended with a brawl between Ethan, 23, and his father, Barry. The season ended with Ethan ranting at his father about how he and his father had treated his wife, leading to his decision to leave the family.

Ethan's younger brother, Micah, provided Us Weekly an inside glimpse at what has truly been going on between Kim and Olivia before the start of season three. The 20-year-old began by criticizing his mother for being overbearing at Ethan and Olivia's wedding.

As a result of the family friction, Olivia and Ethan's relationship begins to disintegrate in the new season of Welcome to Plathville.

Their feud, however, started long before the show. Olivia first discussed the problems between her and Kim in 2019.

'I have felt very negative about Kim,' she told People Magazine.

Personal life

The Plath family.

The Welcome to Pathville star is married to Barry Plath. The two got married in July 1997. Barry and Kim are Christian Fundamentalists, a movement within Protestantism that fueled their love for each other.

Kim Plath's children

The pair were blessed with ten children. Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Unfortunately, the couple lost their son Joshua who died at 17 months in a tragic car accident.

Because Kim was raised in a dysfunctional family, she raised her children differently. She wanted to foster a sense of family unity and togetherness. As a result, she is highly protective of her kids after being left to fend for herself so much.

She and her husband opted for a much more conservative approach when raising their kids. As a result, the Plath children do not attend public school. Instead, they are homeschooled by their mother and father.

Kim Plath's Instagram

The mother of nine does not have an Instagram account or any other social media account. She and her husband are against social media and do not even allow their children to be on any platform.

Kim Plath has had to juggle between raising nine children and her career. She is an inspiration to all mothers out there. Ever wondered how we survived with no social media? Well, the Plath family seems to be getting it right.

