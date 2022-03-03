Who is Melissa McKnight? Age, children, spouse, career, divorce, profiles, worth

Melissa McKnight is a beauty well known as the former wife of Matt LeBlanc. You might be familiar with Matt if you watch the hit comedy Friends as he played Joey Tribbiani. But what about his ex-wife? Join us as we reveal more about the ex wife of Matt LeBlanc.

Melissa McKnight is an actress and model, who most people recognize as Matt LeBlanc's ex-wife.

Source: Getty Images

Melissa McKnight is a woman who wears many hats. She is an actress, model, television personality, and entrepreneur. Although she gained popularity after starring in the movie Triangles and Tribulations, most people know her as the ex-wife of Matt LeBlanc. So who is she, and what is she doing now? Find out in this read.

Melissa McKnight's biography

Melissa McKnight was born in England but relocated to America at a very young age. She acquired dual citizenship for the two countries.

Source: Getty Images

Most people know Melissa as an English actress and model who was once married to iconic actor Matt LeBlanc. Here is everything you should know about her, including her relationship and divorce.

How old is Melissa McKnight?

She was born on 10th March 1965 in England as Melissa Sue McKnight and celebrated her 57th birthday in March 2022.

Where was Melissa McKnight born?

Although she is English by birth, her nationality is American. She moved to America at a young age and obtained dual citizenship.

How tall is Melissa McKnight?

Sue is 1.78 m tall.

Melissa McKnight's career

Melissa started her career in modeling and not in the film industry, as some people assume. She was featured in the beauty campaigns of many notable brands and was a cover girl of magazines, such as Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Melissa McKnight started her showbiz career as a model. She has appeared in numerous magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Source: Instagram

Owing to the fame she had acquired from her modeling career, Sue decided to give the film industry a shot. Perhaps this is the best idea because she excelled in the industry. She made her debut in 2001 after bagging a role in the movie Triangles and Tribulations.

This is the only movie that makes up the list of Melissa McKnight's movies. However, she appeared in the 2001 show VH1: All Access, which brought her much appreciation from critics and fans.

Although she had made a name for herself in the film industry with the two projects, Sue never appeared in any other movie or TV show after that. More so, she never revealed any of her future projects. However, she was spotted in The 31st Annual People Choice Awards in 2005.

Melissa McKnight's net worth

According to various sources, McKnight has an approximate worth of $1 million.

Matt LeBlanc and Melissa McKnight's relationship

Although most people know Sue as Matt Leblanc's ex-wife, she was married before the two met. Yes, Sue was married to Anthony Robert Esposito from 1990 to 1996 when they divorced. They had two children, Tyler Esposito and Jacqueline Esposito.

Melissa McKnight and Matt LeBlanc met in 1997 through a mutual friend but exchanged vows in 2003.

Source: Getty Images

After years of being single owing to her first divorce, Sue found love in the hands of American actor and producer Matt LeBlanc. He is best known for portraying Joey Tribbiani on the global hit TV sitcom Friends.

How did Matt LeBlanc meet Melissa McKnight?

Matt met Sue in 1997 through a mutual friend, and the two kicked it off. After dating for one year, Matt went down on his knee and proposed. Sue said yes, and they married in May 2003 in Hawaii.

They welcomed their daughter, Marina Pearl LeBlanc on 8th February 2004. Marina was sadly diagnosed with cortical dysplasia as a child after experiencing seizures since turning eight months.

Her diagnosis took a toll on her parents, with Matt revealing he had problems filming Friends because he "almost had a nervous breakdown." Luckily, she has since outgrown the condition.

Melissa McKnight's divorce

Melissa McKnight and Matt LeBlanc divorced in 2006 but amicably co-parent and share custody of their daughter Marina.

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, this marriage did not have a happy ending. The two called it quits and divorced in 2006, citing repetitive infidelity on Matt LeBlanc's end.

After the divorce, the two continued to amicably co-parent and share custody of their daughter Marina. LeBlanc has also moved on, unlike his ex, who is reportedly single.

Is Matt LeBlanc still married?

After he divorced Sue in 2006, he dated actress Andrea Anders from 2006 to 2015. They had crossed paths during the filming of Joey. He has been in a relationship with Aurora Mulligan since 2016.

Where is Melissa McKnight now?

Sue has been leading a very private life since her divorce from LeBlanc. It is fair to state that she is raising her kids and enjoying her life away from the public eye.

Melissa McKnight is an English born model and actress who most people know as Matt LeBlanc's ex-wife. She has been married twice and has three children. The mother of three is reportedly single.

