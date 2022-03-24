Siko twins biography: Ages, first husband, reality show, profiles, net worth

Meet the Siko twins, Owami and Olwethu, from Vosloorus. They became famous after being married to the same man, TV director Mzukiseni Mzazi, when they were 21 years old. But, fast forward to 2022, they have divorced the man, and they are now single and living life under different conditions. This article has info concerning their background, age, net worth, reality show, etc.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

They became famous after being married to the same man, TV director Mzukiseni Mzazi, when they were 21 years old. Photo: @Siks

Source: Instagram

Siko twins could be more different, yet the same. Olwethi is more introverted and reserved, while Owami is bubbly and playful. It is difficult to tell them apart, even by their voices. They first made headlines in 2011 when they married the same man at the tender age of 21 while the man was in his forties. But, how did this happen? Find out that and much more in this article.

Owami and Olwethu Siko's biography

Twins, identical or fraternal, generally share a unique relationship and bond. This is no different for fraternal twins. Owami and Olwethu Siko are 31 years old as of 2022.

Early life

Olwethi is more introverted and reserved, while Owami is bubbly and playful. Photo: @Siks

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Born and bred in Vosloorus, Owami and Olwethu Siko were brought up by their very poor grandmother. Thus, they could not afford some basic things such as sanitary towels. But, despite all that, they were naturally very close growing up. Due to their tough childhood and upbringing, the sisters gravitated more and more towards each other, forming a solid bond, which made them marry the same man, at only 21 years.

Family

Speaking about their parents, they said they were rejected by their mother and knew nothing about their father until they decided to search for him. Unfortunately, they found out he had passed on. Thus, they grew up acknowledging their grandmother as their mother and their grandfather as their father.

Their grandmother had to work for long hours and to raise her grandchildren.

Owami and Olwethu Siko's husband

When the twins clocked 21, they decided to leave home and search for greener pastures. As talented actresses, they decided to pursue a career in acting, which was their passion. In their pursuit of achieving their dreams, they met the TV director Mzukiseni Mzazi, their ex-husband.

But, how did they meet and end up in marriage? Since they had no money to be trained as actresses, they approached Mzukiseni to be their mentor. He trained them, but he wrote them a message that he would not continue assisting them unless they became his.

They were naïve, and they saw it as an opportunity to make it in life. Left with no other option, the twins agreed to marry the older man who could pass as their father. A few months later, they were married to Mzukiseni in 2011 in a traditional ceremony widely covered in blogs and magazines.

Divorce

Due to their tough childhood and upbringing, the sisters gravitated more and more towards each other, forming a solid bond. Photo: @Siks

Source: Instagram

Three months into their marriage, things started turning south. The man had told them he was divorced, only to realize he was still married and had multiple children with different women.

The husband also started being physical at the slightest provocation. He, at one point, tried setting their house on fire. He poured diesel all over the house, but he could not find matches. That is how they survived. Otherwise, they would be long dead by now!

They left the marriage with their two daughters aged 7 years. Although each of them got a daughter, they regret rushing into marriage.

The twin's grandmother, who is 70 years old now and still lives in Vosloorus, was relieved about the divorce as she did not want her granddaughters to be in a miserable marriage.

They say they do not believe their husband ever loved them. Instead, he married them because they were virgins, and he was doing it to brag about being married to twins. Similarly, they also never loved him. They only agreed to his hand in marriage as they wanted to escape poverty.

Reality show

After being out of the limelight for more than a decade, they returned to the public eye with their new reality TV series, Twice as Bold. The 13-episode series follows the lives of the 31-year-old-twin sisters.

In the series, they have shared the struggles they have gone through in their 9-year marriage, journey to motherhood, spirituality, navigating family relationships and love.

What next for the twins?

They now realize they got married when not ready for it. They admitted that poverty played a role in their choice of their ex-husband. Photo: @Siks

Source: Twitter

Besides hosting the reality TV show, the ladies see themselves as successful entrepreneurs who will walk down the aisle in their white wedding gowns. They look forward to a white wedding gown this time around, as the previous one was a traditional wedding.

They are also campaigning to encourage young women from harsh backgrounds not to marry for the wrong reasons. You can follow them on Owami and Olwethu Siko's Instagram accounts.

Above is everything you would love to know about the Siko twins. They have realized that there are no shortcuts in life. They encourage young people, especially girls, not to try and run away from poverty using dubious means. Instead, they should stay in the lane and wait for the process. Briefly.co.za wishes them the best in their next chapter of life.

READ ALSO: Who is Kudzai Mushonga? Age, partner, family, businesses, cars, net worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on March 23, 2022, about Kudzai Mushonga's bio. Who is he? Kudzai Mushonga is a renowned Zimbabwean businessman.

Why is he famous? He has been romantically linked to Khanyi Mbau, a famous South African actress.

Source: Briefly News