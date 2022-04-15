The Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder has been romantically involved with several A-list actors, including Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves. However, her relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn caught the world by storm. So, who is he, and what does he do for a living? Find out in this read!

Winona Ryder’s previous relationships have found themselves in the media in one way or another. However, her relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn is the talk of the town, as it has been without headlines, and, thankfully, no drama. Even so, fans are dying to know more about him. So, is Scott Mackinlay Hahn in Stranger Things like his girlfriend? Join us as we unveil what is known of Winona’s current love interests.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s bio

Mackinlay is best known as Winona Ryder’s better half. Here is everything you should know about him.

What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s age?

His actual age is unknown because he has never revealed his birth date. However, according to most of Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s profiles, he is believed to have been born in 1980.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s zodiac is also said to be Libra, but he has never confirmed this. Interestingly, despite his grey hair and matching beard, Hahn is said to be younger than his youthful-looking partner Winona Ryder.

How tall is Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

He stands tall at 5 feet 7 inches, approximately 1.70 m.

What does Scott Mackinlay Hahn do for a living?

He is an accomplished fashion designer. Scott is one of the founders of Loomstate, which is a company that started in 2004 and makes sustainable clothing, for example, organic cotton T-shirts.

The company uses 100% certified organic cotton from several countries. Also, since its launch, Loomstate has worked with prestigious brands, including Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Additionally, he co-founded the now-defunct brand ROGAN with Rogan Gregory. The two fashion designers also collaborated to create the label Egun, with rock star Bono and his wife, Ami.

In addition to fashion design, Scott is the head of the Sustainability Steering Committee for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). He is also a board member of the Council for Textile Recycling.

Is Scott Mackinlay Hahn an actor?

There have been several speculations that Hahn could be in the film industry like his girlfriend. More so, some people believe he plays the character Scott Clarke in Stranger Things, alongside his girlfriend, Winona Ryder, who plays the role of Joyce Byers.

So, is he an actor, and if so, what are some of Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s movies? Contrary to popular belief, Hahn is not an actor like Winona’s previous boyfriends. Instead, he works in the fashion industry, as we have seen.

What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s net worth?

Although he has never revealed his net worth to the public, most sources estimate his worth to be over $10 million. However, the figure is slightly lower than that of his partner Winona, who is estimated to have a net worth of $16 million in 2022.

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s wife?

The fashion designer is yet to wed. However, he is known to be dating Winona Ryder. The two have been dating since 2011 and have kept their relationship low-key.

Are Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn still together?

Yes, they are. Because these lovebirds keep their relationship private, some speculate that they are not together. So, you will find most of their fans curious to know if they are still an item. .

Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a successful fashion designer who has co-founded notable fashion brands like Loomstate, ROGAN, and Egun. He has been dating Winona Ryder since 2011, and the two have managed to keep their ten-year relationship away from the public eye.

