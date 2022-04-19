Who is Johnny Sins? Age, real name, girlfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Who is Johnny Sins and why is he famous? Sins is an award-winning American adult film actor and director. He is popular for his signature bald head and muscular physique as well as being one of the most frequently searched male talent pornography actors. Here is a chance to find out more about his life of camaraderie.

Sins is a 54-year-old actor, director and award-winning film star. Photo: @Steve_wolfe_s

Source: Instagram

He had described himself as very shy when he was growing up, but when he was 28 years of age, he decided to quit his job and move to Los Angeles to join the film industry. He has received three AVN Awards for Male Artist of the Year, among other wins and nominations. Read on and get some insight into the life of a male adult film star.

Johnny Sins' biography

Johnny Sins' real name: Steve Wolfe

Steve Wolfe Nickname: Johnny Sins

Johnny Sins Profession: Adult film actor

Adult film actor Johnny Sins' Age: 54 years as of 2022

54 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Date of birth: December 31, 1978

December 31, 1978 Nationality: American

American Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-Wife: Kissa

Kissa Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Ethnicity: White

White Height: 183cm

183cm Weight: Not Known

Not Known Eye Color: Hazel Green

Hazel Green Hair Color: Bald

Bald Johnny Sins' awards and nominations: Tony Award, 2 AVN awards, 2 PornHub awards and an AVN award

Tony Award, 2 AVN awards, 2 PornHub awards and an AVN award Net worth: $5 million

Early life and education

He was reluctant to enter the adult film industry but eventually caved after leaving his job in construction. Photo: @Steve_wolfe_s

Source: Instagram

Who is known as Johnny Sins? Steve Wolfe is professionally known as Johnny Sins. He was born on December 31, 1978, and is an American pornographic actor, YouTuber, and director who comes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He described himself as very shy when he was growing up - somewhat a surprise seeing the work he is involved in now.

After finishing college, he got a construction job where he worked six days a week but soon noticed a particular form of baldness when he was 24 years old and has kept his head shaved since then. Things took a turn for Steve when he was 28 years because he quit his construction job and moved to Los Angeles to join the film industry.

It is reported that during his former years as a kid, he enjoyed playing baseball, and he even represented his high school when they were invited for games. He attended the same school as his siblings but he has never publicly revealed any information about his family, brothers or sisters.

Johnny Sins' career

Johnny Sins attends an expo in New Jersey at Expo Center on November 2, 2018. Photo: @Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Steve had previously been advised by his friends to begin his career in the adult film industry in Los Angeles when he was just 21 years old but due to personal reasons, he declined to pursue it and continued to work in the construction industry. Soon after, Wolfe realised that he was not happy with the job and he quit. He would later relocate to Angelina City.

He has been in more than 500 short adult videos in his ten-year career and several films. His first film career of Sins, and he was featured in Craigslist ads but soon after made a name for himself even being referred to as the go-to guy by Brazzers.

In 2015, Pornhub came up with a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo, to create an outer space film with cool features like zero gravity, changes in speed as well as different temperatures. Steve Wolfe and fellow actress Eva Lovia were cast in the roles for this show Unfortunately, Pornhub failed to raise the required amount to pull this thrilling feat off of $3.4 million but they raised only about $200,000.

Despite Johnny being unable to make history with this groundbreaking film, he was still excited to be a part of the team that tried to make it happen. When an interviewer, Koebler Jason, once asked Johnny about missing out on this opportunity, he stated that the purpose of the space film was beyond the money factor as it would have created history.

In early 2017, Wolfe and Kissa started their YouTube channel @SinsTV which showed their daily lives and offered sex advice. The channel has been able to attract over nine million subscribers. An image of Wolfe, together with other notable adult stars, was shot on the side of a bus moving to Kerala in India in 2018.

Personal life

Johnny Sins and Kissa Sins at the 2019 AVN awards on 26th January 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Steve Wolfe currently resides in Las Vegas. Who is Johnny Sins' wife? He is currently a bachelor, but he has an ex-wife, Kissa Sins. The pair separated in 2019, but they are still close friends. She is a thirty-four-year-old actress from Pasadena, California.

Steve Wolfe also owns a production company named after himself Sins. Since launching the company, he has declined to make adult films for large scale studios. Fortunately, he still makes videos for his own company and has also said that he may still work with the major studios in the future.

Latest news

A photo of him was tweeted in 2017 by a particular user who claimed he was missing after the Las Vegas shooting, implying that he was killed in the gruesome shooting. The tweet went wildly viral but the rumours were soon put to rest after it was revealed that he was alive.

There have been several Johnny Sins death rumours raising several questions about whether Johnny is dead or alive, but he is still alive. This news was widely circulated in 2014 after it was alleged that he was in a motor vehicle accident. He, however, appeared and dispelled all the rumours.

Johnny Sins posing with one of his dogs. Photo: @Steve_wolfe_s

Source: Instagram

Steve Wolfe's net worth

Johnny Sins' net worth is at a whopping $5million. His sources of income as a director, a content writer, a viral YouTube star as well as owning a production company have attributed to this. He also started a website with his ex-wife where they release videos. Steve clearly has endless sources of income.

Johnny Sins aka Steve Wolfe has come far from his days as an actor who would post his ads on Craigslist. He is now a well-known name in the adult film industry and maintains a high ranking among his peers despite him ceasing to work with the big studios and companies in the genre.

