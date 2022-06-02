Austin Stoermer Coleman is a well-known American personality who mainly became famous for being the brother of a renowned actress, singer, dancer and producer, Zendaya. Austin is a very private guy, but we are all asking who are Austin's parents? How many siblings does Zendaya have? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Zendaya's mysterious brother.

Stoermer and Zendaya are half-siblings, though not evident from the close bond they share. He has lived a very private life and has kept a super clean and calm image. A lot about him remains a great mystery, but what is certain is that Stoermer is very successful, evident from the cars he drives and the houses he owns.

Austin Stoermer profiles

Full name Austin Stoermer Coleman Birth date 15th June 1999 Age 22 years in 2022 Gender Male Country United States Horoscope Gemini Austin Stoermer Coleman's height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75m) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American, German, and Scottish) Religion Christianity Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Mother Claire Stoermer (Step-Mother) Siblings Zendaya, Katianna, AnnaBella, Kaylee, and Julien

Austin Stoermer Coleman's age

Austin Stoermer Coleman was born on 15th June 1999 in the United States of America, and he will be turning 23 on 15th June 2022.

Austin Stoermer Coleman's parents

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman (father) and Claire Stoermer (step-mother) are his parents. Unfortunately, his biological mother died, and her name remains unmentioned. Austin is American by nationality but holds a diverse ethnic background as an African-American, German and Scottish man.

He has four sisters and one brother, namely; Zendaya Maree, Katianna, Annabella, Kaylee and Julien Stoermer Coleman. Unfortunately, there's no information about what high school or university he attended, but his parents are teachers.

Claim to fame

Austin Stoermer Coleman has not appeared in any movies as of June 2022. His sister Zendaya has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. She started acting in 2011 when she appeared in the Disney show Good Luck Charlie, but only became famous later on in another Disney production, Shake it up, where she acted in the role of Rocky Blue.

Furthermore, she became a famous personality because of her role as M.J. in the Spider-Man movie released in 2021; she also played Marie in the film Malcolm & Marie, which aired on Netflix.

Lately, Zendaya has been trending for her role as Rue Bennett in the series Euphoria. Coleman's sister won an Emmy Award for her role as an actress and producer in this series. In addition, she has other projects such as; A New Legacy, The OA, K.C. Undercover, Small foot, Space Jam The Greatest Showman, Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya has made a self appearance in several music videos with famous people, such as Beyonce's All Night, Bruno Mars' Versace on the Floor, and her projects Close Up, Neverland Too Much, and My Baby.

Relationship status and controversy

Austin Stoermer Coleman has a low-key life; his personal life remains a closed book. Therefore news about his current relationship is unknown.

He has also not shared any photos with his friends, which might have hinted at his relationship; therefore, there is no controversy, and his image remains spik and span.

Austin Stoermer Coleman's net worth

The houses he owns and the cars he drives indicate that his income is pretty good. However, his net worth remains unknown. Allegedly his sister, Zendaya has a staggering net worth estimated at $15 million earned from her celebrity career.

Life on social media

Stoermer leads a very private life. He has no presence on social media sites like; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. We could not find a verified account for Austin Stoermer Coleman on Instagram. His sister, Zendaya is a world famous star and has over 144 million followers on Instagram as of 7 June 2022.

Is Darnell really Zendaya's brother?

As Zendaya fans already know, Darnell is Zendaya's longtime assistant, who she often jokingly refers to as her brother - but unfortunately, he isn't related to her. Zendaya has half-siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

Why did Zendaya stop using her last name?

Zendaya's last name is Stoermer Coleman. She dropped her last name but not because she didn't like it; she simply imitated her two idols, Cher and Prince, as she revealed to Allure Magazine in 2016.

I dropped my last name because I thought it was cool; like Cher and Prince.

Austin Stoermer Coleman remains a very private guy. We know he is very close with his sister Zendaya and with his lavish lifestyle, his career seems to be doing great. Austin is definitely one to watch and as soon as more details come up, we will update this article. For now, we remain enticed with the Austin mystery.

