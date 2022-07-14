Who is Gregory Mecher? Age, spouse, education, occupation, profiles, net worth

Gregory Mecher is a political aide famously known as Jen Psaki's husband. His wife, Jen Psaki, served as the 34th White House press secretary until May 2022. So, who is Jen Psaki's husband? Find out interesting details about Mecher below.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary and husband Gregory Mecher at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence. Photo: Mary Kouw

Source: Getty Images

Jen Psaki is an American political advisor who served as the 34th White House press secretary. Psaki left the role in May 2022 and was replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre. Away from work, Jen Psaki is married to Gregory Mecher, a democratic political aide. Here is Greg's story.

Gregory Mecher's profiles

Full name Gregory Matthew Mecher Gender Male Date of birth September 30 1976 Age 45 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Southern Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in lbs 196 Weight in kgs 89 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Ann Mecher Father Michael Mecher Relationship status Married Wife Jennifer Rene Psaki Children 2 School Elder High School College Northern Kentucky University Profession Political aide Net worth $9 million

How old is Gregory Mecher?

Mecher was born on September 30, 1976. As of July 2022, Gregory Mecher's age is 45. His wife, Jennifer, born December 1, 1978 is 42 years of age.

Where is Gregory Mecher from?

Greg was born and raised in Southern Ohio. He also went to local schools in his hometown. His mother (Mary Ann Mecher) taught fourth grade at a catholic elementary school in Cincinnati, while his father (Michael Mecher) was a mechanical engineer in Hebron, Kentucky. Greg has two brothers, Daniel and David Mecher.

Gregory Mecher's education

Greg attended an all-boys Catholic prep school, Elder High School, in Cincinnati, Ohio. After he graduated from high school, he joined Northern Kentucky University. He earned a bachelor's degree in Communications and Television Production from the university in 1999.

Greg excelled immensely after university. His success made him receive the NKU Outstanding Young Alumnus award in 2010.

Gregory Mecher's occupation

While at NKU, Greg served as the student representative to the Board of Regents. He met another regent, Alice Sparks, who helped him get an internship in former Congressman Ken Lucas' office. Ken Lucas represented Kentucky's 4th district from 1999 until 2005.

After this experience, Mecher sought employment on Capitol Hill, which he did. When he married Jen, Mecher served as chief of staff for Congressman Steve Driehaus, representing Ohio's first district from 2009 to 2011.

Greg's most recent role was Chief of Staff to Congressman Joe Kennedy III from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He served in this role for five years.

Jen Psaki attends her final daily press briefing at the White House on May 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Gregory Mecher's spouse

Jen Psaki and Gregory Mecher first crossed paths in 2006 due to their shared interest in politics. When they first met, they worked with the Democratic congressional campaign. Psaki had just started working in the communications department, and Mecher was a deputy finance director.

At first, Mecher was nervous about asking Jen Psaki out on a date, but he finally did so, over email, in September 2006. This interaction began their romantic relationship.

The first test in their relationship came in early 2007 when Jen moved to Chicago to work for the Obama presidential campaign. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for the next year and a half.

Mecher told the Post,

The longest we went without seeing each other was 36 days. And I counted. And it was long. And it was hard.

When did Jen Psaki get married?

Jen and Greg moved in together after the 2008 election, and Greg proposed a few months later. They later got married in May 2010. The wedding took place at Woodlawn Farm in Maryland.

At the time, Jen worked as a White House Deputy Communications director, while Gregory was the chief of staff for Democratic Representative Steve Driehaus of Ohio.

Children

The couple has two children, whom they are raising in Virginia. When Psaki stepped down from her white house job in May 2022, she mentioned that;

I don't want to miss things with my kids and I don’t want to miss moments or soccer practices or ballet recitals or anything

Gregory Mecher's net worth

The Global Stardom website estimates Mecher's net worth is $9 million. Gregory Mecher's salary is, however, still unknown.

Gregory Mecher's home

In 2013, Jen and Gregory bought a three-bedroom townhouse for $865,000. The townhouse is located near Georgetown University. The couple lived there for over five years before deciding to move; they sold the house in March 2019 for $919,000.

The couple bought their current six-bedroom home, built in 2018, for $1.638 million. The house has 5.5 bathrooms and more than 4,500 square feet of living space.

Gregory Mecher is a successful Democratic political aide with many achievements under his belt. Both he and his wife are very famous in the political arena. They have served the Democratic party, but will they run for office soon?

