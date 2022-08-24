Who is Arno Greeff? Age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows, facts, profiles
Who is Arno Greef? He is a South African actor best known for his roles as Chris Ackerman in Netflix's original Blood and Water, which made him burst into international fame. Besides, he is a musician and has featured in other leading films and TV shows, as seen more in this article. So, how well do you know Arno Greeff? Read on!
Arno Greff began his acting career in 2012 when he featured in the movie Verraaiers, a war-based film directed by Paul Eilers. Besides acting, he is a musician, director, and businessman! However, how did Greeff start his career? Does he have a family? Going by his impressive acting career, what is his net worth? Read more below!
Arno Greeff's profiles and bio
|Full Name
|Arno Greeff
|Nickname
|Arno
|Profession
|Actor, Musician
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|March 14, 1995
|Age
|27 years old (As of 2022)
|Birthplace
|South Africa
|Current residence
|Cape Town, South Africa
|Ethnicity
|Afrikaans
|Birth Sign
|Pisces
|Arno Greeff's Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|75 kg (Approx)
|Body Type
|Mesomorph
|Body Status
|Fit
|Chest
|40 inches
|Waist
|32 inches
|Arms
|15 inches
|Shoe size
|9.5 [UK]
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Tattoos
|No
|Girlfriend
|Iluka Nagy
|Arno Greeff's Instagram
|@arnogreef
|@arnogreeff
|Net Worth
|$3 million (Approx)
Arno Greeff's age
The celebrated actor was born on March 14, 1995, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thus, he is 27 years as of 2022. He grew up in Johannesburg, where he attended his education. He developed his interest in acting at 16 and was a member of his school's drama club. He is a South African by nationality, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
There are no details about Arno Greeff's parents and siblings as he likes to keep his life private. However, he credits his parents for supporting him and allowing him to pursue his passion early. Besides, he gives credit to Samuel Ferreira, his theatre teacher, for his supervision and guidance.
Arno Greeff's education
He attended high school in Johannesburg. He later joined Helpmakaar College to study theatre arts and would later take other short courses in movement and acting to harness his acting skills.
Who is Arno Greeff's girlfriend?
The celebrated actor is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Iluka Nagy. Although he had not divulged much info on when and where they met, their relationship seems to get stronger daily. They keep posting pictures of each other on their respective social media platforms.
Arno Greeff's career
After his studies, he joined the entertainment industry and was fortunate to land various positions in both theatre and TV productions. He began his career as a daily soap opera actor before moving on to TV series and film roles. He made his career debut in 2012 when he landed the role of Krige Vos in the feature film Verraaiers.
In 2014, he landed a role in the soap opera Binnelanders. Following his impressive performance, he landed his first starring role in television in Getroud met rugby: Die Sepie, a kykNET soap opera.
Arno is a seasoned actor who showcased his acting skills in other films. He has also played major roles in several movies such as Desember, Playboyz, Vergeet my nie, Vaselinetjie, and Verraaiers.
Blood and Water
This is one of the TV shows that gave him much acclaim. He played the role of Chris Ackerman, a close friend to Fikile (Khosi Ngema), the mysterious girl. Chris is a pansexual man who dates Zama and Mark simultaneously.
Arno Greeff's movies and TV shows
He has been in over 500 episodes of various TV shows, seven films, and numerous short films. See them below:
Movies
- 2021: Vlugtig as Simon Berg
- 2020: Naamlose Woord as Dylan
- 2020: Vergeet my nie as Braam
- 2019: Playboyz as Ryno Johnson
- 2019: Desember as Liam Burger
- 2017: Vaselinetjie as Older Texan
- 2017: Vlugtig as Simon Berg
- 2015: The Pro as Dustin Jackson
TV shows
- 2014–2015: Binnelanders as Krige Vos
- 2015: Bloedbroers as Jong Stormjaer
- 2016–2018: Getroud met rugby: Die Sepie as Thomas "Tommie" Bekker
- 2018: 7de laan as Gerrie
- 2019: Desember as Liam Burger
- 2019: Playboyz as Ryno Johnson
- 2019: Tydelik Terminaal as Drikus
- 2020: Cas Oppie Kassie as Brummer Nel
- 2020–present: Blood & Water as Chris Ackerman
- 2021–present: Legacy as Ben
- 2022: Recipes for Love and Murder as Regardt Snyman
What is Arno Greeff's net worth?
He has a net worth estimated at $3 million. He derives his fortunes from his professional acting career. He is now a star in Afrikaans television shows, and with Blood and Water, he has gone international, thanks to Netflix.
Arno Greeff's facts
- His passion for acting started as a teenager
- He made his on-screen debut in 2012
- He is a musician
- He loves to travel
- His parents are supportive of his career
- He loves theatre
- He learned to surf for a role
- His father inspires him
- He does not believe in having a plan B
- He is a rugby fan
The above is everything you would love to know about Arno Greeff. He is a seasoned actor who has showcased his acting talent in both theatre and television productions. Additionally, he is a collected individual who fosters good interpersonal relations and believes in hard work and achieving goals.
Source: Briefly News