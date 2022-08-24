Who is Arno Greeff? Age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows, facts, profiles

Who is Arno Greef? He is a South African actor best known for his roles as Chris Ackerman in Netflix's original Blood and Water, which made him burst into international fame. Besides, he is a musician and has featured in other leading films and TV shows, as seen more in this article. So, how well do you know Arno Greeff? Read on!

Arno Greff began his acting career in 2012 when he featured in the movie Verraaiers, a war-based film directed by Paul Eilers. Besides acting, he is a musician, director, and businessman! However, how did Greeff start his career? Does he have a family? Going by his impressive acting career, what is his net worth? Read more below!

Arno Greeff's profiles and bio

Full Name Arno Greeff Nickname Arno Profession Actor, Musician Gender Male Date of Birth March 14, 1995 Age 27 years old (As of 2022) Birthplace South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Ethnicity Afrikaans Birth Sign Pisces Arno Greeff's Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 75 kg (Approx) Body Type Mesomorph Body Status Fit Chest 40 inches Waist 32 inches Arms 15 inches Shoe size 9.5 [UK] Hair Colour Dark Brown Eye Colour Dark Brown Tattoos No Girlfriend Iluka Nagy Arno Greeff's Instagram @arnogreef Twitter @arnogreeff Net Worth $3 million (Approx)

Arno Greeff's age

The celebrated actor was born on March 14, 1995, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thus, he is 27 years as of 2022. He grew up in Johannesburg, where he attended his education. He developed his interest in acting at 16 and was a member of his school's drama club. He is a South African by nationality, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

There are no details about Arno Greeff's parents and siblings as he likes to keep his life private. However, he credits his parents for supporting him and allowing him to pursue his passion early. Besides, he gives credit to Samuel Ferreira, his theatre teacher, for his supervision and guidance.

Arno Greeff's education

He attended high school in Johannesburg. He later joined Helpmakaar College to study theatre arts and would later take other short courses in movement and acting to harness his acting skills.

Who is Arno Greeff's girlfriend?

The celebrated actor is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Iluka Nagy. Although he had not divulged much info on when and where they met, their relationship seems to get stronger daily. They keep posting pictures of each other on their respective social media platforms.

Arno Greeff's career

After his studies, he joined the entertainment industry and was fortunate to land various positions in both theatre and TV productions. He began his career as a daily soap opera actor before moving on to TV series and film roles. He made his career debut in 2012 when he landed the role of Krige Vos in the feature film Verraaiers.

In 2014, he landed a role in the soap opera Binnelanders. Following his impressive performance, he landed his first starring role in television in Getroud met rugby: Die Sepie, a kykNET soap opera.

Arno is a seasoned actor who showcased his acting skills in other films. He has also played major roles in several movies such as Desember, Playboyz, Vergeet my nie, Vaselinetjie, and Verraaiers.

Blood and Water

This is one of the TV shows that gave him much acclaim. He played the role of Chris Ackerman, a close friend to Fikile (Khosi Ngema), the mysterious girl. Chris is a pansexual man who dates Zama and Mark simultaneously.

Arno Greeff's movies and TV shows

He has been in over 500 episodes of various TV shows, seven films, and numerous short films. See them below:

Movies

2021: Vlugtig as Simon Berg

2020: Naamlose Woord as Dylan

2020: Vergeet my nie as Braam

2019: Playboyz as Ryno Johnson

2019: Desember as Liam Burger

2017: Vaselinetjie as Older Texan

2017: Vlugtig as Simon Berg

2015: The Pro as Dustin Jackson

TV shows

2014–2015: Binnelanders as Krige Vos

2015: Bloedbroers as Jong Stormjaer

2016–2018: Getroud met rugby: Die Sepie as Thomas "Tommie" Bekker

2018: 7de laan as Gerrie

2019: Desember as Liam Burger

2019: Playboyz as Ryno Johnson

2019: Tydelik Terminaal as Drikus

2020: Cas Oppie Kassie as Brummer Nel

2020–present: Blood & Water as Chris Ackerman

2021–present: Legacy as Ben

2022: Recipes for Love and Murder as Regardt Snyman

What is Arno Greeff's net worth?

He has a net worth estimated at $3 million. He derives his fortunes from his professional acting career. He is now a star in Afrikaans television shows, and with Blood and Water, he has gone international, thanks to Netflix.

Arno Greeff's facts

His passion for acting started as a teenager He made his on-screen debut in 2012 He is a musician He loves to travel His parents are supportive of his career He loves theatre He learned to surf for a role His father inspires him He does not believe in having a plan B He is a rugby fan

The above is everything you would love to know about Arno Greeff. He is a seasoned actor who has showcased his acting talent in both theatre and television productions. Additionally, he is a collected individual who fosters good interpersonal relations and believes in hard work and achieving goals.

