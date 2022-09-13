Who is Charles Herbert Gotti? Age, family, parents, education, career, net worth

Charles Herbert Gotti belongs to the elusive section of the Gambino crime family. He lived a lavish and pampered childhood in a 14-room mansion, but all that changed when his grandfather, the head of the Gambino crime family, was arrested. Where is he now? Is the Gotti family still active?

Gotti has lived a life full of drama out of trying to live up to his family's reputation. He prefers a shielded life, away from the public eye, but that has not stopped rumours about his gruesome nature from swirling.

Charles Herbert Gotti's profiles and bio

Full Name Charles Herbert Gotti Date of Birth 28th August 1985 Age 37 years of age (2022) Birth Place New York, United States Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Brown Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5'9" Father John A. Gotti Mother Kimberly Albanese Siblings Frankie, Gianna, Angel, Nicolette and John III Marital status Single Popular for Grandson of John Gotti I Profession Unknown School/University N/A Estimated net worth $500, 000

How old is Charles Herbert Gotti?

Charles Herbert Gotti's age is 37 in 2022. He was born on 28th August 1985 in New York, the United States but is of Italian ethnicity.

Who are Charles Herbert Gotti's parents?

Charles's parents are John A. Gotti (Jr) and Kimberly Albanese. John Jr is the third child of mobster John Gotti and was born in 1964. At first, he began running his businesses after school, but ultimately they failed, and he eventually joined the Gambino crime family.

Charles's father went to jail for his crimes when he was the head of the Gambino crime family but has since renounced the mobsters and has become a bestselling author.

Charles's mother, Kimberly, lives a more lowkey life, unlike her husband, who does several interviews and is on TV now and then. She is an American woman of caucasian ethnicity.

Siblings

Herbert is not an only child. He has five siblings; Angel, John III, Gianna, Frankie, Peter and Nicolette. Charles's siblings keep a shallow profile and do not have a social media presence except for John Gotti III, a thriving MMA fighter with an active social media presence.

His sister Gianna is an American writer and actress born on 27th November 1962, while Angel was born in 1961. John III reformed his ways from being a gangster and is now an MMA star; he was born on 14th February 1964.

How many Gotti brothers are there?

Frankie, the firstborn, was born on 18th October 1967 and died on 18th October 1980 after getting hit by a neighbour's car. The neighbour, John Favara, disappeared that same year, 4 months after Frankie's death.

How did Charles Herbert grow up?

His parents tied the knot in 1990 after dating throughout the 80s. The Gotti kids had a pampered life and lived in a 14-room mansion in Mill Neck, New York City. Despite the lavish lifestyle, the family patriarch's involvement in crime resulted in him going to jail, and his kids grew up without him.

Charles Herbert Gotti's career

Herbert lives a very sheltered life, and his career as of now is unconfirmed. However, there are several rumours about him, with many sources claiming that he is walking in his grandfather's footsteps by being part of an organised crime syndicate.

Charles Herbert Gotti's jail time

Other reports indicate that Charles went to jail for robbery and bodily harm as a teen. Furthermore, he has been associated with drug dealing with a man named Anthony Morelli. It is also claimed that he committed his first murder in 2006 by ending the life of Salvatore Big Sal Portella.

After Charles allegedly committed this murder, he received high honour as the new successor of the family. However, it is to be noted that he was never convicted for any of these crimes, and there are no official reports that he has spent time in jail.

What is Charles Herbert Gotti's net worth?

Herbert's estimated net worth is $500 000. However, he is suspected of having many hidden treasures from his family's time as the head crime syndicate in New York. Before his passing, Herbert's grandfather had an estimated net worth of $30 million.

What is Victoria Gotti's net worth?

According to reports in 2022, Charles's sister has a net worth of $2 million earned from being a reality television personality, author, and writer.

Is the Gotti Family still active?

The head of the Gambino crime family, John Gotti I, died behind bars at 61 years of age from cancer complications in the head and neck. His third brother, Peter, became the family boss at the time but is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Mr Cali replaced Peter in 2011; Mr Cali represents the new age of the Gambino crime family and the Sicilian age of the New York Mafia. His leadership was short-lived, however, as John Gotti's younger brother, Gene, is assumed to have killed Mr Cali to get back to the helm.

Charles Herbert Gotti is an enigma when it comes to revealing any information online. His family members have starred in reality shows, written books and done several interviews, but Charles seems content with staying in the shadows.

