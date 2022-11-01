George Farmer's net worth 2022, age, wife, career, house, profiles, Parler

George Farmer's net worth continues to pique the interest of many people around the world. His elite education and substantial financial backing are essential to his success. He is a businessman who joined the social media app Parler in March 2021 as operating chief before being promoted to CEO. How rich is he, and what factors have contributed to his rising fortune?

George Farmer is the current CEO of Parler and a hedge fund employee. His wife is a well-known activist and Donald Trump supporter. While Geroge has been an integral part of Parler, he also has other businesses that have contributed to his increasing net worth in 2022.

George Farmer's bio and profile summary

Full name George Farmer Gender Male Date of birth December 15th 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth London England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jenny Farmer Father Lord Michael Stahel Farmer Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Candace Owens Children 2 School St Paul's School University Oxford University Profession Businessman Net worth $180 million

What is George Farmer's net worth?

According to Money Inc, his net worth is estimated to be $180 million. His fortune stems primarily from his business career. He is a well-known businessman with a hedge fund management background who was previously the chairman of Turning Point UK. He succeeded interim CEO Mark Meckler as CEO of Parler, an American social media app.

Farmer is also a real estate executive with several properties in the UK. George Farmer's houses include a $269.8 million mansion in London's Mayfair neighbourhood, a $309.2 million home in Spa, England, and a $445.1 million home in Dorset, England. Over the years, he has also built a golf course and several office buildings in the United Kingdom.

When was George Farmer born?

Farmer was born on December 15th, 1989, in London, UK, to Lord Michael Farmer and Jennifer Potts. George Farmer from Parler studied at St Paul's School in London, a private institution dating back to 1503 and renowned for training the aristocracy of Great Britain. He later earned a theology degree from Oxford University.

How old is George Farmer?

The businessman and entrepreneur George Farmer's age is 33 years as of November 2022. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How tall is George Farmer?

George Farmer's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres and weighs 176 pounds or 80 kilograms. He has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Who are George Farmer's family?

His father is a British businessman, former Conservative Party treasurer, and philanthropist. He is also a life peer in the House of Lords, the country's elite government body that makes laws. He has risen to be so successful in the metal markets that he earned the nickname "Mister Copper" in London.

Together with his two siblings, George grew up in a politically engaged home with a wide range of ideas and beliefs. Because of his upbringing, he became interested in politics at a young age.

What does George Farmer do for a living?

George worked in an investment bank after graduating. He has been working in the commodity industry with his father since 2012, trading base metals.

He belonged to the UK Conservative party and was the party's youngest chairman of the Black and White Ball. In 2016, he was also the youngest member of a Leader's Group to contribute at least £50,000 annually in exchange for special access to the Prime Minister.

Farmer currently serves as the CEO of the social media app Parler. He was named the new CEO, succeeding Mark Meckler. George served as Parler's operating chief before his new position and has over ten years of finance experience.

Who is Candace Owens's husband?

George and his wife, Candace Owens first met in December 2018 at the soft launch of Turning Point UK, which was attended by several prominent political and social figures.

They decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Later, on August 31st, 2019, the couple married at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia.

George Farmer's wife is the founder of the Blexit movement, which heavily campaigned for Trump. The conservative political activist is no stranger to controversy, and she frequently draws attention to herself for her controversial views on politics, the COVID vaccine, gender identity, and other issues.

George and his wife have similar political perspectives. Owens is a conservative American who believes that black people should vote Republican rather than Democratic. On the other hand, George is a staunch European Union opponent and outspoken conservative.

The couple is the proud parents of two children. Their first child, a son, was born in January 2021, and their second child, a daughter, was born in July 2022.

What is Parler?

It is a conservative alt-tech social networking service in the United States. It was founded in 2018 as a "free speech-driven" app that quickly gained traction among US conservatives who had left Facebook and Twitter or had been banned from the platforms.

George Farmer's net worth has grown significantly over the years. He has made a living through his businesses. Since 2019, the Parler CEO has been married to author and political commentator Owens.

