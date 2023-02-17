The life story of talented American rapper Kamal Givens

Kamal Givens has made a big name for himself in the music industry. He makes up one-third of the rap group, Stallionaires, who have produced several hits such as One Mo Chance and Does She Love Me.

Chance is an American rapper and reality star. Photo: @stallionaireschance on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kamal Givens, popularly known as Chance, is an American rapper and TV personality. He has appeared on the television series; I Love New York, I LoveMoney and Real Chance of Love.

Kamal Givens' profiles

Full name Kamal Givens Known as Chance Gender Male Date of birth 25th of March, 1981 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Age 41 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Ethnicity African American Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings Ahmad, Sean and Micah Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Children Demi Occupation Rapper and reality TV star Net worth $300 thousand Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Kamal Givens?

He was born on the 25th of March, 1981. As of 2023, Kamal Givens' age is 41 years. His star sign is Aries.

Where is Kamal Givens from?

He was born and raised on a horse ranch in the South Central section of Los Angeles, California. His parents are Robert and Claudia Givens. In addition, he is of American nationality and African-American ethnicity.

Does Chance have a twin brother?

No, he does not. He is the second of four children. Among Kamal Givens' brothers include Ahmad, Sean and Micah Givens.

Who is older Real or Chance?

Ahmad, popularly known as Real, was born on the 2nd of January 1982, which means as of 2023, he is also 41 years. However, his brother Kamal is a year older than he is. Sean is the firstborn, followed by Chance, Ahmad and Micah.

Career

Chance is an American rapper and reality show star. In music, he is part of the trio rap group Stallionaires, including his two younger brothers, Real and Micah.

Kamal Givens' songs

The Stallionaires have released several hits, including;

One Mo Chance

I see you walkin'

Does She Love Me

I'm Bad

SumerLuvChild

Ride My Stallion

Flippin Them Dollaz

Can’t Get Enough of This Love

Chuzee Luva

Come Together

Your Tru Colors

I'm Get'n It

So Hard

Brothers Keeper

Reality Television

Chance also has a career in reality television from 2007 to 2021. Some of the shows he has appeared in include:

Chance on Stallionaires Rodeo. Photo: @stallionaireschance on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I Love New York (2007)

I Love Money (2008)

Real Chance of Love (2008)

Real Chance of Love 2 (2009)

Real and Chance: The Legend Hunters (2010)

The Next: 15 (2016)

One Mo' Chance (2020-2021)

What happened to Chance from I Love New York?

Chance was a contestant on I Love New York. However, he was unsuccessful in winning and finished second in that season. Kamal did not allow this defeat to shake his self-belief and went on to participate in several dating programs.

Ahmad later joined Chance on the first season of I Love New York in 2008. Along with their younger brother Micah, Ahmad, AKA Real, Kamal, they formed The Stallionaires, a rap group. Although Ahmad didn't progress as far as his brother went on the show, the siblings caught the producers' attention. The brothers even hosted their dating program, Real Chance of Love, in the future.

How many kids does Chance from Real Chance of Love have?

Throughout his career, Chance has been linked to several women. First, he dated Tiffany Pollard in 2007 but later broke up, and he later got with Chandra Davis in the same year. However, the relationship also ended, and two years later, he started dating a girl named Michelle. The pair have been together for close to 14 years since 2009.

How many kids does Chance have?

Among Kamal Givens' kids is a girl named Demi Givens. However, Chance is yet to disclose the identity of Demi's mother as he has kept his personal life away from the limelight.

Physical appearance

Chance is easily recognized by his signature long braids. His skin colour is light, although it is not known how tall he is or how much he weighs, his body type is slim.

How much is Kamal Givens' net worth?

Chance has made a living from his career in music and as a reality star. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to be worth $300,000.

Since 2021, Kamal Givens and his brothers are yet to release new music or shows. Kamal has maintained a low profile and has kept his private life away from public scrutiny.

READ ALSO: Is Alix Klineman married, or is she still dating? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Alix Klineman. She is a famous American beach volleyball player and a 2020 Summer Olympics gold medalist. In 2006, she won the title of Gatorade National Player of the Year. Interestingly, her personal life has fans questioning if she is married or still dating.

Source: Briefly News