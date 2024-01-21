Meet Vernon Lynch, Eddie Murphy's brother and his son’s boxing manager

Eddie Murphy is among the world's most celebrated actors and comedians, lauded for his work over decades. Throughout his career, he collaborated closely with two brothers, Charlie Murphy and Vernon Lynch. Although the latter has passed away, Vernon Lynch is alive and has garnered attention lately.

Vernon Lynch Jr in New York City. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vernon Lynch is in the spotlight due to his relationship with Eddie Murphy. Although he prefers a more private life, this celebrity sibling, like his brothers Eddie and Charlie, has also been involved in entertainment. Transitioning from his role as a rapper in the 80s, he evolved into a television producer and now serves as a boxing trainer. Here is everything you should know about him.

Vernon Lynch's biography summary and bio

Full name Vernon Lynch Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lillian Murphy Lynch Father Vernon Lynch Sr. Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Jill Pendergrass Lynch Children 3 Profession Producer, writer, boxing coach

Who is Eddie Murphy's brother?

Eddie's brother, Vernon Lynch Jr., was born to Vernon Lynch Sr. and Lillian Murphy Lynch on 1 February 1967 in New York, United States. As of 2024, Vernon Lynch's age is 57. Unfortunately, due to his private lifestyle, there is not much information about his early life or educational background.

Vernon Lynch's career

Eddie Murphy's brother is a former executive producer in Hollywood with a diverse career. As a teenager, he gained exposure to the entertainment industry through Eddie Murphy's influence. Under Eddie's guidance, Lynch co-founded the Hip-Hop group K-9 Posse in the mid-80s.

Later, he ventured into film production, contributing to shows like Flex & Shanice, Hollywood Exes, and Eddie Murphy: One Night Only. He is also a skilled writer, having penned the movie Vampire in Brooklyn. Presently, Lynch serves as a boxing coach and manager to his son Brandyn Lynch, known as Bad News.

Eddie Murphy at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Vernon is married to Jill Pendergrass Lynch. The exact date of their marriage is unknown, but they are believed to have been married for more than two decades. The couple is also reportedly blessed with three children: two sons, Brandyn Lynch (a boxer) and Eliaz Tyson Lynch, and a daughter named Kyndel.

How many brothers does Eddie Murphy have?

He has two brothers: Charlie & Vernon Lynch Jr. Charlie Murphy was Eddie's only brother until their mother remarried after her marriage to Eddie's father, Charles Edward Murphy, concluded.

What happened to Charlie Murphy?

Vernon Lynch's half-brother, Charlie, died on 12 April 2017 at the age of 57 in New York City, United States. Charlie Murphy's cause of death was reportedly leukaemia, which he battled for several years.

Throughout his career, he was recognised as a writer and stand-up comedian, best known for the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show.

Is Vernon Lynch related to Eddie Murphy?

Vernon is related to Eddie Murphy. They share a familial connection through their mother, Lillian Murphy's second marriage to Vernon Lynch Sr. As a result of Lillian and Vernon Lynch Sr.'s union, Vernon became the stepbrother to Eddie Murphy and his brother Charlie Murphy.

Charlie Murphy during HBO & AEG Live's The Comedy Festival at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

What is Vernon Lynch’s net worth?

The precise net worth of the boxing trainer remains unknown, making his current financial status unclear. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his half-brothers, Eddie and Charlie, reportedly have estimated net worths of $200 million and $2.5 million, respectively. This stemmed from their careers as entertainers.

Vernon Lynch has crafted a reputation beyond being Eddie Murphy's brother. His contributions to Hollywood production are evident, and he showcases his versatility as a boxing trainer, collaborating with his son. Above all, he is a devoted husband and father, effectively raising his children.

READ ALSO: Xavier Zechariah Wade: All about Dwyane Wade's youngest son

Briefly shared details about Dwyane Wade's youngest son, Xavier Zechariah Wade. Although he does not stay with his father, he receives as much love as his other siblings, who live under his father's roof. Zechariah was born out of wedlock but is still part of a diverse and loving family.

As a result, he stays with his mother, who has full custody because his father is legally married to another woman. His mother, a reality television star, had been friends with his father for several years before they became together.

Source: Briefly News