Megan Leavey's husband: Movie vs real life – Where is she now?

Corporal Megan Leavey is a former United States Marine Corps who served as a Military Police K9 handler. She is best known for the intense emotional attachment she formed with a combat canine named Rex during their deployment to Iraq. But beyond her career achievements and popularity, Leavey is a doting wife and mother. So, who is Megan Leavey's husband?

Megan Leavey during her military days (L). The ex-Marine holding her daughter (R). Photo: @K9Mego (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Megan Leavey and Rex became the subject of the 2017 Netflix film Megan Leavey. Not only does it highlight the pair’s story, but it also reveals fascinating details about Megan’s love life. In the adaptation, she meets a man, Matt Morales, who sweeps her off her feet. But does their love withstand the obstacles? Unravel lesser-known details about the on-screen couple.

Megan Leavey's profile summary

Full name Megan Leavey Nickname Megan Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1983 Age 40 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Valley Cottage, New York, USA Current residence Rockland County, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 1 Profession Former United States Marine Corps corporal, veterinary surgical technician Years active 2003-2007 Social media X (Twitter) Unverified

Who is Megan Leavey's husband?

The ex-Marine is now happily married and has a daughter. While details about Megan Leavey's family are scant, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family moments online.

Former Marine Megan Leavey posing for a photo with a dog. Photo: @K9Mego on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

On the other hand, in the film, Leavey forms a deep romantic connection with a fellow Marine, but they never get married. Their relationship eventually succumbs to the pressures of career indifference.

Megan Leavey's relationships in the movie

In the biographical drama film, Kate Mara’s Leavey falls in love with fellow dog handler Matt Morales, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez.

Both tasked with handling military canines and ensuring the safety of civilians and fellow officers, the duo find solace in each other’s company. Morales defends her against colleagues who look down on her.

What happened to Megan Leavey and Matt Morales?

Megan Leavey and Matt Morales’ on-screen relationship tragically ends after she finds out he is re-enlisting in the military. In real life, Megan is honourably discharged from the Marine Corps four years after she was enlisted with the rank of corporal.

Is Matt Morales a real person?

Matt's character is based on a real person. Nonetheless, the film has altered his name to protect his identity and privacy. Therefore, little information exists about Morales’ background, military career, or life beyond the movie.

Ramón Rodríguez posing for a photo in Los Angeles in 2024 (L). Kate Mara at a 2019 auctioning event (R). Photo: @rodriguezramon, @ katemara (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where is Megan Leavey today?

Leavey currently resides in Rockland County, New York, USA. She has been serving as Lead Veterinary Surgical Technician at Old Tappan Veterinary in New Jersey since June 2018.

But besides her new profession, the former Marine is still fond of military life. She is quoted in the Purple Hearts Mission website saying:

I love the Marine Corps. I have made life-long friendships there and found my niche. Playing with dogs the whole day is a good job. The camaraderie of my Marine buddies will be with me forever. I am proud to call myself a Marine.

FAQs

Since Megan Leavey’s release on Netflix in 2017, details about the ex-Marine’s real life and fictional story have been a topic of interest among fans. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Purple Heart recipient:

How much of the Megan Leavey movie is true?

According to Tudum, the film is based on a true story about Megan and the dog she bonded with while serving in the Marines. Therefore, Megan Leavey's events play out as they did in real life.

Megan Leavey having a good time. Photo: @K9Mego (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Is Matt Morales Megan Leavey’s husband in real life?

Although Megan is married in real life, her husband is not Matt Morales. The on-screen duo purportedly only dated during her active military days.

Does Megan Leavey have kids?

The ex-Marine has one child. However, Megan prefers keeping her daughter and family away from the paparazzi frenzy.

What happened to Megan Leavey and Rex?

In September 2006, the pair were injured by an IED explosion in Ramadi. Six years later, the former Marine adopted the dog after he developed facial palsy.

Sadly, Rex died of old age on 22 December 2012. During a 2017 interview with People, Leavey recalled her time working with, saying:

We were always together. He was the one constant in my life whenever I was going through a hard time. He was always right there, not judging me for all the stuff I was going through personally.

What happened to the real Megan Leavey?

After her war injury, Megan entered a new career involving her animal passion. In 2019, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission awarded her a Genesis Legacy Medal.

Megan Leavey holding a cat (L). The former Marine posing for the camera alongside a fan (R). Photo: @K9Mego on X (Twitter), @mostly_belgian_melon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What injuries did Megan Leavey have?

The former Military Police officer suffered a head injury that resulted in hearing loss and brain trauma after the accident.

The subject of Megan Leavey’s husband has been a hot topic since Netflix released the Megan Leavey film. Many are curious whether the ex-Marine who failed to find love on-screen found her perfect match. The above article answers this and many other questions.

READ ALSO: Taylor Momsen's husband: A close look at her dating history

As published on Briefly, Taylor Momsen is a multi-skilled artist with experience in the music, fashion, modelling, and acting industries.

Taylor Momsen has enjoyed resounding success in all of these endeavours, but the permanence of a romantic relationship is under discovery. Discover fun facts about Taylor's relationships.

Source: Briefly News