Michael Corleone Blanco's net worth: How rich is Griselda Blanco's son?

Michael Corleone Blanco is a Colombian businessman best known as Griselda Blanco's son. Nicknamed Cocaine Godmother, Griselda was one of the richest drug lords of all time. Over the years, this has raised eyebrows about Michael Corleone Blanco’s net worth, many curious to know how much he inherited from his mom’s criminal empire.

Michael Blanco on his phone (L). The late Griselda Blanco posing for a photo (R). Photo: @michaelcorleoneblancofamily on Instagram, @SaycheeseDGTL on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Growing up in a world shadowed by crime and violence, Mike wanted something better for himself. He, therefore, carved out a unique path, distancing himself from the cartel world and venturing into legitimate business. Unravel Corleone's intriguing life story, from his infamous family background to his entrepreneurial ventures and net worth.

Michael Corleone Blanco's profile summary

Full name Michael Corleone Blanco Nickname Mike Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 1978 Age 46 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Medellin, Colombia Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Marie Blanco Children Faith Michelle Sepúlveda Parents Darío Sepúlveda and Griselda Blanco Siblings Dixon, Uber, and Osvaldo Profession Entrepreneur, reality television personality Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

What is Michael Corleone Blanco's net worth?

According to The Cinemaholic, Michael Blanco's net worth is $5 million. His income primarily stems from his successful business ventures and appearances on reality television shows.

Entrepreneur Michael Corleone Blanco posing for the camera. Photo: @michaelcorleoneblancofamily on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Michael Corleone Blanco get rich?

Due to his mom’s criminal activities, Corleone was thrust into the business world at a young age. Below is a comprehensive summary of how he made his millions:

Drug business

The son of Griselda Blanco, Michael had to take up the responsibility of his mom’s drug cartel when he was barely a teenager after her arrest in February 1985. This is because almost every person in his life was already dead or incarcerated at the time.

But before he assumed his mother’s position, the Black Widow had educated him on the ins and outs of the dangerous underworld. During a 2008 interview with AllHipHop, Blanco narrated how he learnt about the family business, saying:

Growing up, I was a fast learner. It is genetics. Although my family tried to hide everything from me, it was easy to understand what was happening. I learned things that could be too shocking for other kids to know or see. That was our lifestyle; I just had to get used to it.

After being part of the Medellín Cartel for over two decades, Mike was put under house arrest for two felony counts of cocaine trafficking and conspiracy to traffic cocaine in 2012, per Miami New Times.

In September 2012, he made a life-changing decision to quit the drug business after receiving news that a motorist had assassinated his mother. According to Fox News, Corleone finished serving probation for his previous illegal activities in 2018.

Who is the owner of Pure Blanco?

After abandoning the high-risk drug-pedalling life, Blanco ventured into the wheeling-dealing of legitimate business. With his long-time friend, Michael Yuen, Griselda Blanco's son, he founded a company, Pure Blanco.

The lifestyle brand mainly sells branded merchandise such as hoodies and T-shirts, films, and music. Interestingly, all Pure Blanco’s clothing items are branded with Griselda’s image and the Black Widow logo.

Media career

In 2019, the ex-drug peddler starred in the American reality television series Cartel Crew. The show documents the lives of individuals whose families have had previous connections to cartels in Florida.

Michael Corleone Blanco in front of Miami's Dadeland Mall in 2024. Photo: Carline Jean

However, this was not Corleone’s first time on the screens. In 2004, when he was 26, Mike appeared in the A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Michael Corleone Blanco’s house

Michael’s family reportedly resides in Miami, Florida, USA. However, their address remains a mystery due to privacy and security reasons.

As a child, Blanco moved from home to home after his dad’s death and his mom’s incarceration. While speaking to AllHipHop, he shared how he grew up, stating:

I used to contract legal guardians like I do artists now. I would meet someone my mother knew, pay them for this role, and live in their homes.

FAQs

Michael Corleone Blanco’s association with one of the most notorious drug lords ever has consistently placed him in the spotlight. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Michael Corleone really Griselda's son?

Corleone (aged 46 as of 2024) was born on 5 August 1978 to Darío Sepúlveda and Griselda Blanco. He is the only surviving son of the late couple.

What happened to Michael Corleone’s father?

Griselda paid to have Darío Sepúlveda assassinated for kidnapping their son after they had a custody disagreement.

Michael Blanco during a shooting (L). Corleone having a good time with friends (R). Photo: @michaelcorleoneblancofamily on Instagram, @Michael Corleone Blanco via Facebook (modified by author)

Who is Michael Corleone’s wife?

Michael exchanged nuptials with Marie Ramirez on 20 July 2021. Like him, she also comes from a drug background.

What does Michael Blanco do for a living?

Since leaving the narcotics world, the Medellin native has actively engaged in various entrepreneurial ventures and explored a media industry career.

What was Griselda Blanco’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Griselda was worth $2 billion at the time of her death. She allegedly owned $500 million of real estate and $120 million, which American authorities seized.

Michael Corleone Blanco's net worth is a testament to his willingness to transition from a life of crime to a decent one. His ability to move away from a path once dictated by family history to one where he controls his narrative is a source of intrigue and inspiration.

