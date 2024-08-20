Who owns KIDZ BOP? All about their CEO, ownership, net worth
KIDZ BOP is a music brand solely focused on children. It offers original songs and child-friendly covers of existing hits for kids to enjoy. Since its inception, it has been the top music brand for kids, with millions of fans today. Who owns KIDZ BOP?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who owns KIDZ BOP now in 2024?
- Does Elisa own KIDZ BOP?
- Other interesting information and FAQs
The American music brand was created over two decades ago. It quickly became a top choice for families wanting to provide their children with family-friendly music that everyone can listen to. The brand produces and covers family-friendly pop songs and related media.
The KIDZ BOP original songs focus on standard children's themes, including friendship, love, and family. The songs are modern pop hits made more appropriate for children by removing lyrics or words with adult themes and replacing them with more child-friendly lyrics.
Who owns KIDZ BOP now in 2024?
According to 24/7 Wall St., Concord, an independent creative rights company, owns KIDZ BOP (or KIDZ BOP Enterprises LLC). The company generates income by acquiring the rights to sound recording, theatrical performance, publishing, and narrative works.
Does Elisa own KIDZ BOP?
There was some online curiosity regarding whether American YouTuber Elise Ecklund is the owner of KIDZ BOP and, if so, whether she will be the owner in 2024 due to prior comments made by her. In June 2022, Elise uploaded a video onto her YouTube channel, captioned 'I became the CEO of KIDZ BOP.'
The video discusses how Elise made previous comments jokingly claiming to be the company's CEO, which snowballed into an internet sensation. An unknown individual listed her as the CEO on Google's homepage, but Elise vehemently denied the claim, reiterating that her comments were a joke.
Who is the creator of KIDZ BOP?
The KIDZ BOP creators are Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam, the founders of Razor & Tie. The creators developed the child-focused music brand in 2001, and it has since been the top music brand for children, with 11 billion streams worldwide and selling over 24 million albums.
Who is the CEO of KIDZ BOP?
According to Legit, the CEO of KIDZ BOP is Sasha Junk, who was appointed the brand's CEO in 2020. Sasha succeeded former president Victor Zeraya, appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Concord following Sasha's promotion.
Sasha Junk spoke to Music Week about how Concord acquired the company and how the existing relationship has impacted KIDZ BOP, saying:
'It’s been fantastic, it sort of coincided with our international expansion. Historically we had been a predominantly North American brand but we thought that the UK was the ideal market to expand into. Obviously, it’s a great market for pop music itself, which is the core to what we do.'
Feedback from original artists
Sasha also explained in the same article how the original artist usually reacts positively to KIDZ BOP’s covers, expressing:
'It’s been fantastic really. When we first launched in the UK, you know, Radio 1 had jumped on it. Scott Mills and Chris Stark heard it at a kid's birthday party and went, ‘Hang on, this doesn’t quite sound like the original’, so they got the artists on their show and played them our versions.'
KIDZ BOP’s net worth
Successful American entrepreneur Sasha Junk’s net worth has not been confirmed. However, the value of KIDZ BOP in 2024 is reported as $3.5 million, according to Tuko News.
Other interesting information and FAQs
The music brand's creators, who conceptualised KIDZ BOP, created a one-of-a-kind music company that is the top kids' streaming platform today. The company's management further developed the brand into a multi-million dollar company. However, what do we know about the kids who are the brand's life and soul?
How old are KIDZ BOP kids?
There is no specific age limit for the KIDZ BOP members. However, the standard KIDZ BOP’s ages are between nine and 12, and most children tend to age out of the company in their early to mid-teens.
How does KIDZ BOP cast their members?
The music brand hosts nationwide casting calls in the USA to find fresh young talent to bring the songs to life. KIDZ BOP kids sing on the albums, practice their acting skills in TV commercials and music videos, and travel to get the BOP KIDZ live tour to all the included cities. You can learn more about the current members on their bio pages.
How do you know if KIDZ BOP is coming to your city?
More than 60 live shows are performed across North America annually. To find out if the music brand will visit your area, check out their live tour page for the latest tour updates.
Who are the most well-known KIDZ BOP members?
The cast of the beloved music brand has its fanbase through the children who religiously follow the members and their hit covers and original songs. However, some celebrities have also been former cast members, including Golden Globe winner Zendaya and Former Disney star Ross Lynch.
What are the most successful KIDZ BOP songs?
Although most original songs and covers are well-received by fans, Genius reported that the brand's cover of Macklemore's Thrift Shop of the KIDZ BOP All-Time Greatest Hits (Physical Version) album had 115.9K page views. The album also includes the following hits:
- All-Star
- Get The Party Started
- Sk8er Boi
- Hey Ya!
- Since U Been Gone
- Beverly Hills
- Umbrella
- Party Like A Rockstar
- I Gotta Feeling
- Party In The USA
- Firework
- Call Me Maybe
- Happy
- Shake It Off
- Uptown Funk
- Can’t Stop The Feeling
- Havana
- Sucker
- Old Town Road
Knowing who owns KIDZ BOP gives us insight into the successful company behind the brand, which has assisted in making KIDZ BOP the success it is today. However, the original creators and the children who are members of the brand were also instrumental in its success.
