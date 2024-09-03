Isiah Pacheco's siblings and parents: The NFL star's family story

Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. For Isiah Pacheco, his grit stems from a family tragedy. The NFL star, who lost two of his siblings less than two years apart, uses their deaths as fuel. He plays every game like his last, dedicating all his wins to them. But what happened to Isiah Pacheco's siblings?

Isiah Pacheco is an American professional football running back for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. Although he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, the star has achieved great success, sparking curiosity about his source of inspiration. This article highlights how two events forever scarred Isiah Pacheco’s family, shaping him into the successful sportsman he is today.

Isiah Pacheco's profile summary

Full name Isiah Pacheco Gender Male Date of birth 2 March 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Vineland, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Vineland High School, Rutgers University Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 98 kg (216 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon Siblings 4 Profession NFL star Net worth Between $1 and $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Isiah Pacheco's siblings?

Pacheco is the youngest of five siblings in his family. However, of the five, only three are in the limelight: Isiah, Travoise and Celeste.

While the NFL star often makes news for his pitch prowess, the other two sadly lost their lives even before their brother was drafted. Unravel Isiah Pacheco's story, the tale behind his relentless pursuit of greatness.

How did Isiah Pacheco lose his siblings?

Isiah Pacheco witnessed tragedy in his native South Jersey within two consecutive years. He often dropped to one knee and prayed before carrying the ball for his college football team.

Travoise Cannon

In January 2016, 29-year-old Travoise died after he was stabbed in his apartment. According to EssentiallySports, Pacheco’s brother’s attacker claimed self-defence, receiving a 3-year probation period.

While speaking to NJ.com in 2019, the NFL player revealed intricate details about the close bond he shared with his late brother, saying:

Growing up, my brother was always looking out for me. He taught me how to ride my electric four-wheeler and dirt bikes as a hobby. Travoise was my mother’s first child.

During the interview, Isiah also added how his brother nurtured his sporting career and how his death inspired him to become a better player:

My brother would be shocked to see how far I have come. As a kid, he encouraged me to play football. Sadly, he never got the chance to see me play here. Not only does football help me cope with his loss, but it also makes me want to go harder.

Celeste Cannon

Despite his notoriety as a football recruit, Isiah Pacheco’s sister helped keep him grounded. The duo’s bond grew closer after Travoise’s death. Sadly, Celeste was found dead at her Millville home on 20 September 2017.

Her partner, Donal Scurry Jr., who is currently serving a 65-year jail term, had shot her. In a 2021 interview with Big Ten Network, Isiah revealed why he still played a game on the day of his sister’s funeral.

I knew she was looking down on me. I took my game to another level because I had something to play for. I left it all out there on the field because I wanted to make her smile. She would have been proud of me on that day.

Who are Isiah Pacheco's parents?

The sportsman’s childhood was not smooth. His parents, Felicia Cannon and Julio Pacheco, faced financial struggles. Julio ran a small business while Isiah Pacheco's mom handled the household chores.

While the celebrity parents have managed to stay away from the limelight, their son Isiah often acknowledged their input in shaping his NFL career. During a March 2022 NFL video, the player disclosed he wears a nameplate necklace with his mother's nickname.

My mom’s real name is Felicia, but we call her Jody. She is my heart, my everything. Making it on stage like this is something big for our family.

Julio told the Big Ten Network that Isiah started playing football when he was 8. He narrated how their son’s achievements help the family find pockets of joy in moments of grief, stating:

Isiah is a strong kid. Although he has been through it all, he does not show it. He always strives to keep his family happy.

FAQs

With every touchdown, Isiah Pacheco continues to make a name for himself in the competitive world of sports. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What happened to Isiah Pacheco's family?

The player’s family sadly lost two of their members in 2016 and 2017. Travoise and Celeste were both murdered in tragic events.

Where is the Isiah Pacheco family from?

Isiah was born in New Jersey, USA. His dad is of Puerto Rican descent, while his mom is of Dominican heritage.

Who is Isiah Pacheco's wife?

The 25-year-old NFL player is not married. He is currently single, choosing to first concentrate on his career before moving on to another stage of his life.

Why is Isiah Pacheco famous?

The New Jersey native is best known for his speed and physical strength. In his first two seasons with the Chiefs, he won Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII.

Isiah Pacheco’s siblings, Travoise and Celeste, tragically died in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Their death inspires the sportsman, who carries their memories in his heart during every game. Physically, he has them tattooed in a mural on his right arm.

