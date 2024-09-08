Pat Mahomes Sr.’s net worth: How rich is Patrick Mahomes' father?

If you are a baseball die-hard fan, then you will be familiar with Pat Mahomes Sr., a figure widely recognised for his athletic prowess. The American former professional baseball pitcher played in MLB for over a decade. With such an illustrious career, it is only natural for fans and media alike to be curious about Pat Mahomes Sr.’s net worth.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. at the Arrowhead Stadium in 2020 (L). Patrick Mahomes II during a 2024 NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (R). Photo: David Eulitt, Kevin Sabitus (modified by author)

The retired pitcher passed on his sportsmanship to his son, Pat Mahomes II, who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. While the baseball serial winner has been off the pitch for quite some time, his legacy lives on through his son. This article highlights Pat Mahomes Sr.’s career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Pat Mahomes Sr.’s profile summary

Full name Patrick Lavon Mahomes Famous as Pat Mahomes Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1970 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Bryan, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Lindale High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Randi Martin Children 5 (Patrick, Jackson, Zoe, Avery and Graham Walker) Siblings 2 Profession Former MLB pitcher Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

What is Pat Mahomes Sr.’s net worth in 2024?

Various sources, including Subzin, estimate Pat Mahomes Sr. to be worth $10 million. This amount accounts for the earnings from his lucrative baseball contracts, endorsements and the investments he has made over the years.

But beyond his wins on the pitch, the former baseball star also won at life. His son, who currently boasts the fourth-largest known contract in sporting history, credits him as the person who instilled his work ethic.

During a July 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Pat Mahomes II narrated the invaluable lessons he learnt from his father’s MLB career, saying:

My dad’s dedication and love for baseball was admirable. He was one of the sport’s youngest successful players at the time.

Former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr. and his eldest son, Pat II, having a good time. Photo: @silky_p on Instagram

How did Pat Mahomes Sr. make his million?

Although the celebrity dad has several income streams, he amassed most of his wealth through a successful baseball career. Below is a summary of Pat Mahomes Sr.’s professional career:

Minnesota Twins (1992-1996)

The sportsman made his MLB debut with the Twins in 1992 after signing a $109,000 contract. He appeared in 114 games during the five seasons he played for the team, compiling an 18-28 record with a 5.82 ERA. In August 1996, the Minnesota Twins traded him to the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox (1996-1997)

Pat Mahomes Sr. briefly played for the Red Sox, mostly in a relief role. With a 3-0 record and a 6.85 ERA, he was released by the team on 27 June 1997.

Yokohama BayStars (1997- 1998)

The Texas native signed with Nippon Pro Baseball’s Yokohama BayStars in mid-1997. He pitched with them through 1998.

New York Mets (1999-2000)

Perhaps the most memorable stint of Patrick’s career was with the Mets. He signed with the team in December 1998 and helped them reach the playoffs.

Pat Sr. during his son's game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 (L). The celebrity dad and his son at a 2021 match against the Los Angeles Chargers (R). Photo: David, Scott (modified by author)

Unfortunately, the MLB star was left off the Mets’ playoff roster after they reached the 2000 World Series. With a 4.74 ERA, he became a free agent in December 2000.

Texas Rangers (2001)

Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. inked a contract with the Texas Rangers, his home state team, in January 2001. He recorded a 5.70 ERA in the 56 games he played for the team before again becoming a free agent in November 2001.

Chicago Cubs (2002)

In January 2002, Mahomes signed with the Cubs, only making 16 appearances during the entire season. With a 3.86 ERA, he became a free agent again in October 2002.

Pittsburgh Pirates (2003)

Pittsburgh signed Patrick in January 2003. This would prove to be his final season in MLB. Overall, he pitched 11 seasons in the league, making a total of 308 regular-season appearances and recording a 5.47 ERA.

Pat Mahomes Sr.’s career earnings

The sportsman played in the MLB from 1992 to 2003, reportedly accumulating slightly less than $3 million. In December 2020, the most expensive Pat Mahomes Baseball Rookie Card was sold on eBay for $1999. On average, a rookie card from the former MLB player is valued at $1.06.

What does Pat Mahomes Sr. do for a living now?

These days, the celebrity dad hosts The Big Mahomes Show, a weekly podcast that covers all things sports, according to its Instagram Page. He also found his passion in coaching young kids how to play baseball.

Mahomes II during a 2024 game against the San Francisco 49ers (L). Pat Sr. at his son's match against Oakland Raiders in 2018 (R). Photo: Ryan Kang, David Eulitt (modified by author)

Pat Mahomes Sr.’s personal life

Due to his successful baseball career, many are curious to uncover who Mahomes Sr. is beyond his son’s prominence. Here are some fascinating details you probably did not know about the celebrity father:

How old is Patrick Mahomes’ dad?

The retired MLB star (54 as of 2024) was born on 9 August 1970 in Bryan, Texas, USA. His mom worked as a nurse until Pat was 7 when she got into a car accident that left her in a wheelchair.

On the other hand, Mahomes’ dad worked for a local oil company while coaching his son’s youth baseball team.

Is Patrick Mahomes Sr. married?

Patrick Mahomes Sr. married Randi Martin in the late 90s but divorced in 2006. According to a post on Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s ex-wife’s online platform, QB Producer: The Official Site of Randi Mahomes, she narrates how her marriage was not a walk in the park.

Married life with a professional baseball player is hard. It took a toll on our relationship, eventually leading to divorce.

However, Patrick Mahomes II’s parents are still on good terms despite their divorce over a decade ago.

NFL star Patrick Mahomes II during the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, USA. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s children

The ex-baseball player has five children. He shares two sons, Patrick Mahomes II and Jackson Mahomes, with Randi. His other three kids, Avery, Zoe and Graham Walker were born from other relationships.

Despite amassing quite a fortune during his MLB days, Pat Mahomes Sr.’s net worth has greatly been affected by his legal woes. He has been arrested several times for driving while intoxicated. Nonetheless, he is the proud father of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes II.

