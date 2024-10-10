What is FaZe Rug's net worth? His income sources and earnings explained

FaZe Rug is a well-known YouTuber, gaming content creator, and social media personality based in Los Angeles, USA. He is best known for sharing prank videos on his YouTube channel. Due to his immense popularity, fans are curious about his income sources and earnings. So, what is FaZe Rug's net worth?

Faze Rug has captured the attention of millions of viewers with his entertaining vlogs, pranks, challenges, and gaming content. Photo: @fazerug on Instagram (modified by author)

FaZe Rug has garnered significant attention not just for his entertaining content but also for his impressive financial success. Despite his young age, he has made a fortune through various endeavours. So, how much is FaZe Rug worth?

FaZe Rug's profile summary

Full name Brian Rafat Awadis Popular as FaZe Rug Gender Male Date of birth November 19, 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Chaldean Assyrian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 160 kg (approx) Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Sana and Ron Rafat Awadis Sibling Brandon Awadis Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaelyn Wilkins Profession YouTuber, Gaming content creator Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

What is FaZe Rug's net worth?

According to and Spoortskeeda, and Celebrity Net Worth, FaZe Rug's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $4 million. He has amassed vast wealth from YouTube, brand endorsement deals, and entrepreneurship.

Faze is a member of the renowned esports organization known as Faze Clan. Photo: @fazerug on Instagram (modified by author)

What is FaZe Rug's salary from YouTube?

According to VidIQ, FaZe Rug earns an estimated monthly income of between $140,000 and $420,000 from his YouTube channel, which boasts over 26.6 million subscribers. He opened the self-titled channel on July 11, 2012, where he is known for his Call of Duty videos, vlogs, and prank videos.

How much does FaZe Rug make per day?

FaZe Rug's estimated daily earnings vary based on his YouTube performance and other income sources. However, his monthly earnings from YouTube are reported to range between $140,000 and $420,000, which translates to $4,660 to $14,000 daily YouTube earnings.

How much is FaZe Rug mansion?

According to Home Zillow, FaZe Rug owns a magnificent house in San Diego, California, valued at $4.4 million. This 6,800-square-foot luxurious property features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

FaZe Rug's car collection

One of Faze Rug’s hobbies and interests is collecting and showcasing luxury cars. Photo: @fazerug on Instagram (modified by author)

The American gamer owns a fleet of expensive cars. These include;

Car model Estimated price Lamborghini Urus $330,000 Tesla Model X Performance $99,000 Mercedes AMG G-63 $200,000 Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography $220,000 Lamborghini Huracan Evo custom $270,000 G-wagon $340,000

FaZe has secured 45+ notable sponsorship and endorsement deals from top brands, highlighting his influence in the gaming and content creation. Some brands he has collaborated with include GetRhinoShield, Goat App, WeAreGelBlaster, GFuelEnergy, and DragonCity.

Business ventures

In addition to his content creation career, Brian Awadis has ventured into entrepreneurship and merchandise sales. He is the co-owner and director of the FaZe Clan, a professional esports and entertainment organization headquartered in Los Angeles.

He has also launched his candy store, 1UP Candy, a direct-to-consumer candy brand focused on the Gen-Z audience. The brand sells crispy-freeze dried sour gummy products through online market stores.

Merchandise sale

Due to his immense presence on social media, fans have wanted to associate with him by owning his merchandise. As a result, he launched a store that sells customized merchandise like sweatshirts, hats, and decor to his fans.

Faze Rug is undoubtedly one of the most captivating celebrities in the digital arena. Photo: @fazerug on Instagram (modified by author)

What is the net worth of FaZe Clan?

According to Companies Market Cap, FaZe Clan had a market cap of $14.12 million as of May 10, 2024. The organization is at the centre of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, contributing to how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops.

FAQs

FaZe Rug is a famous YouTuber and creator of gaming content. Below is a breakdown of some of the frequently asked questions about the American star;

What is FaZe Rug's salary per year on his YouTube channel?

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber's estimated yearly earnings range from $233.9K to $3.7M. The pay is highly dependent on the number of videos uploaded and views.

How much money does FaZe Rug have?

FaZe Rug is estimated to have a net worth of around $4 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his successful career as a gaming content creator and social media personality.

FaZe Rug and his girlfriend Kaelyn Wilkins. They have become a beloved couple among fans, frequently appearing together in videos and pranks. Photo: @fazerug on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is FaZe Rug?

FaZe, whose real name is Brian Awadis (age 27 years old as of 2024), was born on November 19, 1996, in Diego, California, USA. He was raised alongside his older brother, Brandon Awandis.

What is FaZe Rugs' nationality?

FaZe Rug is of American nationality. However, he has Iraqi roots, as his parents, Sana and Ron Rafat Awadis, are Iraqi natives who migrated to the United States.

FaZe Rug's net worth reflects his status as one of the leading influencers in the digital space. He has successfully transformed his passion for gaming and entertainment into a thriving career through engaging content, strategic partnerships, and a keen business sense.

