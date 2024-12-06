Meet Dave Attell: wife, bio, and career of the 'Insomniac' star
Dave Attell is a renowned stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who has significantly impacted the comedy scene. Best known as the host of Insomniac with Dave Attell, his unique blend of edgy humour and rapid-fire delivery has earned him a dedicated fan base.
Dave Attell has consistently demonstrated his versatility as a performer throughout his career. From his early days in comedy clubs to his appearances on late-night television, he has captivated audiences with his sarcastic wit, willingness to tackle controversial topics and relatable anecdotes.
Dave Attell's profile summary
|Full name
|David Attell
|Age
|59 years as of 2024
|Date of birth
|January 18, 1965
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Weight
|75 kg (approx)
|Height
|5 feet 9 in
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Sibling
|Monica
|Relationship status
|Single
|Ex-girlfriend
|Sarah Silverman
|Education
|South Side High School and New York University
|Profession
|Comedian, actor and writer
|Social media
|Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook
|Net worth
|$6 million (approx)
Dave Attell's age, education and early life
David Attell (59 years old as of 2024) was born on January 18, 1965, in Queens, New York City, USA. He was raised alongside his younger sister Monica by a Jewish family in Rockville Centre on Long Island.
Attell graduated from South Side High School and later enrolled at New York University. He was awarded a degree in Communication in 1987.
During an interview with Marc Maron in 2010 Dave revealed details about his younger years, he said:
I used to work for my dad. My parents had a bridal, dress tuxedo rental shop and I worked there from the time I was 16 to 19. I cleaned the store and I was head of shipping and receiving and I sold shoes.
Is Dave Attell married?
The celebrated comedian is not married and has never been married. However, he once dated fellow comedian Sarah Silverman in the late 1980s when they both worked at Saturday Night Live. He was also romantically linked with American actress Ellen Latzen.
Dave Attell's career
After graduating from NYU, Attell debuted his comedy career at open mic nights. He performed his first stand-up gig at Governor's in Levittown, which was a success. In 1988, the American star made his TV debut on VH1's Stand-Up Spotlight.
In 2001, Dave wrote and hosted Insomniac with Dave Attell, skyrocketing him to stardom. He was nominated for an American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Stand-Up Comic that same year.
Comedy tours
In 2018, the stand-up comedian Jeff Ross went on the Bumping Mics Tour. During the last three days of the tour, they recorded a three-episode documentary series, Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, for Netflix.
In 2024, he released his latest comedy special, Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns, on Netflix. He showcases his signature comedic style in the show, delivering rapid-fire delivery and edgy humour. His other comedy specials include;
- Dave Attell: Road Work
- Hey, Your Mouth's Not Pregnant!
- Comedy Central Presents: Dave Attell
- Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
Dave Attell is known for his distinctive throwback comic style, which combines elements of blue comedy, observational humour, and a raw, unfiltered approach to various topics. During an interview with the Chicago Tribune, he described his comedy style as one that can adapt according to his audience, saying,
My material can adapt. If you didn’t like that one? I’ll do something different. I wasn’t going to be a great comic. I was a club comic. I accepted that, and then I started having more fun with it.
Who did Dave Attell write for?
Following his 1993 performance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Lorne Michaels hired Attell to write for the coveted Saturday Night Live. He wrote and appeared in 20 and seven franchise episodes, respectively.
Besides writing for SNL, the New York City native has also written for other shows, including Laugh Factory, Insomniac With Dave Attell, and Dave Attell: Hot Cross Burns. He currently boasts over 17 writing credits.
Dave Attell's movies and TV show
Besides comedy, Dave Attell has also ventured into the film industry as an actor. He is best known for his outstanding roles in notable films like Pootie Tang, Train Wreck, Funny People and I Feel Pretty. Dave has appeared in over 39 movies and TV shows, which include;
|Year
|Title
|Role
|2024
|Life & Beth
|Rabbi
|2024
|Mr & Mrs Smith
|Kosher Food Mart Clerk
|2023
|Bupkis
|Park Guest
|2017-2019
|Crashing
|Himself
|2018
|The Simpsons
|Luke (voice)
|2017
|Bob's Burger
|Scalper (voice)
What is Dave Attell's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave Attell's net worth is estimated at $6 million as of 2024. His wealth is attributed to the proceeds of his successful career as a stand-up comedian, writer, and famous actor.
What happened to Dave Attell?
The stand-up comedian has never been linked to any known illness. However, he quit alcoholism in the late 2000s and focused on his comedy career, which helped him become a legendary comedian.
During one of his podcasts, Joe Rogan expressed how impressed he was with how the comedian turned his life around. He said,
You know he used to be an alcoholic, and when he quit drinking, he got way better when he quit drinking. You know, like there’s something that happened to him.
Trivia
- Attell was named one of the "25 Funniest People in America" by Entertainment Weekly.
- Dave remains active in comedy, touring and performing at venues like the Comedy Cellar in New York City.
- Attell is good friends with Amy Schumer, who initially named her son Gene Attell Fischer in his honour.
- Dave was one of the writers for The Daily Show when Craig Kilborn still hosted it.
Dave Attell's contributions to stand-up comedy are profound and enduring. His ability to blend humour with candid observations about life sets him apart from many comedians. Throughout his career, he has entertained millions and inspired countless aspiring comedians.
