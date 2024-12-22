Meet D.C. Young Fly’s kids: Nala Whitefield, Nova and Prince’Nehemiah

On Wild’ n Out, American comedian and actor D.C. Young Fly is a fan favourite. His uncanny comedic timing on the hit show keeps viewers glued to the screens. But beyond the star’s on-screen persona is a doting dad navigating fatherhood as a single parent. How much do you know about D.C. Young Fly’s kids? Here is the full scoop.

D.C. Young Fly and Jacky Oh at the State Farm Arena in 2021 (L). The actor and his daughter, Nova, at the State Farm Arena in 2024 (L). Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Richard Whitfield, known professionally as D.C. Young Fly, has been in the entertainment scene for over a decade. Sadly, he lost his partner and the mother of his kids, Jacky Oh, on 31 May 2023. The former Wild ‘n Out star died at 32 due to complications resulting from a cosmetic procedure. This article explores D.C. Young Fly’s family, specifically his children with Jacky Oh.

D.C. Young Fly’s profile summary

Birth name John Richard Whitfield Famous as D.C. Young Fly Date of birth 2 May 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Alma mater Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus Height 5’11” (180 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widowed Late partner Jacklyn Smith (Jacky Oh) Children 3 Profession Comedian, actor, host Years active 2011-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who are D.C. Young Fly’s kids?

The Outlaw Posse actor and his late partner shared three kids: Prince’Nehemiah, Nala and Nova. After Jacky’s tragic death, D.C. Young Fly took to Instagram on 8 June 2023 to celebrate her for being a great mother via a post that read:

You were the best mom ever! I never worried about our children loving each other because you were always on top of that. I will always tell our kids of the amazing person you were.

Jacky Oh with her kids. Photo: @msjackyoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did you know that Jacky Oh left behind a 10-month-old toddler at the time of her death? Below is everything to know about D.C. and Jacky's three kids:

Nova Whitfield (8)

Nova Whitfield posing for the camera. Photo: @novalicious_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

D.C. Young Fly and Jacky Oh welcomed their first child, Nova, on 30 October 2016. On 28 November 2021, the late mom described her daughter on Instagram with the caption:

Nova is a Scorpio, a quick learner, a picky eater, inquisitive, emotional, affectionate, and a diva. She always wears makeup and high heels; everyone wants to talk to her.

Interestingly, the 8-year-old boasts 171k followers on her lip-sync-centred Instagram (@novalicious__). However, she has not posted any content on the platform ever since her mom’s death.

Nala Whitfield (4)

Nala during her 2024 birthday (L), Jacky holding Nala (C), Nala as a toddler (R). Photo: @dcyoungfl, @nalahoney_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The family’s second daughter, Nala (@nalahoney_), was born on 1 August 2020. In her 28 November 2021 Instagram post, Jacky Oh shared that the little one has a smile that lights up the room, saying:

Nala is a singer and dancer. She ran before walking and was rougher than Nova. A climber of all things she should not be on, Nala is energetic, happy, curious and eats everything.

On 9 May 2021, Jacky penned a heartfelt tribute to Nala and Nova on Mother’s Day, saying:

I thank God daily for the greatest gifts in my life [my kids]. How women’s body adjusts to bring forth little humans is impressive.

On National Daughter’s Day in September 2021, D.C. Young Fly’s late partner gushed about being a mother of two daughters, stating:

I love being a mommy because God blessed me with two little best friends for life. He knew exactly what I needed. #GirlMom.

Prince’Nehemiah (2)

The late Jacky Oh with her kids (L). D.C. Young Fly posing for a photo with Prince’Nehemiah (R). Photo: @msjackyoh, @dcyoungfl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly welcomed their only son on 29 July 2022. On 14 May 2023, the former raved about being a mother of three children via a social media post that read:

Although I do a lot, nothing beats being a mother. I will never take for granted that God chose me three times.

On 23 May 2023, the actor shared a photo of Nala and Prince’Nehemiah on his work-related Instagram post alongside the caption:

The best part about coming home.

FAQs

D.C. Young Fly and Jacky Oh was in a romantic relationship since 2015. Here are some frequently asked questions about their family:

What happened to the mother of D.C. Young Fly’s children?

According to E! News, Jacky Oh died on 31 May 2023 at around 11 pm due to brain swelling after undergoing a gluteal augmentation procedure. She reportedly experienced difficulty speaking and was already unresponsive by the time paramedics got to her house.

How many kids did Jacky Oh have?

The late on-screen star was survived by her partner, D.C. Young Fly, and their three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince’Nehemia Whitfield.

How long were D.C. Young Fly and Jacky Oh together?

The pair met in a hotel lobby during Wild’ n Out filming in 2015 and started dating shortly after. They had been together for about eight years at the time of Oh’s death.

D.C. Young Fly during the 2023 A3C Conference at AmericasMart Atlanta in Georgia, USA. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How old was Jacky Oh?

Nala Whitfield’s mother was born on 3 November 1990 in Oakland, California, USA. As an actress, she starred in Del Playa (2017), Switched at Love (2021), and the 4th Quarter Legacy (2023).

Was Jacky Oh mixed?

Jacky was born to a white mother and an African-American father. However, she was primarily raised by her dad after her mom abandoned them during the first years of her life.

How rich is D.C. Young Fly?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the Hollywood star is worth $2 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious endeavours in the entertainment industry.

D.C. Young Fly’s kids have been a source of encouragement for their dad, who lost the love of his life in May 2023. The young father of three constantly posts photos of his partner on Instagram to commemorate the great mother she was.

READ ALSO: Owen Wilson's children: Everything known about his 3 kids

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about actor Owen Wilson’s kids. Owen is one of Hollywood’s famous bachelors with three baby mamas and several former A-list girlfriends, but he has never married.

Owen is frequently seen spending quality time with his two sons, but the mother of his only daughter previously accused him of neglect. Check the article for more on their relationship today.

Source: Briefly News