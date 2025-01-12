What happened between Cathy White and Jay-Z? What you need to know

In late 2024, Jay-Z made headlines after he was mentioned in one of Diddy’s sexual assault cases. This prompted internet sleuths into full detective mode, scrambling through his past romantic connections. How much do you know about the alleged relationship between Cathy White and Jay-Z and the conspiracy theory surrounding her mysterious demise?

Cathy White posing for a photo (L). Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter at the 2024 premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King (R). Photo: @entylawyer on X, Lisa O’Connor via Getty Images (modified by author)

Jay-Z is an American award-winning rapper, songwriter, record executive and businessman. As of 2024, he is the world’s wealthiest musical artist. Conversely, Cathy ‘Koreana’ White was an industry publicist and fitness expert. But was Koreana Jay-Z’s mistress? Here is the full scoop.

Cathy White and Jay-Z’s story

The duo reportedly met on the set of one of his music videos. Despite Jay-Z’s marriage to Beyoncé, they allegedly began dating.

Although it is rumoured that this affair eventually cost White her life, there is no substantial evidence to prove any of these speculations. Without concrete proof to back the allegations, treating them as mere celebrity gossip is vital.

The late Cathy White smiling for the camera. Photo: @entylawyer on X (modified by author)

When did Cathy White die?

Cathy White (29 at the time of death) was born on 3 July 1982 in Fort Johnson, Louisiana, USA. According to her obituary on Legacy, she died on 1 September 2011 in Harlem, New York, USA.

Although there have been numerous rumours suggesting foul play in Cathy White’s death, many tabloids report a brain aneurysm as the cause behind her sudden demise.

Beyoncé’s song controversy

Some conspiracy theorists claim the lyrics to Beyoncé’s 2024 hit song, Daughter, are a confession to Cathy White’s murder.

According to @allegedlyspeaking on TikTok, hidden messages in the track are evidence of the potential crime. Nonetheless, there is no evidence to support these claims.

Was Cathy White pregnant at the time of death?

Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with her first child with Jay-Z in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Cathy White died three days later.

Over the years, there have been speculations that Blue Ivy is not Beyoncé’s biological daughter. Rumour has it that the child is Jay-Z and Cathy White’s. The publicist purportedly gave birth to the child before her passing.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in 2024. Photo: Kevin Winter

During a 2012 interview with People magazine, Beyoncé addressed speculations that she was faking her pregnancy in 2011, saying:

The rumour was not hurtful; it was wild. Where did it come from? I felt it was unfair for someone to think that I would keep up a charade like that for nine months. As a mother, the speculations took a toll on me.

The Halo hitmaker then responded to a clip showing her baby bump folding and deflating, stating:

Does fabric not fold? This is absurd!

As documented by Ace Showbiz, Jaguar Wright implied during a 2024 interview that Cathy died under suspicious circumstances just 24 hours after she announced her pregnancy with Jay-Z.

However, White’s friend Claudia Jordan addressed the claims in a now-deleted Instagram post that read:

When and where did Cathy make the announcement? The few times I hung out with her in 2010, she was not pregnant. In fact, we drank, gambled, and went to the amusement park with her then-partner. Nothing was going on between White and Jay-Z. I am sick and tired of people always telling this story!

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé during the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center in 2017. Photo: Theo Wargo

FAQs

Although Cathy White died over a decade ago, her name constantly pops up whenever the topic surrounding Jay-Z’s alleged affairs arises. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Jay-Z married to now?

Jay-Z and Beyoncé exchanged nuptials on 4 April 2008 in Tribeca, New York City, USA. In 2006, they were listed as the most powerful couple in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

How many children does Jay-Z have?

The power couple share three kids: Blue Ivy (born in 2012) and twins Sir and Rumi (born in 2017). Like her parents, Ivy is carving out her career in the entertainment industry.

What is Jay-Z and Cathy White’s conspiracy theory?

The theory suggests that the renowned rapper was secretly dating Cathy White in 2011 and that her death was unnatural. It also alleges that the pair had a baby together.

Rapper Jay-Z during a 2024 match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Is there evidence supporting Jay-Z and Cathy White’s conspiracy theory?

There is no concrete proof to support this theory. Therefore, the rumours remain speculative and unsubstantiated.

Cathy White and Jay-Z’s alleged relationship is one of the most controversial topics surrounding the rapper. While various sources speculate that the duo was romantically involved, neither party has ever addressed or commented on the issue. Sadly, Cathy died of a suspected brain aneurysm in 2011.

