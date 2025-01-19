Who is Tennesse Thresher? All about Danny Aarons’ girlfriend

Danny Aarons is an Instagram and YouTube sensation widely recognised for his FIFA-related posts. But beyond his passion for soccer and content creation, he has a thriving romantic life. The soon-to-be dad recently proposed to his girlfriend, Tennesse Thresher. Interestingly, she shares Aarons’ love for the camera and boasts over a million social media followers.

Tennesse Thresher showing off her engagement ring (L). Danny Aaron proposing to his girlfriend (R). Photo: @tennesseethresh (modified by author)

Tennesse Thresher is a British internet personality whose fashion and travel content have earned her a dedicated fanbase. She has worked with world-renowned brands such as PrettyLittleThing, House of CB and Oh Polly. But how old is Tennesse Thresher, what is her ethnicity, and when did she get together with Danny Aarons? Uncover fascinating details about the Instagram model.

Tennesse Thresher’s profile summary

Full name Tennesse Thresher Nickname Thresh Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 2000 Age 24 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Surrey, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Guyanese Religion Christianity Height 5’6” (167 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Body measurements 33-24-34 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Danny Aarons Profession Social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Tennesse Thresher’s age and birthplace

The lifestyle Instagram influencer (24 as of 2025) was born on 5 November 2000 in Surrey, England, UK. In 2020, she took to Instagram to commemorate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to me.

Instagram model Tennessee Thresher during the 2024 National TV Awards in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Exploring Tennesse Thresher’s sporting career

Before Thresh launched her social media career, she was a track and field athlete with a club called Sutton & District. Tennesse first began competing with them as part of their U-13 club.

Meeting Danny Aarons

Tennesse Thresher and Danny Aarons met on season 4 of Locked In, released on YouTube in late 2023. The duo playfully clashed while living in a house together for the show.

During the show’s first episode, Thresher complained about Danny’s snoring, but she confided in her fellow contestant to being attracted to him by the ninth episode. On 6 January 2024, the couple confirmed their relationship in a YouTube Short captioned:

Danny and Tennesse make it official.

On 6 June 2024, Thresh shared a snippet of their fun and romantic moments on Instagram. She wrote:

The only time I smile like this.

Tennessee Thresher posing for the camera (L). The TikToker having a good time with her boyfriend, Danny (R). Photo: @tennesseethresh (modified by author)

Is Tennesse Thresher pregnant?

On 8 November 2024, Thresh and Danny announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared a snap of her baby bump, a video confirming the pregnancy and an ultrasound at a doctor’s visit. They captioned the post:

Our love created life. Thank you, God.

A proposal in the Maldives

On 2 January 2025, Aarons popped the big question to Thresher on a beach decorated with pink roses and a light-up sign that read “Marry Me.” The pair shared the romantic proposal via a joint Instagram post that read:

02.01.25

Tennesse Thresher’s dating history

Before Aarons, Tennesse was dating English rapper Digga D. They confirmed their relationship shortly after being spotted together on a vacation in Greece. It remains unclear when and why Tennesse Thresher and Digga D called it quits.

A look at Danny Aarons and Tennesse Thresher’s digital careers

The social media couple boast millions of online followers. Danny has 2.5 million Instagram followers and 1.78 million YouTube subscribers as of 15 January 2025.

Thresher at the 2024 National Television Awards (L). Tennesse and Danny enjoying some outdoor moments (R). Photo: @tennesseethresh (modified by author)

On the other hand, Thresh has amassed 1.4 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million Instagram followers. She boasts 46.8k subscribers on YouTube.

FAQs

Celebrity relationships constantly attract interest and scrutiny from fans and the media. Below are some frequently asked questions about lovebirds Tennesse and Danny:

Where did Tennessee Thresher grow up?

The internet personality grew up in England. However, details about Tennessee Thresher’s parents and educational background remain a mystery.

What is Tennesse from Locked In famous for?

Thresher is best known for her captivating online presence and a portfolio that boasts collaborations with fashion brands such as Footasylum and White Fox.

What is Tennesse Thresher’s height?

Tennesse stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs 65 kilograms (143 lbs). Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches. She features brown hair and eyes.

How long have Tennesse and Danny been together?

The duo reportedly started dating after their appearance on Locked In in 2023. They regularly post their romantic moment on social media.

Is Tennesse Thresher having a baby?

The English content creator and her boyfriend, Danny Aarons, announced they were expecting a child in 2024. The duo got engaged in January 2025.

How old is Danny Aarons?

Aarons (22 as of 2025) was born on 3 May 2002 in London, England. He is around two years younger than Thresh.

Tennesse Thresher and Danny Aarons rocking black outfits. Photo: @tennesseethresh (modified by author)

How rich is Danny Aarons?

According to Youtubers.me, Danny is worth between $326k and $1.96 million. He attributes his income to his successful career in the digital space.

Danny Aarons’ girlfriend, Tennesse Thresher, is widely recognised for her lifestyle-centred Instagram content. The couple met in 2023, announced their pregnancy in 2024, and engaged in 2025.

