Who are Leylah Fernandez's parents? Meet Jorge and Irene Fernandez

The foundation laid by Leylah Fernandez's parents, Jorge and Irene, has been the driving force behind her career. Her journey has been shaped by their guidance, especially her father, who serves as her coach. She once said:

My dad told me there was no limit to my potential. Nothing's impossible. There's no limit.

Irene at Estudias Picasso on April 27, 2016 (L) and Leylah with her father on July 27, 2025 (R). Photo: Scott Taetsch, Juan Naharro Gimenez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leylah Fernandez was born to Jorge, an Ecuadorian ex-soccer player , and Irene, a Canadian of Filipino heritage.

, and Irene, a Canadian of Filipino heritage. Jorge became her coach at age seven , shaping her game despite having no professional tennis background.

, shaping her game despite having no professional tennis background. She shares close ties with sisters Jodeci, a dental professional, and Bianca Jolie, a rising doubles tennis player.

Profile summary

Full name Leylah Annie Fernandez Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 48 kg (106 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Irene Fernandez (née Exevea) Father Jorge Fernandez Siblings Jodeci and Bianca Profession Professional tennis player Net worth $6.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Leylah Fernandez’s parents have supported her career from day one

The Canadian female tennis player was born to Jorge and Irene Fernandez (née Exevea), both of whom sacrificed to ensure her success.

From an early age, Leylah Fernandez's family nurtured her passion for sports, as she recalled in a 2021 CBC interview:

With the help of my dad, he was learning with me...and also my mom, they were all there and just encouraged me.

Facts about Leylah Fernandez's parents. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Leylah Fernandez’s dad is also her coach

In addition to his supportive role, Leylah Fernandez's father, Jorge, a former semi-professional soccer player, has coached her full-time since she was seven.

With no tennis background, he guided Leylah and her younger sister by studying videos, analysing matches, and reading manuals.

His hands-on methods shaped her style and played a key role in her 2021 US Open breakthrough. While explaining his approach, he told The Globe and Mail, saying:

I tell [Leylah], ‘The art of being a great coach is understanding that you know nothing… People find it hard to understand the chemistry between me and my kids. When you connect with people, that’s the magic, that’s when you can do all kinds of unbelievable things.’

Leylah Fernandez with her family. Photo: @leylahannietennis on Facebook (modified by author)

Leylah Fernandez’s mother worked abroad to support her career

During Leylah’s formative tennis years, her mother, Irene, supported the family financially while Jorge coached their daughters. When Leylah was ten, Irene worked in California for several years to provide for them in Montreal.

In a 2021 US Open interview, the athlete admitted the distance was difficult, but it motivated her. She told the US Open Tennis Championships:

Those few years have been definitely hard for me because I needed a mom. [But] every time I was on court, I had the focus and mentality that said, 'I'm going to do everything in my power to be closer to my dreams, so we can be together again.

Leylah Fernandez at Club Sonoma on August 18, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas

Where are Leylah Fernandez’s parents from?

Leylah Fernandez’s parents are Canadian citizens, though they come from distinct cultural backgrounds. Her father, Jorge, was born in Ecuador and moved to Canada with his family at age four, while her mother, Irene, was born in Canada to Filipino migrants.

Their different backgrounds contribute to Leylah Fernandez's diverse heritage. Her father told TSN Sports that moving to Canada was life-changing:

We’re an immigrant family, and we had nothing...So Canada opened up its doors, and if they hadn’t done what they did, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities that I have. And I wouldn’t have been able to give them to my daughter.

Leylah's parents raised her alongside her two sisters

The professional tennis player was raised in Montreal, Canada, alongside her sisters, Jodeci and Bianca Jolie. Like their parents, Leylah Fernandez’s sisters have been part of her journey in different ways.

Jodeci, the eldest, studied dentistry, while the youngest, Bianca, is following Leylah’s path in tennis. She trains under their father, competes in tournaments, and has partnered with Leylah in doubles events such as the Monterrey Open and Canadian Open, as Sportskeeda reported.

Father and coach Jorge Fernandez during the Women's Singles Third Round match against Coco Gauff at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Andy Cheung

The athlete has always celebrated her parents’ sacrifices

Before Leylah made her name in tennis, her parents were the first to believe in her, and the three-time WTA singles champion has consistently celebrated their sacrifices. While honouring her mother on Instagram on May 11, 2025, she wrote:

Dear Mami, Thank you for being there with your hugs, words of encouragement, and endless patience throughout the years. Your endless love and unwavering support have shaped me into who I am today. Wishing you a happy Mother's Day!

Similarly, on June 15, 2025, for Father's Day, she shared a series of Instagram photos with her dad, saying:

Happy Father's Day to the best.

Leylah Fernandez posed with the championship trophy after winning a women's singles championship match on July 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Scott Taetsch

FAQS

What languages does Leylah Fernandez speak? She is fluent in English, Spanish, and French.

She is fluent in English, Spanish, and French. How much money does Leylah Fernandez get paid? The tennis player earns millions from endorsements and tournament prizes, bringing her net worth to $6.5 million in 2025, as per Forbes.

The tennis player earns millions from endorsements and tournament prizes, bringing her net worth to $6.5 million in 2025, as per Forbes. What is Leylah Fernandez's parents' nationality? Her father is Ecuadorian-Canadian, while her mother is Filipino-Canadian.

Her father is Ecuadorian-Canadian, while her mother is Filipino-Canadian. Is Leylah Fernandez a Filipino? While the athlete is not Filipino by nationality, she has Filipino heritage through her Canadian-born mother.

Conclusion

Leylah Fernandez's parents, Jorge and Irene, raised her into a top-ranking tennis athlete. Their guidance and sacrifice have been vital to her success, reflecting the enduring influence of parental support.

