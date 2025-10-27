Many fans who follow Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua’s relationship were surprised by their sudden fallout between the NFL star and the LA-based creator. While the breakup has drawn Puka’s pregnant ex into focus, he once reflected on the split, saying:

Life is not the same way it was when we first met.

Key takeaways

Hallie Aiono is Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend , known for her social media presence and Polynesian heritage.

, known for her social media presence and Polynesian heritage. The pair began dating in 2021 while the NFL star attended Brigham Young University.

while the NFL star attended Brigham Young University. In May 2025, they announced her pregnancy, and by July 2, 2025, Hallie filed a paternity petition in court.

Profile summary

Full name Hallie Aiono Gender Female Date of birth 8 September 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Polynesian Mother Heather Aiono Father Martin Aiono Siblings 3 Ex-boyfriend Puka Nacua Profession Content creator, social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok

Hallie Aiono is of Polynesian descent

As Sportskeeda reported, Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, born on September 8, 1998, in Phoenix, Arizona, is of Polynesian descent. Hallie Aiono is 27 years old in 2025 and has an older brother, Alex Aiono.

Alex once explained that their mother, Heather, is American, while their father, Martin, is half Samoan and half Maori. During an interview with Hawaii Magazine, he said:

My mom is white, she’s from America. And my dad is half Samoan and half Maori. That’s where the Polynesian roots are for my family. Aiono is a Samoan last name. There’s a ton of Aionos in the Samoan culture. It’s like the last name Smith.

She has three siblings, including singer Alex Aiono

Hallie Aiono was raised alongside three siblings, including sisters Sidney and Taylor, and brother Alex Aiono. Alex is a singer who has collaborated with John Legend and appeared in the TV series Pretty Little Liars.

On May 9, 2024, Hallie shared an Instagram post from a movie event with them, captioning:

Best night with the best siblings. Always excited to celebrate you and your work, brother!

Hallie is a content creator with a considerable online following

Aiono reportedly began her career as a paraprofessional before spending four years as a dental assistant.

In November 2022, she transitioned into digital media, signing with NewNew as a content creator. Hallie Aiono's Instagram today has over 41,000 followers, while her TikTok has over 84,000.

How did Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono meet?

While the NFL wide receiver and his ex-girlfriend kept much of their relationship private, People reported they had been dating since at least 2021, when the NFL player was a student at Brigham Young University.

During their time together, she frequently showed support, attending his games. In October 2024, she shared an Instagram picture with the caption:

I am so proud of you, Puka baby. You never fail to amaze me.

Hallie Aiono became famous after posting a TikTok video in 2023

At the time of their relationship, Puka Nacua’s girlfriend gained attention among NFL fans after posting a TikTok video in October 2023. The video showed her emotional reaction as he scored his first NFL touchdown. The NFL later reposted the clip on Instagram, captioning:

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie, watching him score the game-winning touchdown will have you in your feels.

She announced her pregnancy with Puka Nacua in May 2025

On May 11, 2025, news of Puka Nacua’s baby made headlines after his girlfriend announced that they were expecting a boy. She shared heartfelt photos on Instagram captioned:

You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why.” I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy.

The announcement came shortly after the Los Angeles Rams star spoke on the Join The Lobby podcast about his hopes to retire early and raise a family, saying:

I want to have a big family...I came from a big family. I need five. Boys. I need five boys for sure. But also, I want to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them.

Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend filed a paternity petition in July 2025

Despite speculation that Hallie Aiono might become Puka Nacua’s wife, their breakup came unexpectedly when TMZ reported she had filed a paternity petition in July 2025. The filing revealed she was 19 weeks pregnant and sought to establish Nacua’s parental relationship.

She also requested joint legal custody, full physical custody, visitation rights for Nacua, and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and attorney fees.

While the hot NFL player has not commented on Hallie Aiono's paternity test or her petition, SportsRush noted he reflected on their split during the St. Brown Podcast, saying:

She was really good, like my first girlfriend. We grew a lot together...[but] I don’t think we’re aligned on where we want to go in our futures.

Frequently asked questions

What is Hallie Aiono's nationality? The content creator is American, originally from Phoenix, Arizona.

The content creator is American, originally from Phoenix, Arizona. Is Hallie Aiono related to Alex Aiono? They are siblings, with the singer and actor being her older brother.

They are siblings, with the singer and actor being her older brother. What is Hallie Aiono's ethnicity and race? She has a Polynesian ethnicity with roots in Samoan and Maori cultures.

She has a Polynesian ethnicity with roots in Samoan and Maori cultures. Who are Hallie Aiono's parents? Her mother, Heather, is American, while her father, Martin Aiono, is half Samoan and half Maori.

Conclusion

Hallie Aiono has been in the spotlight following her separation and ongoing paternity case with NFL star Puka Nacua. Despite the attention, she remains a dedicated content creator with a growing social media following that continues to attract public interest.

