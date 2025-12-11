What is the name of Rene's wife on Storage Wars? Meet the queen of bargains

When you think of the cast members with the sharpest eyes and the savviest bargain-hunting skills on Storage Wars, who comes to mind? For many fans, it is Casey Nezhoda. After more than a decade on the show, Rene’s wife on Storage Wars has built a strong reputation that viewers now call her the queen of bargains.

Casey Nezhoda and her husband, Rene. Photo: @cbargainhunters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Casey Nezhoda is famous as Rene's wife and business partner.

As a reality television personality, she has starred on Storage Wars with her husband , Rene , since 2013 , while the show was in its fourth season.

, while the show was in its fourth season. Her sharp eye and bargain-hunting skills make her a fan favourite on Storage Wars .

. Casey has reportedly been married to Rene since 2006, and the couple share a daughter, Tatiana Nezhoda.

Profile summary

Full name Casey Lloyd Nezhoda Date of birth September 6, 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence San Diego, California Nationality American Relationship status Married Partner Rene Nezhoda Children Tatiana Nezhoda Profession Reality TV personality, entrepreneur, reseller, thrift‑store co‑owner Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Rene's wife on Storage Wars?

The name of Rene's wife from Storage Wars is Casey Nezhoda. She was born in San Diego, California, USA, on September 6, 1974, making her 51 years old in 2025.

Although she is famous for her work in the resale business, Casey also shares her love for sports. In a June 2025 Instagram post, she dressed casually in Dodgers gear, holding blue pom-poms, and smiling in front of the stadium with the caption:

Good friends and a good play here with the #Dodgers! Can’t wait to celebrate you, Marie. Let’s go, Dodgers!

Facts about Casey Nezhoda. Photo: @cbargainhunters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She co-owns Bargain Hunters Thrift Store

Casey co-owns Bargain Hunters Thrift Store with her husband. It is reportedly a 7,000-square-foot thrift shop in Poway, California, where they sell items recovered from storage lockers and other antiques/collectables.

Rene Nezhoda’s wife has a knack for spotting resale value

One of the qualities Rene admires most about his wife is her knack for spotting resale value, especially in jewellery, antiques, and collectables at auctions. Sharing during an interview session with the couple in an Instagram reel, Rene said:

She thinks every locker is great, and if there's one person that we have to buy it l just spent $3,000, you re going to see it on Storage Wars, because there was a purse in there.

In the interview, while stressing their collaborative efforts, Rene went on to say:

The best part about bidding with Casey is it's like an adventure. We share our life together, dirty or good, the highs or lows. We do it together.

Casey operates a thrift-store business with her husband. Photo: @cbargainhunters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Casey joined the Storage Wars cast with her husband in 2013

As ScreenRant published, Casey's expertise in antiques, collectables, and resale items, combined with her husband's, gave them a spot in season 4 of Storage Wars in 2013.

Before they were added to the cast, the producers reportedly needed buyers with real auction experience, strong personalities, and complementary skill sets. At the time they selected the couple, Rene was one of the top three bidders in Southern California.

Her husband worked in the media industry

Before venturing into storage auctions, Rene worked in fields that did not fully satisfy him. He once worked in the media industry, but said it was not enjoyable.

At 19, the Storage Wars star left the media to pursue swap meets, yard sales, and thrift stores. Sharing in an exclusive interview in March 2024 with eBay, he said:

Before becoming a reseller, I had a media business. It paid well, but it wasn’t very fun. On the side, I was collecting and selling chips. I would list them through news groups because there were no other options at the time.

Casey's husband and their daughter. Photo: @cbargainhunters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rene and Casey from Storage Wars have a child

The American reality TV couple have a daughter, Tatiana Nezhoda, born on November 2, 2006. As published on MaxPreps, she attended Maranatha Christian High School in San Diego, California.

Tatiana plays soccer and wears jersey number 21. She also reportedly participated in cheerleading, track, and drama. On her 18th birthday, her mother shared an Instagram post to celebrate her, saying:

Our little Tatianna is all grown up! Happy Happy 18th Birthday to my lovely daughter! You are our little blessing from God! We love you.

Exploring Casey Nezhoda's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American reality television personality is worth $1.5 million. She made most of her fortune from her reality TV show and running Bargain Hunters Thrift Store in San Diego, California, with her husband and business partner.

Rene's wife joined the cast of Storage Wars in 2013. Photo: @cbargainhunters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

How old is Rene's wife on Storage Wars? The reality TV star is 51 years old as of 2025.

The reality TV star is 51 years old as of 2025. Are Rene and Casey Nezhoda still married? Rene and Casey have been married since 2006 and remain a strong couple both on and off screen.

Rene and Casey have been married since 2006 and remain a strong couple both on and off screen. Which Storage Wars star passed away? Rene’s father, Gunter Nezhoda, who appeared on the show, passed away in 2023 from cancer.

Rene’s father, Gunter Nezhoda, who appeared on the show, passed away in 2023 from cancer. Where is Casey Nezhoda today? The TV reality star remains active on Storage Wars, now in its 16th season, alongside her husband, while continuing to collaborate in their resale ventures.

Conclusion

Rene’s wife on Storage Wars, Casey Nezhoda, is more than a supporting cast member. She is a skilled buyer, a successful businesswoman, and a beloved reality TV personality. Her natural talent for spotting value, her enthusiasm for collectables, and her strong screen presence have cemented her status as a standout figure.

