Did Rod Stewart die? Why fans are searching for the singer's status

Did Rod Stewart die? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking following some recent health issues that caused concert cancellations. The rock icon is alive and thriving. The Maggie May hitmaker recently shared a video on Instagram and has upcoming concerts ahead of his One Last Time tour.

The popular British singer is alive , and there are no official reports of his death .

, and there are . Rod Stewart recently shared a video on Instagram , expressing his excitement following the departure of Wilfried Nancy from Celtic Football Club.

, expressing his excitement following the departure of Wilfried Nancy from Celtic Football Club. The singer has had two significant cancer diagnoses , first with thyroid cancer in 2000 and prostate cancer in 2016.

, first with thyroid cancer in 2000 and prostate cancer in 2016. Rod was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Did Rod Stewart die?

Rod Stewart is alive and active as of January 2026. He recently shared a video on Instagram expressing his excitement after the Celtic Football Club fired Wilfried Nancy 33 days after his hiring. In the video, Stewart is heard saying,

He's gone. He is gone! Wilfried Nancy has been fired. Or he left. I don't care. He's just not at Celtic. Now we face Dundee at the weekend. I'm going to be up there for this game, mate.

Don't you worry. We need Martin back. We need you back, Martin O'Neill. Just get us through the end of the season, and maybe we can get Robbie Keane. That would be heaven-sent.

A look at Rod Stewart's health status and death rumours

In May 2025, concerns about Rod Stewart's health emerged amongst fans. This is after he shared that he was cancelling and rescheduling some of his June 2025 concerts following a flu diagnosis. He took to Instagram on June 7, 2025, to express his devastation. He wrote,

I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu. So sorry my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for and inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.

Additionally, rumours of Rod Stewart's death emerged after a July 2024 interview with The Sun, where he claimed that his days are numbered. He said,

I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.

He later debunked the news by jokingly adding,

I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.

About Rod Stewart's diagnoses

The popular singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. However, he kept the diagnosis private, only speaking about it in 2019 at an event for the Prostate Project and the European Tour Foundation, expressing that he is in remission. He stated,

No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests…Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Additionally, in May 2000, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which threatened his singing voice, but he eventually relearned to sing.

Exploring Rod Stewart's career

Stewart joined Dimensions in 1963 as a harmonica player and vocalist. He then moved to Long John Baldry's Hoochie Coochie Men in 1964, where he recorded his debut single, Good Morning Little Schoolgirl.

In 1967, he joined the Jeff Beck Group, contributing to the albums Truth and Beck-Ola, which peaked at No. 15 on the US charts. He co-founded the rock band Faces in 1969 with Ronnie Wood, releasing four studio albums through 1975 while blending rock energy with pub-style antics.​

In 1969, he made his solo music debut after releasing An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down. However, his 1971 album, Every Picture Tells a Story, was a breakthrough, with Maggie May becoming a simultaneous UK and US No. 1 hit.

Discography

Throughout his legendary career spanning over six decades, Rod Stewart has released over 30 studio albums and multiple top songs. These include:

Studio albums

2024: Swing Fever (with Jools Holland)

(with Jools Holland) 2021: The Tears of Hercules

2018: Blood Red Roses

2015: Another Country

2013: Time

Songs

Hot Legs

Downtown Train

All for Love

Reason to Believe

The Killing of Georgie

The First Cut Is the Deepest

Tours and performances

Rod Stewart is now on his One Last Time farewell tour, performing across the US, Canada, and Europe. Although the singer has expressed no retirement plans, it is alleged that this is his last major tour as he had stated on a November 20, 2024, Instagram post. He wrote,

This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.

About Rod Stewart's age and early life

Roderick David Stewart (aged 81 years old as of 2026) was born on January 10, 1945, in Highgate, London, United Kingdom. He was born to Scottish builder Robert Joseph Stewart and Elsie Rebecca Gilbart, and he grew up alongside his four older siblings.

Rod attended Highgate Primary School before joining William Grimshaw Secondary Modern School. He reportedly dropped out of school at the age of 15.

Trivia

Rod Stewart has been married three times in his life.

in his life. He is a father to eight children whom he welcomed from his multiple relationships.

Wrapping up

This article answers the many searches of "Did Rod Stewart die?" Far from it, Rod is alive. Despite several health scares in May 2025 that resulted in him cancelling some of his concerts, the British singer continues to tour around the world.

