Sid Wilson's teeth changes explained: why the Slipknot DJ looks different now

Sid Wilson's teeth transformation stands out onstage, reflecting his daring personality and the raw nature of the Slipknot band. Previously, his dental formula was a bit crooked and stained before he installed gold crowns over them, which sparked a mixed media frenzy from his fans.

Sid Wilson's teeth enhanced with gold caps (L). Wilson's natural teeth (R). Photo: @Justin Baker, @sidthe3rd (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Despite public speculations, Sid Wilson's teeth are in good condition.

Sid Wilson of Slipknot installed gold crowns over his previously crooked and gapped teeth.

over his previously crooked and gapped teeth. In August 2024, Wilson suffered a serious fire accident that damaged part of his face and arms.

that damaged part of his face and arms. The American DJ is engaged to Kelly Osbourne.

Profile summary

Full name Sidney George Wilson Date of birth January 20, 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Des Moines, Iowa, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Engaged Fiancee Kelly Osbourne Children Sidney Profession DJ and keyboardist Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Sid Wilson's teeth: Changes explained

Sid Wilson's teeth are a significant part of his signature style, though not a result of perfect natural teeth. In the early 2010s, his teeth were naturally crooked, gapped, and discoloured. By the mid-2010s, he adopted a significantly more striking look after installing gold crowns.

Fans have had mixed reactions regarding his dental transformation. Many fans remark on his bold gold-capped teeth, with some calling his smile shocking or funny, while others admire his unique style as part of his Slipknot persona.

Sid Wilson at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus on September 12, 2019, in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Sid Wilson's condition

Sid Wilson does not have any documented chronic medical conditions. However, in August 2024, he suffered severe second-degree burns to his face, arms, and body from a bonfire explosion on his Iowa farm while working on a burn pile.

In an Instagram video, shared while in the hospital, he explained his accident, assuring that he was going to be fine. He stated,

I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I’m going to be all right you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour.

Sid Wilson's band also shared about his accident via an Instagram post. They captioned,

Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.

The renowned musician has since recovered from the injuries. Additionally, he once broke both heels after jumping on a concrete stage in 2008. He went on to perform throughout the tour despite being in a wheelchair.

Sid Wilson (L) and Dale Resteghini (R) at the red carpet premiere of "Cracka" at Arena Cinelounge Sunset on June 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sid Wilson's mask

Wilson started with the modified British gas mask, which became his signature look for Slipknot's early years. Over time, his masks evolved into stylised skull designs and steampunk gas masks, reflecting the band's albums. During the We Are Not Your Kind album cycle (2019-2022), he wore an animatronic death mask of his own face, covered by a black hood and robe.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Sid Wilson's career

Sid Wilson started his music career with Sound Proof Coalition, a group of DJs from Des Moines, Iowa. He joined Slipknot, an American heavy metal band, in 1998 as their turntablist, identified as member #0.

Over the years, he has contributed to Slipknot's critically acclaimed albums, including their self-titled debut and Grammy-winning releases. Outside of Slipknot, Sid also performs solo under the name DJ Starscream, releasing electronic and drum and bass albums. Below is his discography:

With Slipknot

1999: Slipknot

2001: Iowa

2008: All Hope Is Gone

As DJ Starscream

2005: Sound Assault

2005: Live at Konkrete Jungle New York City

2006: The New Leader

As SID

2011: Repeat (with Keen)

2018: Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic

Kelly Osbourne and Sidney on May 2, 2024 (L). Sid Wilson, his fiancée, Kelly Osbourne, and their son, Sidney, on December 23, 2024 (R). Photo: @kellyosbourne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Sid Wilson's wife and children

Wilson is engaged to Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of popular British singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. The proposal took place backstage at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, witnessed by family and friends. He proposed,

Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?

The celebrity couple first met in 1999 during one of Ozzy Osbourne's concerts. However, they remained friends until February 2022, when they confirmed their relationship. Later that year, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Sidney.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne on November 16, 2025 (L). Sid proposing to Kelly Osbourne on July 7, 2025 (R). Photo: @kellyosbourne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Sid accidentally shot himself in the head with a nail gun while building his home studio.

His solo stage name, DJ Starscream, and some of his body tattoos pay homage to his love for the Transformers, a science fiction action film.

a science fiction action film. Sid Wilson's net worth is estimated at $2 million from his career as a DJ and musician.

Final word

Sid Wilson's teeth, which are gold-capped, are one of the bold fashion statements that he has embraced over the years. They perfectly complement his larger-than-life Slipknot persona and electrifying stage presence.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Kelly Osbourne, a British TV personality, singer, actress, and fashion designer best known as the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Her family's reality TV, The Osbournes, propelled her to stardom in the early 2000s. Thanks to her music and reality TV career, Kelly boasts a significant fortune.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News