Mac McClung's net worth, though not publicly revealed, swells alongside his G League success. Known for his three-time Slam Dunk contest success, Mac has grown from humble beginnings in Virginia to become a global dunking sensation. His lucrative brand endorsement deals, league salaries, and cash prizes fuel his financial ascent.

Key takeaways

Mac McClung's net worth is not publicly documented.

The American athlete has earned a substantial fortune from his tumultuous stint in the NBA , in addition to his brand endorsement deals.

, in addition to his McClung has won a total of $310,000 from his three consecutive slam dunk contest wins.

from his three consecutive slam dunk contest wins. Shortly after signing a 2-year non-guaranteed deal with the Indiana Pacers, he was waived in November 2025.

deal with the Indiana Pacers, he was waived in November 2025. He is the only player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row.

Mac McClung's profile summary

Full name Matthew Ford "Mac" McClung Date of birth January 6, 1999 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Gate City, Virginia, United States Nationality American Father Marcus McClung Mother Lenoir McClung Siblings Anna McClung Relationship status Single Education Virginia High School, Texas Tech, and Georgetown Profession Professional basketball player Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Exploring Mac McClung's net worth and earnings

Mac McClung's net worth is not publicly documented. However, he has earned a significant fortune through his basketball career and lucrative brand endorsement deals. Additionally, his slam dunk contest cash prize wins have also boosted his fortune significantly.

A look at Mac McClung's league salary

According to Spotrac, the athlete has made a total of $296,161 from the league. Below is a breakdown of Mac McClung's salary over the years:

Year Earnings 2025 $164,060 2024 $25,749 2021 $53,176

A look at Mac McClung's earnings for winning the dunk contest

In his latest dunk contest win in February 2025, Mac McClung earned an impressive $105,000, bringing his total dunk contest winnings to $310,000. This figure is far ahead of his guaranteed career NBA earnings of $132,101.

About Mac McClung's house

Mac's house is reported to be located in his hometown of Gate City, Virginia. The town has been supportive of the athlete's career, and he has been vocal in expressing his gratitude towards it.

On August 7, 2025, he took to Instagram to talk about his hometown. He wrote,

Today my hometown made a sign to put up as you drive into the place that I love so much. I want to say that I know how rare it is to have the level of support from a town and the surrounding communities that you guys have given me. I do not take this for granted and I will continue to work relentlessly to make you guys proud.

Exploring Mac McClung's career

McClung built his basketball career, starting with Virginia high school records, including breaking Allen Iverson's scoring mark with a total of 2,801 points. He also won the Ballislife All-American Game dunk contest before committing to Georgetown, and subsequently won the Big East All-Freshman honours.

He later transferred to Texas Tech but only played for one year before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. However, he went undrafted, which prompted him to join the Lakers for the Summer League, only to be waived by them later. He has since played with other NBA teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Contracts

Mac McClung has signed over 10 NBA contracts since 2021, mostly short-term or two-way deals across five teams. However, in October 2025, he landed his first major contract when he signed a 2-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Indiana Pacers.

However, the contract did not materialise as the Pacers cut him loose after his third game appearance. Since his contract was non-guaranteed, they paid him only for the days he was on the league's roster.

Endorsement deals

The renowned basketball player has secured several endorsement deals leveraging his three consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Contest wins. Some of the brands he has partnered with include the men's chain brand JAXXON, ReAthlete, Bear Bottom, AT&T, Raising Cane's, Google Pixel, Powerade, VK Insoles, and Kia.

The top athlete has also landed a brand deal with Puma. McClung signed his initial Puma shoe deal ahead of the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and extended it to a multi-year contract in November 2023.

He has since been wearing Puma models like Rise Nitro and All-Pro Nitro in his three consecutive wins. However, the exact value of Mac McClung's Puma deal is not known.

Current team

MacClung is currently playing with the Windy City Bulls, a G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls. He joined the team after the Indiana Pacers waived him in late 2025, marking his second stint with the G League team.

McClung has struggled to secure a solid spot in the NBA primarily because of his small size and inability to fully defend against versatile wings despite boasting significant dunking abilities. During an interview with CBS, Mac talked about his back and forth in the NBA. He said,

It can be a rollercoaster if you let it, and I think just gratefulness every day is like … this opportunity I'm grateful for, whether it goes the way you want or it doesn't. But all I know is I'm just trying to keep getting better.

About Mac McClung's age and early life

Matthew Ford McClung (aged 27 years old as of 2026) was born on January 6, 1999, in Gate City, Virginia, United States, to Lenoir and Marcus McClung. He grew up alongside his older sister Anna. Mac developed his interest in basketball from an early age, which prompted his mother to enrol him in a local youth league.

Trivia

Mac McClung boasts a significant social media following across social media platforms.

He has turned down multiple offers to play basketball overseas for a chance in the NBA.

Final word

Mac McClung's net worth, not publicly documented, is a testament to his talent and hard work. His skyrocketing earnings prove the power of skills and showmanship on the basketball court. As he continues to play for the Windy City Bulls, his star is set to shine brighter.

