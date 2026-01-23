What happened to Renata Elizabeth White after her divorce from Stephen Jackson?

Stephen Jackson's ex-wife, Renata Elizabeth White, lives a relatively private life. The ex-couple tied the knot in 2009 and finalised their divorce in 2015 after a lengthy and contentious legal battle.

Stephen Jackson with his ex-wife, Renata Elizabeth White. Photo: @mediareferee (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jackson and Renata White married in 2009, about four years after he infamously left his ex-fiancée, Imani Showalter, at the altar.

The ex-couple had a prenup, which ironically led to a bitter legal battle.

Stephen Jackson has multiple kids with five different women, including one daughter with Renata.

Renata Elizabeth White's profile summary

Full name Renata Elizabeth White Ex-husband Stephen Jackson (2009-2015) Children Skylar Jessie Jackson Social media Instagram

Renata White and Stephen Jackson's brief marriage

Stephen and Renata married on July 11, 2009, at the Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. White became pregnant with their first child in mid-2012 but, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage in early 2013.

Renata filed for divorce at a Georgia court in 2013 after nearly four years of marriage. She was expecting their daughter, Skylar Jessie Jackson, who was born on February 10, 2014.

Five facts about Stephen Jackson's ex-wife, Renata Elizabeth White. Photo: @thejasminebrand (modified by author)

Inside Renata and Stephen Jackson's messy divorce

Renata White signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying the retired NBA small forward, but the document became the origin of their marital problems. She attempted to sue Jackson shortly after their wedding for violating the terms of the prenup.

Stephen Jackson and Renata were instructed by the court not to sell any significant assets during the divorce proceedings, but the retired athlete reportedly went against it, according to TMZ. On October 9, 2014, Stephen allegedly stole Renata's Bentley keys and resold the car, then texted her:

Clearly u make a lot of decisions without me. So I sold [the Bentley] for what I pay for it. U can get something else... I will spend it all before I let u take it and spend it on another [person]. I worked [too] hard and give u [too] much to be treated like a guest and not a man... I will get to the bottom of all this disrespect.

White requested to have a share of the profits from the Bentley sale. In an interesting legal turn, Jackson reportedly asked the court to dismiss Renata's divorce petition in February 2015, claiming that they still had a relationship like a married couple and that she was only after a bigger payout.

Despite filing for divorce, [Renata] continued her relationship with [Stephen] in an effort to 'have her cake and eat it, too.'

Renata White and Stephen Jackson's divorce was finalised in March 2015. The ex-couple was granted joint legal child custody of their daughter Skylar, while Renata was awarded primary physical custody.

Stephen Jackson during The Rocket Foundation Summit 2025 at the College Football Hall of Fame on June 12, 2025, in Atlanta. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Where is Renata Elizabeth White today?

Renata retreated from the spotlight after her high-profile divorce from Stephen Jackson. She has an Instagram page, which is set to private, and the bio profile reads:

Blessed and it's by God's Grace!!! I've earned this peace. I value this peace. It's worth any price.

The ex-couple has continued to co-parent Skylar, who is often seen spending time with Stephen Jackson. The 11-year-old is following in her dad's footsteps as a basketball athlete.

Stephen Jackson with his daughter Skylar Jackson. Photo: @supastar_tammy (modified by author)

Stephen Jackson left his ex-fiancée at the altar

Before his marriage to Renata Elizabeth White, Jackson was engaged to former Basketball Wives LA star Melissa Imani Showalter. The couple dated for about seven years and welcomed two children, including Stephen Jackson Jr. and a daughter.

Stephen Jackson called off their planned 2005 wedding at the last minute after a conflict regarding a prenuptial agreement. The former NBA athlete alleged during a 2023 appearance on the Relationships Matter podcast that he gave Imani the prenup document a few months before their marriage, but she refused to sign it.

I had been telling her two months before we [went] to Texas, 'You need to sign this prenup 'cause I'm telling you don't try me when I get there'... She kept saying she was not gonna sign it and gave me attitude every time I brought it to her... I ended up wasting close to $400,000 on the wedding.

Imani Showalter has repeatedly denied Jackson's claims every time he brings up the incident. She wrote in an October 2023 Instagram post that the retired athlete never asked for a prenup.

People tend to think that since he has money, he automatically asks for one. Very untrue. We were together at that time for 7 years with 1 child and another on the way. My faithfulness and loyalty was never in question, so he never asked me for one.

Stephen Jackson's ex-fiancée, Imani Showalter. Photo: @iammelissaimani (modified by author)

Stephen Jackson is married to his second wife

The former Golden State Warriors small forward started dating realtor Tamara Jackson in 2015 after his divorce from Renata was finalised. The couple officially tied the knot six years later in December 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Tamara has a grown daughter, Camryn, from a previous relationship and is often seen spending time with some of Jackson's kids. The couple moved into their new home in September 2022.

Stephen Jackson's wife made headlines in October 2023 when she claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she does not have a prenup with the retired athlete. She said he did not find it necessary because their love is genuine, while taking a dig at his ex-fiancée, Imani Showalter.

Stephen Jackson with his second wife, Tamara Jackson. Photo: @supastar_tammy (modified by author)

Does Stephen Jackson have a relationship with his kids?

The former NBA player has revealed numerous times that he takes his fatherhood role seriously. He regularly celebrates his kids' achievements on Instagram.

When her daughter Skylar graduated from elementary school in May 2025, he posted a reel of the event with the caption, "Only death can stop me from being with u every step of the way." In January 2024, he celebrated Jackson Jr.'s senior night, writing, "Better version of me at everything."

Stephen, who has several kids with five baby mammas, has also shared that he is not proud of his choices because it costs him millions in child support and multiple court appearances. In a 2020 Instagram Live, he advised young men to settle down with one woman to avoid unnecessary stress.

Stephen Jackson's daughters and son, Stephen Jr. Photo: @iammelissaimani/@_stak5_ (modified by author)

Conclusion

Stephen Jackson's ex-wife, Renata Elizabeth White, faded from the public eye when she stopped being an NBA wife. Little is known about her personal life, but she is still connected to the sports world through her daughter, Skylar, who is pursuing her passion for basketball.

