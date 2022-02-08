Dreadlocks have to be one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time. They are eye-catching, full of attitude, easy to maintain and versatile. There are many ways of styling dreads, and this list of stylish dreadlock styles for ladies in 2022 is a testament to that.

2022 dreadlocks styles for ladies. Photo: @over25channel

Source: Instagram

Dreadlocks require a lot of patience to be fully complete and long enough for styling. However, this is not reason enough for you to consider trying them out. You could explore dreadlock hairstyles for ladies in 2022 to wear your hair. You could curl them, colour them, braid them or let them hang. These are the different styles you could explore.

Long dreadlocks styles for ladies 2022

How do I style my dreadlocks? Your patience will be rewarded when it comes to having long dreadlocks. It might take ages for your hair to reach your shoulders. Nonetheless, you can opt to have extensions to enjoy the diverse ways of styling long dreadlocks.

Meanwhile, these are the different ways to style long dreadlocks.

1. An up-do bun

Up-do bun. Photo: @dreadmaster_llc

Source: Instagram

It is a no brainer that dreads look neat and gorgeous when styled in a bun. This style is perfect for anyone who wants their hair away from their faces. It also gives a natural facelift, bringing out your beauty. You should try it out!

2. Double fishbone braids

Double fishbone braids. Photo: @dreadmaster_llc

Source: Instagram

Double fishbone braid is one of the trendy long dreadlocks styles for ladies in 2022. You can make it unique by making a dividing pattern by braiding your hair at an angle. It helps keep your locs away from your face, making them more manageable.

3. Half cornrows

30+ stylish dreadlocks styles for ladies 2022 (with pictures). Photo: @roytheloctician

Source: Instagram

Half cornrows are a trendy way of styling your locs. This style is not limited to the length and volume of your hair.

4. Flat twists and an up-do bun

Flat twists and an up-do bun. Photo: @allilohtheehairdoctor

Source: Instagram

Nothing beats a neatly done bun. A bun does it in giving you a facelift. It also makes your long locs easy to manage. Flat twists are also the perfect protective style for your locs.

5. Tapered ends locs

Tapered ends locs. Photo: @xxessi_baxx

Source: Instagram

The curly ends on tapered locs bring out a Bohemian look. This style is perfect for anyone with curly hair.

6. Two-strand twists

Two-strand twists. Photo: @biancaj.beauty

Source: Instagram

This long dreads style is the perfect protective style. It combines the power of locs and twists. Twisting encourages your locs to form and works best with texturized hair. You could also hold your locs in an up-do bun.

7. Half up-do

Half up-do. Photo: @locluster

Source: Instagram

After waxing your locs, you can style them by having a section of your hair in an up-do. You could leave two strands hanging for a little lift to the style.

8. Half-up bun wavy dreads

Half-up bun wavy dreads. Photo: @bee_beautifullylocd

Source: Instagram

If you are into half up-dos, you could twist the style a little by doing a single fishbone braid. To add a little complexity to the style, consider curling the rest of the hair that will be hanging. This is an out of your comfort zone style, and it brings out your boldness.

9. Chunky locs

Chunky locs. Photo: @massimo_rastas

Source: Instagram

If you are into minimalism and have thick hair, consider having chunky locs. They are effortless to style and manage.

10. Victory roll

Victory roll. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

The versatility of locs is endless. Create this victory roll by twisting a section of your locs to one side. Secure the twist with a pin, and you will be good to go. Alternatively, you could secure the twist at the back.

11. Wavy ombre locs

Wavy ombre locs. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

Wavy hair never runs out of style. The pop of colour makes it stand out. So, if you are looking to experiment with something new, wavy ombre locs is the way to go.

12. Ombre dreads

Ombre dreads. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

How do you style natural dreads? Thanks to the two colours ' blend, this trendy style gets a new depth. The blend gives the style intricate details, and the highlight gives the look a crown-like appearance. If you are looking for ways to style your locs, consider dyeing them.

13. Side-swept dreads

Side-swept dreads. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

How do you style dreads for beginners? Do not be deceived by the simplicity of having natural locs. A side part is one of the diverse ways of styling them. It is perfect for anyone with thick and voluminous hair. The best part about this style is it does not require much effort, and you can flaunt it on formal and informal occasions.

14. Highly looped dreads

Highly looped dreads. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

How do you style fake dreads? Fake or not, highly looped locs exude confidence but playfully. They are perfect for informal occasions and express your creativity. So, this should be your go-to look if you are after an attention-grabbing style.

15. Playful bangs

Playful bangs. Photo: @locd_goals

Source: Instagram

Crinkly hair brings out a quirky twist to your hair. Adding a slight vibe to it by having a section of your locs as bangs exude your creativity. This is a unique way of wearing your hair to informal events.

16. Cornrow dreads

Cornrow dreads. Photo: @msbubbles92

Source: Instagram

Cornrow dreads is one of the simple dreadlocks styles for women. It reached the height of popularity in the 90s and is slowly making a comeback. The cornrow is a neat style, and you could style your locs in cornrows to formal and informal events.

17. Soft dreads

Soft dreads. Photo: @thepaintedbeauty

Source: Instagram

What styles can I do with dreadlocks? Not every hairstyle should give an edgy attitude. Wearing your soft dreads in a midpart is an effortless way of wearing your hair. Pair this hair with soft make-up for a glamorous finish.

18. Messy bun

Messy bun. Photo: @laflarenyinc

Source: Instagram

How do you style fake dreads? A messy bun has to be the go-to style that never disappoints. It also brings out the illusion of the locs being real.

19. Messy pussy cat buns

Messy pussy cat buns. Photo: @styledby_danni_v

Source: Instagram

Pussycat buns are a playful but unique way of wearing your locs. This hairstyle also gives you a facelift.

20. Medium mohawk

Mohawk dreadlocks styles for ladies. Photo; @thebelairofhair

Source: Instagram

You can never go wrong with mohawk dreadlocks styles. This dreadlock style is magnetic enough to ensure you stand out in a crowd. It also has many variations and allows you to be creative with the designs you wish to pull off in the cut. You could have a mohawk with front or side bangs.

Short dreadlocks

What are the different styles of dreadlocks? Nurturing dreadlocks is the phase that most people dread. Styling locs is not as easy, and the limitations in styling it does not make it better.

So how do you style short natural dreads? This list provides the different ways of wearing your hair.

21. Messy dreads

Messy dreads. Photo: @justgotlocd

Source: Instagram

If you want your hair to loc without applying too much tension to it, you might consider having messy locs. The downside of this style is that it might come off as unkempt. Nonetheless, it is a protective way of getting started on the journey.

22. Subtly dyed dreads

Subtly dyed dreads. Photo: @mmlocdnluv

Source: Instagram

If you wish to add a little twist to your locs or are looking for very short dreadlocks styles, you should consider dying them. A subtle colour like dark brown adds a little lift to the hair.

23. Twisted mohawk dreads

Twisted mohawk dreads. Photo: @locdchild

Source: Instagram

Twisting your short locs makes it easy to style, especially if you have a mohawk. Twisting also helps with locking the hair.

24. Side-parted short dreads

Side-parted short dreads. Photo: @msbubbles92

Source: Instagram

It is possible to wear your short dreads in a side part. A neatly done part gives the illusion of the locs being longer.

25. Coloured dreads

Coloured dreads. Photo: @70sumnlocs

Source: Instagram

Colouring your locs gives them an added hint and makes them stand out. Consider dyeing it into a bright colour.

26. Beaded dreads

Beaded dreads. Photo: @locdndreads

Source: Instagram

Accessories do more than elevate the look of your locs. These beads make your hair look more stylish. So, if you are looking for ways to wear your hair, you should consider accessorizing them with beads.

27. Half up-do pussycat buns

Half up-do pussycat buns. Photo: @locdsydy

Source: Instagram

Not being able to wear your hair in an up-do should not stop you from trying out the style. You could consider this half up-do as one of the trendy short dreadlocks styles for ladies in 2022.

28. Dyed edges

Dyed edges. Photo: @locologist

Source: Instagram

Dyeing the edges of your locs makes them stand out. It also gives the illusion of neatly done parts, especially after waxing.

29. A mid part

A mid part. Photo: @koilsandlocs

Source: Instagram

If you have thick hair and are still growing your locs, you should consider a mid-part as one of the dreadlocks styles for ladies in 2022 in South Africa. It is perfect for voluminous hair.

30. Starter locs

30+ stylish dreadlocks styles for ladies 2022 (with pictures). Photo: @_locmedown

Source: Instagram

Neatly done starter locs are among the best dreadlocks styles for women with short hair. This style is less manipulative to your mane. You could wear it for formal and informal occasions.

If you have been contemplating joining getting started on your locs journey, you have all the reasons to go on. These stylish dreadlocks styles for ladies for 2022 are a testament to the diversity in having dreads. Long or short, you have countless ways of styling your mane.

