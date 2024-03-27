Global site navigation

John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Rodah Mogeni

John Dory's is a prominent South African restaurant serving sushi, fish, and grills. It is owned by the South African restaurant group Spur Corporation. John Dory's has 28 restaurants in South Africa and is known for its selection of South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative-approved fish, sushi, and grills. Here are John Dory's menu and prices in 2024.

John Dory's menu
John Dory's menu options. Photo: @JohnDorysRandfontein on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

John Dory's menu offers an array of enticing seafood choices that will whisk your taste buds. Some of the main locations of the restaurant in South Africa include Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Noordhoek, Upington, Willowbridge, Newcastle, Umhlanga, Hillcrest, and Chatsworth. John Dory's menu is designed to satisfy various tastes and make you crave more.

John Dory’s menu and prices

John Dory’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of seafood dishes that capture the essence of coastal cuisine. Below is John Dory's menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.

Read also

Mugg & Bean menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

John Dory’s sushi menu

John Dory’s sushi menu
John Dory’s sushi menu. Photo: @JohnDorysGalleria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John Dory's offers various sushi items, including sushi platters, sushi salads, and dim sum. Below are some of the items provided in John Dory's sushi menu.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Rainbow Warrior Platter 4 x Tuna Rainbow Rolls 4 x Salmon Rainbow Rolls 4 x Prawn Rainbow RollsR159
Two Oceans Platter4 x Prawn Avalanche 4 x The BombR139
Maritime Platter2 x Spring Rolls 2 x Tempura Prawns 2 x Salmon California Rolls 4 x The Bomb 2 x Tuna Rainbow Roses 2 x Salmon Roses 2 x Prawn AvalancheR320
Voyager Platter2 x Hot tuna & honey avalanche 2 x Seared tuna California rolls with saffron chutney 4 x prawn California rolls 2 x tuna rosesR175
Salmon Lover's Platter2 x Salmon maki 4 x Salmon California rolls 2 x Salmon nigiriR149
Vegan Platter(4 x cucumber rolls 2 x bean curd 2 x cucumber rainbow rolls 2 x sandwichesR119

Read also

RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

John Dory’s also allows customers to build their own Platter by offering the following options.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Choose any 3 of the followingPrawn Avalanche, Salmon or Prawn or Spicy Tuna California Rolls, Salmon rainbow rolls, C&C bombs, Salmon sandwichesR149
Sandwiches 2 x Sandwiches. Nori seaweed with outer layers of rice, plus an inner layer of avo and your favourite filling. Avo/Prawn/SalmonR48/R58/R63
California Rolls4 x Californian Rolls. An outer layer of rice lined with Nori seaweed, filled with avo and your favourite fillingR48/R63
The Bomb [4 Pieces]4 x Prawn California Roll topped with delicate slivers of salmon and tuna, Kewpie mayo and caviar drizzled with Yakitori sauceR66
Bean Curd2 Pockets made from Inari (fried soya beans) filled with rice, avo, Kewpie mayo, Seven Spice and your favourite filling. Salmon / PrawnR66
Hake NuggetsHake fillet fried in seasoned flour, drizzled with sweet chilli sauce & sprinkled with toasted sesame seedsR58
Maki 3 x Pieces of maki. Nori seaweed and rice wrapped around your favourite filling. Avo/SalmonR48/R58
Salmon Roses 3 x delicate slivers of salmon, each wrapped around rice and topped with avo, Kewpie mayo and caviarR99
Vegetarian Futomaki (3 x Maki Rolls filled with strawberry, pickled radish, cucumber and avoR48
Prawn Tempura3 x prawns dipped in tempura batter, rolled in crispy tempura flakes and delicately deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauceR68
Rainbow Rolls 4 x California Rolls with delicate slivers of tuna or salmon or prawn and avo. Topped with Kewpie mayo and caviarR68
Cucumber RollsThinly sliced cucumber rolls, wrapped around rice and your choice of filling, topped with Kewpie mayo and caviar. Prawn/SalmonR66
Prawn Avalanche3 signature prawn California rolls, topped with half a tempura prawn & spicy mayo sauceR66
Spring Rolls2 Deep-fried phyllo spring rolls, filled with prawn & cheeseR58
Trio (1 Salmon California roll, 1 Salmon rose & 1 Salmon NigiriR63
Deep Fried Futomaki3 Crispy tempura-battered futomaki rolls filled with tuna, salmon, prawn, cucumber and avo, complemented with sweet chilli sauce & Kewpie mayoR66
Nigiri 2 Pieces of salmon nigiriR63
Prawn Volcano 3 Prawn California rolls, topped with Sriracha crab salad, a Sriracha prawn and coriander. Drizzled with Sriracha mayoR66
Tempura Rainbow Rolls4 Tempura prawn California rolls with delicate slivers of salmon and avo. Topped with Sriracha sauce, mayo and caviarR66
C & C Bombs 3 Sriracha crab and cream cheese bombs crumbed with tempura crumbs and deep-fried. Topped with smoked mayo and caviarR66
Hot Tuna & Honey Avalanche3 California rolls topped with saffron chutney & coriander-infused panko-crumbed tuna balls. Topped with spicy atchar & our signature spicy honey sauceR66
Popcorn Prawns6 Popcorn prawns, tossed in a bang-bang sauce and sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seedsR58

Read also

Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Sushi salads menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
Seared SalmonCucumber ribbons, seared salmon and avo, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviarR125
Prawn SaladCucumber ribbons and prawns, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviarR115
Poke Bowl– Salmon A bowl of salmon, avo, cucumber, seasonal fruit, edamame beans, Kewpie mayo & caviar. Finished with wasabi, spring onion & gingerR115
Avalanche Poke BowlOur famous avalanche prawn balls with avo, cucumber & seasonal fruit, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds & yakitori sauceR105

Dim sum menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
Postickers~ 3pcSteam-fried dumplings filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~R118/ Prawn ~R169R59/R85
Wontons~ 3pc Crispy dough pockets filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~ R118 / Prawn ~R119R59/R65
Dumplings ~ 3pcA thin layer of dough filled with seasoned prawn. 6pc ~ R149R75
Bao bans 2 Soft steamed dough buns filled with chicken or prawnR72
Dim Sum Platter8-Piece assorted dim sum platter - 2x prawn dumplings, 2 x veg wontons, 2 x veg potstickers, 1 x chicken bao bun, 1 x prawn bao bunR199

Read also

Mochachos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

John Dory’s starters & salads menu

John Dory’s starters & salads menu
John Dory’s starters & salads menu. Photo: @JohnDorysRandfontein on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The seafood restaurant offers two options: starters and salad sensation. Below is a comprehensive list of the enticing John Dory’s starters & salads menu.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Calamari Tubes Calamari tubes & heads served in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a rollR91
Mussel Bowl Locally sourced mussels in a garlic & herb sauce. Served with a warm Portuguese rollR79
Calamari Strips Fried calamari strips in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a rollR75
Cheesy Garlic RollPortuguese roll brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeseR39
Oysters (Each)Served with lemon and Tabasco sauceR147
6 Oysters 6 Oysters served with lemon & Tabasco sauceR147
Cheesy Jalapeno Poppers Jalapeño poppers, stuffed with a mix of cheeses, crumbed & deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauceR73
Cheesy Prawn Tails6 Prawn tails, cooked in a garlic and herb sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with warm Portuguese roll slicesR99
Panko-Crumbed Kingklip StripsStrips of South African kingklip, panko-crumbed and deep-fried. Served with tartare sauceR75
Prawn Cocktail 4 JD's prawns in a pink mayo seafood sauce. Served in half an avo with salad greensR83
Greek SaladSelection of salad greens served with olives and feta cheeseR91
Cajun Chicken SaladCajun chicken strips served on salad greens with avo and feta cheeseR139
Salmon SaladSalmon on a bed of salad greens with edamame beans, avo and a dollop of cream cheeseR165

Read also

Pizza Perfect menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

John Dory’s Fish Market menu

John Dory’s Fish Market menu
John Dory’s Fish Market menu. Photo: @JohnDorysRichardsBay, @JohnDorysGreenstone (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The restaurant offers 11 choices in the Fish Market menu. Check out the sweet flavours the South African restaurant provides, along with their descriptions and prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Catch of the dayAsk your waitron about our selection of linefishR149
Sole Sole grilled the JD's way & drizzled with lemon butter sauce. Served with coleslawR165
Calamari Strips MainFried calamari strips. Served with coleslawR149
Calamari Tubes MainCalamari tubes & heads. Served with coleslawR179
Hake & Chips2 Hake fillets, grilled or fried. Served with coleslaw. For every Hake & Chips purchased, R1 will be donated to our Zero Waste InitiativeR99
Hake ThermidorHake fillet covered with a prawn & mushroom sauce with mussels in a white wine, garlic & herb sauce. Topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheeseS: R119/D: R169
Kingklip Thermidor200g Grilled kingklip served on a bed of prawn, mushroom, cheese, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with 2 musselsR219
Kingklip 250g Grilled kingklip drizzled with creamy lemon butter sauceR205
Prawn & Chorizo Medley (JD's prawns and spicy chorizo cooked in a tomato-based creamy garlic and herb sauceR145
Seafood TrichadoA hearty seafood bowl of JD's prawns, mussels, calamari tubes, hake pieces and spicy chorizo in a creamy garlic sauceR169
Fish & Chips1 Pollock Fillet friedR89

Read also

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2024

John Dory’s prawns & platters menu

John Dory’s prawns & platters menu
John Dory’s prawns & platters menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA,l @JohnDorysGalleria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John Dory's offers a delightful Prawns & Platters menu, specialising in fresh seafood dishes perfect for sharing or individual indulgence. Here is a breakdown of their platters menu.

ItemDescriptionPrice
John's Platter1 Hake fillet, calamari strips & 4 JD’s prawnsR185
Captain's Platter1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, 4 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauceR209
Dory's Platter 1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, & 3 JD's prawnsR169
Two Sailors' Platter2 Hake fillets, calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauceR349
Admiral's Platter10 JD's prawns, 4 queen prawns, calamari strips, 2 hake fillets, 1 kingklip & 1 soleR549
Cruiser Platter 4 Hake fillets, 2 portions of calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, with 2 portions of mussels in a garlic & herb sauceR469
10 JD's PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR149
15 JD's PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR189
1kg JD's PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR469
6 JD's Queen PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR178
10 JD's Queen PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR239
1kg JD's Queen PrawnsBrushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR565
Family Meal Deal 1 4 Pollock fillets & 8 onion rings. Served with coleslawR349
Family Meal Deal 24 Pollock fillets, 10 JD's prawns, 2 portions of calamari strips & 1 portion of mussels in a garlic & herb sauceR499
Calamari Tubes & Heads Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoningR72
5 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR67
Creamy mussels In a garlic & herb sauceR59
Calamari Strips Calamari strips lightly dusted in our JD's seasoningR59
4 JD's Queen Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR75

Read also

Galito’s menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

John Dory’s grills menu

John Dory’s grills menu
John Dory’s grills menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John Dory's grills menu offers a variety of grilled meats and chicken dishes. Below is a breakdown of the grills menu they offer.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Tender-Cut Steak - 200g 2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauceR105
Ribs ~ 400g Chargrilled sticky BBQ or peri-peri pork ribsR185
Portuguese Steak - 200gPrime-cut beef on a bed of creamy peri-peri, sliced chorizo sausage & red onion. Topped with an eggR165
Surf & Turf Prime-cut beef, 2 JD’s prawns & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce. Enjoy the best of both worldsR169
Chargrilled Chicken Breasts2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauceR105
Sauces Creamy mushroom or cheeseR27

John Dory’s Combos menu

Read also

South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated for 2024)

Check out the combos top-up and extras offered by the seafood restaurant.

ItemDescriptionPrice
5 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter bastingR67
Traditional-Battered Onion rings8 Onion ringsR37
Portuguese RollWarm Portuguese rollR20
Chips Crispy on the outside, soft on the insideR37
Calamari StripsLightly dusted in our JD's seasoningR59
Mussels In a garlic & herb sauceR59
Calamari Tubes & Heads Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoningR72

John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu

John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu
John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu. Photo: @JohnDorysBluff on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John Dory's offers a delightful selection of desserts and shakes to satisfy your sweet tooth after a delicious seafood meal. Here is a glimpse into what they have on their desserts & shakes menu.

ItemDescriptionsPrice
Peppermint TartLayers of Tennis biscuits & caramel topped with cream & Peppermint Crisp crumbsR58
Ice Cream & Bar-One Sauce Creamy ice cream topped with Bar-One chocolate sauceR48
Creme Brulee A rich custard dessert on a cookie crumble base, topped with a layer of caramelised sugarR62
Death By ChocolateSpongy chocolate dessert smothered with a decadent chocolate sauce. Served with ice creamR58
Malva Milk TartA delicious dessert duo): R69R69
Dessert Platter 1 A variety of decadent mini desserts. Coffee Opera, Panna Cotta & Baked CheesecakeR99
Dessert Platter 2A variety of decadent mini desserts. Cherry Truffle, Macaron & Red VelvetR99
Bar-One Delicious gourmet shakesR52
Shakes (Strawberry and ChocolateR48

Read also

Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide

John Dory’s drinks menu

John Dory’s drinks menu
John Dory’s drinks menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The South African restaurant offers a wide selection of beverages to quench your thirst alongside your meal. You should note that this selection includes also John Dory's breakfast menu. Below is a breakdown of John Dory’s drinks menu.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Soda Fountain Drinks – RegularCoca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme SodaR29
Soda Fountain Drinks – Large Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme Soda Glass Bottle - R29R32
Valpre WaterStill or sparkling 350ml /750ml R29/ R47
Tisers Apple or redR37
Fresh Fruit JuiceAssorted flavoursR32
Cordial Regular Lime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonadeR30
Cordial LargeLime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonadeR37
Powerplay Energy drinkR39
Soda CansAsk waitron for selections 200ml / 300mlR27/R30
Red Bull Sugar-FreeEnergy/ Watermelon 300mlR44
Americano Coffee served with hot or cold milkR30
Decaf Decaffeinated coffee served with hot or cold milkR26
Cappuccino Served with froth or creamR32
Espresso Single shot of coffeeR24
Caffe LatteOne-third espresso, two-thirds heated milk, served with froth or creamR35
Tea A delicious chocolate and malt beverageR26
Milo A delicious chocolate and malt beverageR26
Hot ChocolateA sweet chocolate drink made with hot milkR31
Dom Pedro Available with Kahlua or Irish WhiskeyR48
Irish Coffee Available with Kahlua or Irish WhiskeyR48

Read also

Top 35 Black country singers you need to know as of 2024

John Dory’s kids’ menu

John Dory’s kids’ menu
John Dory’s kids’ menu. Photo: @JohnDorysUshaka on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Below are some of John Dory’s menus that are perfect for children.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken Strips and ChipsChicken Strips and Chips served with tomato sauceR60
Calamari Strips and Chips Calamari Strips and Chips served with tomato sauceR60
Fish Fingers and Chips Fish Fingers & Chips. Served with tomato sauceR56
Prawns and Chips5 x juicy prawns and chipsR73
Cheezy Pizza Pizza-in-a-panR66
1/4 Chicken and Chips1/4 Chicken and Chips served with tomato sauceR75
Hake & Chips1 piece of Hake & ChipsR61
Milkshakes 275mlStrawberry, ChocolateR30
Kids' Soda Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Cream soda, Fanta or SpriteR28
Ceres 200ml Apple or Medley of FruitsR23
Ice Cream and Bar-One SauceA delicious sweet treatR31
Slush PuppieAs cool as it gets!R31

John Dory’s specials on Tuesday

Some of the popular John Dory’s menu specials include the “Two for the price of one Tuesdays”. The seafood restaurant also offers 1/2 Price Sushi Wednesday specials.

Read also

Who is Rosette Ncwana married to? The life story of the South African model

Is John Dory's halaal in South Africa?

According to the South African National Halal Authority (SANHA), the only certified John Dory's is the Muslim-owned outlet on the Marine Parade in Durban.

With the comprehensive John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the John Dory's shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. With a diverse menu spanning sushi, grills, desserts & shakes and kids’ meals, John Dory's continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Read also

List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2024)

READ ALSO: Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about Nando's menu and prices in South Africa. Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. It was founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987 and has outlets in 30 countries.

With its vibrant and inviting atmosphere, Nando's has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa. The chain restaurant menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. Read on to discover Nando's menu and prices in 2024.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel