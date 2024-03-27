John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

John Dory's is a prominent South African restaurant serving sushi, fish, and grills. It is owned by the South African restaurant group Spur Corporation. John Dory's has 28 restaurants in South Africa and is known for its selection of South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative-approved fish, sushi, and grills. Here are John Dory's menu and prices in 2024.

John Dory's menu options. Photo: @JohnDorysRandfontein on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dory's menu offers an array of enticing seafood choices that will whisk your taste buds. Some of the main locations of the restaurant in South Africa include Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Noordhoek, Upington, Willowbridge, Newcastle, Umhlanga, Hillcrest, and Chatsworth. John Dory's menu is designed to satisfy various tastes and make you crave more.

John Dory’s menu and prices

John Dory’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of seafood dishes that capture the essence of coastal cuisine. Below is John Dory's menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.

John Dory’s sushi menu

John Dory’s sushi menu. Photo: @JohnDorysGalleria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dory's offers various sushi items, including sushi platters, sushi salads, and dim sum. Below are some of the items provided in John Dory's sushi menu.

Item Description Price Rainbow Warrior Platter 4 x Tuna Rainbow Rolls 4 x Salmon Rainbow Rolls 4 x Prawn Rainbow Rolls R159 Two Oceans Platter 4 x Prawn Avalanche 4 x The Bomb R139 Maritime Platter 2 x Spring Rolls 2 x Tempura Prawns 2 x Salmon California Rolls 4 x The Bomb 2 x Tuna Rainbow Roses 2 x Salmon Roses 2 x Prawn Avalanche R320 Voyager Platter 2 x Hot tuna & honey avalanche 2 x Seared tuna California rolls with saffron chutney 4 x prawn California rolls 2 x tuna roses R175 Salmon Lover's Platter 2 x Salmon maki 4 x Salmon California rolls 2 x Salmon nigiri R149 Vegan Platter (4 x cucumber rolls 2 x bean curd 2 x cucumber rainbow rolls 2 x sandwiches R119

John Dory’s also allows customers to build their own Platter by offering the following options.

Item Description Price Choose any 3 of the following Prawn Avalanche, Salmon or Prawn or Spicy Tuna California Rolls, Salmon rainbow rolls, C&C bombs, Salmon sandwiches R149 Sandwiches 2 x Sandwiches. Nori seaweed with outer layers of rice, plus an inner layer of avo and your favourite filling. Avo/Prawn/Salmon R48/R58/R63 California Rolls 4 x Californian Rolls. An outer layer of rice lined with Nori seaweed, filled with avo and your favourite filling R48/R63 The Bomb [4 Pieces] 4 x Prawn California Roll topped with delicate slivers of salmon and tuna, Kewpie mayo and caviar drizzled with Yakitori sauce R66 Bean Curd 2 Pockets made from Inari (fried soya beans) filled with rice, avo, Kewpie mayo, Seven Spice and your favourite filling. Salmon / Prawn R66 Hake Nuggets Hake fillet fried in seasoned flour, drizzled with sweet chilli sauce & sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds R58 Maki 3 x Pieces of maki. Nori seaweed and rice wrapped around your favourite filling. Avo/Salmon R48/R58 Salmon Roses 3 x delicate slivers of salmon, each wrapped around rice and topped with avo, Kewpie mayo and caviar R99 Vegetarian Futomaki (3 x Maki Rolls filled with strawberry, pickled radish, cucumber and avo R48 Prawn Tempura 3 x prawns dipped in tempura batter, rolled in crispy tempura flakes and delicately deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauce R68 Rainbow Rolls 4 x California Rolls with delicate slivers of tuna or salmon or prawn and avo. Topped with Kewpie mayo and caviar R68 Cucumber Rolls Thinly sliced cucumber rolls, wrapped around rice and your choice of filling, topped with Kewpie mayo and caviar. Prawn/Salmon R66 Prawn Avalanche 3 signature prawn California rolls, topped with half a tempura prawn & spicy mayo sauce R66 Spring Rolls 2 Deep-fried phyllo spring rolls, filled with prawn & cheese R58 Trio (1 Salmon California roll, 1 Salmon rose & 1 Salmon Nigiri R63 Deep Fried Futomaki 3 Crispy tempura-battered futomaki rolls filled with tuna, salmon, prawn, cucumber and avo, complemented with sweet chilli sauce & Kewpie mayo R66 Nigiri 2 Pieces of salmon nigiri R63 Prawn Volcano 3 Prawn California rolls, topped with Sriracha crab salad, a Sriracha prawn and coriander. Drizzled with Sriracha mayo R66 Tempura Rainbow Rolls 4 Tempura prawn California rolls with delicate slivers of salmon and avo. Topped with Sriracha sauce, mayo and caviar R66 C & C Bombs 3 Sriracha crab and cream cheese bombs crumbed with tempura crumbs and deep-fried. Topped with smoked mayo and caviar R66 Hot Tuna & Honey Avalanche 3 California rolls topped with saffron chutney & coriander-infused panko-crumbed tuna balls. Topped with spicy atchar & our signature spicy honey sauce R66 Popcorn Prawns 6 Popcorn prawns, tossed in a bang-bang sauce and sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds R58

Sushi salads menu

Item Description Price Seared Salmon Cucumber ribbons, seared salmon and avo, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviar R125 Prawn Salad Cucumber ribbons and prawns, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviar R115 Poke Bowl– Salmon A bowl of salmon, avo, cucumber, seasonal fruit, edamame beans, Kewpie mayo & caviar. Finished with wasabi, spring onion & ginger R115 Avalanche Poke Bowl Our famous avalanche prawn balls with avo, cucumber & seasonal fruit, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds & yakitori sauce R105

Dim sum menu

Item Description Price Postickers~ 3pc Steam-fried dumplings filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~R118/ Prawn ~R169 R59/R85 Wontons~ 3pc Crispy dough pockets filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~ R118 / Prawn ~R119 R59/R65 Dumplings ~ 3pc A thin layer of dough filled with seasoned prawn. 6pc ~ R149 R75 Bao bans 2 Soft steamed dough buns filled with chicken or prawn R72 Dim Sum Platter 8-Piece assorted dim sum platter - 2x prawn dumplings, 2 x veg wontons, 2 x veg potstickers, 1 x chicken bao bun, 1 x prawn bao bun R199

John Dory’s starters & salads menu

John Dory’s starters & salads menu. Photo: @JohnDorysRandfontein on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The seafood restaurant offers two options: starters and salad sensation. Below is a comprehensive list of the enticing John Dory’s starters & salads menu.

Item Description Price Calamari Tubes Calamari tubes & heads served in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a roll R91 Mussel Bowl Locally sourced mussels in a garlic & herb sauce. Served with a warm Portuguese roll R79 Calamari Strips Fried calamari strips in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a roll R75 Cheesy Garlic Roll Portuguese roll brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese R39 Oysters (Each) Served with lemon and Tabasco sauce R147 6 Oysters 6 Oysters served with lemon & Tabasco sauce R147 Cheesy Jalapeno Poppers Jalapeño poppers, stuffed with a mix of cheeses, crumbed & deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauce R73 Cheesy Prawn Tails 6 Prawn tails, cooked in a garlic and herb sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with warm Portuguese roll slices R99 Panko-Crumbed Kingklip Strips Strips of South African kingklip, panko-crumbed and deep-fried. Served with tartare sauce R75 Prawn Cocktail 4 JD's prawns in a pink mayo seafood sauce. Served in half an avo with salad greens R83 Greek Salad Selection of salad greens served with olives and feta cheese R91 Cajun Chicken Salad Cajun chicken strips served on salad greens with avo and feta cheese R139 Salmon Salad Salmon on a bed of salad greens with edamame beans, avo and a dollop of cream cheese R165

John Dory’s Fish Market menu

John Dory’s Fish Market menu. Photo: @JohnDorysRichardsBay, @JohnDorysGreenstone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The restaurant offers 11 choices in the Fish Market menu. Check out the sweet flavours the South African restaurant provides, along with their descriptions and prices.

Item Description Price Catch of the day Ask your waitron about our selection of linefish R149 Sole Sole grilled the JD's way & drizzled with lemon butter sauce. Served with coleslaw R165 Calamari Strips Main Fried calamari strips. Served with coleslaw R149 Calamari Tubes Main Calamari tubes & heads. Served with coleslaw R179 Hake & Chips 2 Hake fillets, grilled or fried. Served with coleslaw. For every Hake & Chips purchased, R1 will be donated to our Zero Waste Initiative R99 Hake Thermidor Hake fillet covered with a prawn & mushroom sauce with mussels in a white wine, garlic & herb sauce. Topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese S: R119/D: R169 Kingklip Thermidor 200g Grilled kingklip served on a bed of prawn, mushroom, cheese, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with 2 mussels R219 Kingklip 250g Grilled kingklip drizzled with creamy lemon butter sauce R205 Prawn & Chorizo Medley (JD's prawns and spicy chorizo cooked in a tomato-based creamy garlic and herb sauce R145 Seafood Trichado A hearty seafood bowl of JD's prawns, mussels, calamari tubes, hake pieces and spicy chorizo in a creamy garlic sauce R169 Fish & Chips 1 Pollock Fillet fried R89

John Dory’s prawns & platters menu

John Dory’s prawns & platters menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA,l @JohnDorysGalleria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dory's offers a delightful Prawns & Platters menu, specialising in fresh seafood dishes perfect for sharing or individual indulgence. Here is a breakdown of their platters menu.

Item Description Price John's Platter 1 Hake fillet, calamari strips & 4 JD’s prawns R185 Captain's Platter 1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, 4 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce R209 Dory's Platter 1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, & 3 JD's prawns R169 Two Sailors' Platter 2 Hake fillets, calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce R349 Admiral's Platter 10 JD's prawns, 4 queen prawns, calamari strips, 2 hake fillets, 1 kingklip & 1 sole R549 Cruiser Platter 4 Hake fillets, 2 portions of calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, with 2 portions of mussels in a garlic & herb sauce R469 10 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R149 15 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R189 1kg JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R469 6 JD's Queen Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R178 10 JD's Queen Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R239 1kg JD's Queen Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R565 Family Meal Deal 1 4 Pollock fillets & 8 onion rings. Served with coleslaw R349 Family Meal Deal 2 4 Pollock fillets, 10 JD's prawns, 2 portions of calamari strips & 1 portion of mussels in a garlic & herb sauce R499 Calamari Tubes & Heads Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning R72 5 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R67 Creamy mussels In a garlic & herb sauce R59 Calamari Strips Calamari strips lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning R59 4 JD's Queen Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R75

John Dory’s grills menu

John Dory’s grills menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dory's grills menu offers a variety of grilled meats and chicken dishes. Below is a breakdown of the grills menu they offer.

Item Description Price Tender-Cut Steak - 200g 2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauce R105 Ribs ~ 400g Chargrilled sticky BBQ or peri-peri pork ribs R185 Portuguese Steak - 200g Prime-cut beef on a bed of creamy peri-peri, sliced chorizo sausage & red onion. Topped with an egg R165 Surf & Turf Prime-cut beef, 2 JD’s prawns & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce. Enjoy the best of both worlds R169 Chargrilled Chicken Breasts 2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauce R105 Sauces Creamy mushroom or cheese R27

John Dory’s Combos menu

Check out the combos top-up and extras offered by the seafood restaurant.

Item Description Price 5 JD's Prawns Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting R67 Traditional-Battered Onion rings 8 Onion rings R37 Portuguese Roll Warm Portuguese roll R20 Chips Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside R37 Calamari Strips Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning R59 Mussels In a garlic & herb sauce R59 Calamari Tubes & Heads Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning R72

John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu

John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu. Photo: @JohnDorysBluff on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dory's offers a delightful selection of desserts and shakes to satisfy your sweet tooth after a delicious seafood meal. Here is a glimpse into what they have on their desserts & shakes menu.

Item Descriptions Price Peppermint Tart Layers of Tennis biscuits & caramel topped with cream & Peppermint Crisp crumbs R58 Ice Cream & Bar-One Sauce Creamy ice cream topped with Bar-One chocolate sauce R48 Creme Brulee A rich custard dessert on a cookie crumble base, topped with a layer of caramelised sugar R62 Death By Chocolate Spongy chocolate dessert smothered with a decadent chocolate sauce. Served with ice cream R58 Malva Milk Tart A delicious dessert duo): R69 R69 Dessert Platter 1 A variety of decadent mini desserts. Coffee Opera, Panna Cotta & Baked Cheesecake R99 Dessert Platter 2 A variety of decadent mini desserts. Cherry Truffle, Macaron & Red Velvet R99 Bar-One Delicious gourmet shakes R52 Shakes (Strawberry and Chocolate R48

John Dory’s drinks menu

John Dory’s drinks menu. Photo: @JohnDorysSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African restaurant offers a wide selection of beverages to quench your thirst alongside your meal. You should note that this selection includes also John Dory's breakfast menu. Below is a breakdown of John Dory’s drinks menu.

Item Description Price Soda Fountain Drinks – Regular Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme Soda R29 Soda Fountain Drinks – Large Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme Soda Glass Bottle - R29 R32 Valpre Water Still or sparkling 350ml /750ml R29/ R47 Tisers Apple or red R37 Fresh Fruit Juice Assorted flavours R32 Cordial Regular Lime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonade R30 Cordial Large Lime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonade R37 Powerplay Energy drink R39 Soda Cans Ask waitron for selections 200ml / 300ml R27/R30 Red Bull Sugar-Free Energy/ Watermelon 300ml R44 Americano Coffee served with hot or cold milk R30 Decaf Decaffeinated coffee served with hot or cold milk R26 Cappuccino Served with froth or cream R32 Espresso Single shot of coffee R24 Caffe Latte One-third espresso, two-thirds heated milk, served with froth or cream R35 Tea A delicious chocolate and malt beverage R26 Milo A delicious chocolate and malt beverage R26 Hot Chocolate A sweet chocolate drink made with hot milk R31 Dom Pedro Available with Kahlua or Irish Whiskey R48 Irish Coffee Available with Kahlua or Irish Whiskey R48

John Dory’s kids’ menu

John Dory’s kids’ menu. Photo: @JohnDorysUshaka on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are some of John Dory’s menus that are perfect for children.

Item Description Price Chicken Strips and Chips Chicken Strips and Chips served with tomato sauce R60 Calamari Strips and Chips Calamari Strips and Chips served with tomato sauce R60 Fish Fingers and Chips Fish Fingers & Chips. Served with tomato sauce R56 Prawns and Chips 5 x juicy prawns and chips R73 Cheezy Pizza Pizza-in-a-pan R66 1/4 Chicken and Chips 1/4 Chicken and Chips served with tomato sauce R75 Hake & Chips 1 piece of Hake & Chips R61 Milkshakes 275ml Strawberry, Chocolate R30 Kids' Soda Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Cream soda, Fanta or Sprite R28 Ceres 200ml Apple or Medley of Fruits R23 Ice Cream and Bar-One Sauce A delicious sweet treat R31 Slush Puppie As cool as it gets! R31

John Dory’s specials on Tuesday

Some of the popular John Dory’s menu specials include the “Two for the price of one Tuesdays”. The seafood restaurant also offers 1/2 Price Sushi Wednesday specials.

Is John Dory's halaal in South Africa?

According to the South African National Halal Authority (SANHA), the only certified John Dory's is the Muslim-owned outlet on the Marine Parade in Durban.

With the comprehensive John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the John Dory's shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. With a diverse menu spanning sushi, grills, desserts & shakes and kids’ meals, John Dory's continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about Nando's menu and prices in South Africa. Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. It was founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987 and has outlets in 30 countries.

With its vibrant and inviting atmosphere, Nando's has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa. The chain restaurant menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. Read on to discover Nando's menu and prices in 2024.

Source: Briefly News