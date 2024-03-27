John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
John Dory's is a prominent South African restaurant serving sushi, fish, and grills. It is owned by the South African restaurant group Spur Corporation. John Dory's has 28 restaurants in South Africa and is known for its selection of South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative-approved fish, sushi, and grills. Here are John Dory's menu and prices in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- John Dory’s menu and prices
- John Dory’s sushi menu
- John Dory’s starters & salads menu
- John Dory’s Fish Market menu
- John Dory’s prawns & platters menu
- John Dory’s grills menu
- John Dory’s Combos menu
- John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu
- John Dory’s drinks menu
- John Dory’s kids’ menu
- John Dory’s specials on Tuesday
- Is John Dory's halaal in South Africa?
John Dory's menu offers an array of enticing seafood choices that will whisk your taste buds. Some of the main locations of the restaurant in South Africa include Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Noordhoek, Upington, Willowbridge, Newcastle, Umhlanga, Hillcrest, and Chatsworth. John Dory's menu is designed to satisfy various tastes and make you crave more.
John Dory’s menu and prices
John Dory’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of seafood dishes that capture the essence of coastal cuisine. Below is John Dory's menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.
John Dory’s sushi menu
John Dory's offers various sushi items, including sushi platters, sushi salads, and dim sum. Below are some of the items provided in John Dory's sushi menu.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Rainbow Warrior Platter
|4 x Tuna Rainbow Rolls 4 x Salmon Rainbow Rolls 4 x Prawn Rainbow Rolls
|R159
|Two Oceans Platter
|4 x Prawn Avalanche 4 x The Bomb
|R139
|Maritime Platter
|2 x Spring Rolls 2 x Tempura Prawns 2 x Salmon California Rolls 4 x The Bomb 2 x Tuna Rainbow Roses 2 x Salmon Roses 2 x Prawn Avalanche
|R320
|Voyager Platter
|2 x Hot tuna & honey avalanche 2 x Seared tuna California rolls with saffron chutney 4 x prawn California rolls 2 x tuna roses
|R175
|Salmon Lover's Platter
|2 x Salmon maki 4 x Salmon California rolls 2 x Salmon nigiri
|R149
|Vegan Platter
|(4 x cucumber rolls 2 x bean curd 2 x cucumber rainbow rolls 2 x sandwiches
|R119
John Dory’s also allows customers to build their own Platter by offering the following options.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Choose any 3 of the following
|Prawn Avalanche, Salmon or Prawn or Spicy Tuna California Rolls, Salmon rainbow rolls, C&C bombs, Salmon sandwiches
|R149
|Sandwiches
|2 x Sandwiches. Nori seaweed with outer layers of rice, plus an inner layer of avo and your favourite filling. Avo/Prawn/Salmon
|R48/R58/R63
|California Rolls
|4 x Californian Rolls. An outer layer of rice lined with Nori seaweed, filled with avo and your favourite filling
|R48/R63
|The Bomb [4 Pieces]
|4 x Prawn California Roll topped with delicate slivers of salmon and tuna, Kewpie mayo and caviar drizzled with Yakitori sauce
|R66
|Bean Curd
|2 Pockets made from Inari (fried soya beans) filled with rice, avo, Kewpie mayo, Seven Spice and your favourite filling. Salmon / Prawn
|R66
|Hake Nuggets
|Hake fillet fried in seasoned flour, drizzled with sweet chilli sauce & sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
|R58
|Maki
|3 x Pieces of maki. Nori seaweed and rice wrapped around your favourite filling. Avo/Salmon
|R48/R58
|Salmon Roses
|3 x delicate slivers of salmon, each wrapped around rice and topped with avo, Kewpie mayo and caviar
|R99
|Vegetarian Futomaki
|(3 x Maki Rolls filled with strawberry, pickled radish, cucumber and avo
|R48
|Prawn Tempura
|3 x prawns dipped in tempura batter, rolled in crispy tempura flakes and delicately deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauce
|R68
|Rainbow Rolls
|4 x California Rolls with delicate slivers of tuna or salmon or prawn and avo. Topped with Kewpie mayo and caviar
|R68
|Cucumber Rolls
|Thinly sliced cucumber rolls, wrapped around rice and your choice of filling, topped with Kewpie mayo and caviar. Prawn/Salmon
|R66
|Prawn Avalanche
|3 signature prawn California rolls, topped with half a tempura prawn & spicy mayo sauce
|R66
|Spring Rolls
|2 Deep-fried phyllo spring rolls, filled with prawn & cheese
|R58
|Trio
|(1 Salmon California roll, 1 Salmon rose & 1 Salmon Nigiri
|R63
|Deep Fried Futomaki
|3 Crispy tempura-battered futomaki rolls filled with tuna, salmon, prawn, cucumber and avo, complemented with sweet chilli sauce & Kewpie mayo
|R66
|Nigiri
|2 Pieces of salmon nigiri
|R63
|Prawn Volcano
|3 Prawn California rolls, topped with Sriracha crab salad, a Sriracha prawn and coriander. Drizzled with Sriracha mayo
|R66
|Tempura Rainbow Rolls
|4 Tempura prawn California rolls with delicate slivers of salmon and avo. Topped with Sriracha sauce, mayo and caviar
|R66
|C & C Bombs
|3 Sriracha crab and cream cheese bombs crumbed with tempura crumbs and deep-fried. Topped with smoked mayo and caviar
|R66
|Hot Tuna & Honey Avalanche
|3 California rolls topped with saffron chutney & coriander-infused panko-crumbed tuna balls. Topped with spicy atchar & our signature spicy honey sauce
|R66
|Popcorn Prawns
|6 Popcorn prawns, tossed in a bang-bang sauce and sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds
|R58
Sushi salads menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Seared Salmon
|Cucumber ribbons, seared salmon and avo, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviar
|R125
|Prawn Salad
|Cucumber ribbons and prawns, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds and caviar
|R115
|Poke Bowl– Salmon
|A bowl of salmon, avo, cucumber, seasonal fruit, edamame beans, Kewpie mayo & caviar. Finished with wasabi, spring onion & ginger
|R115
|Avalanche Poke Bowl
|Our famous avalanche prawn balls with avo, cucumber & seasonal fruit, topped with Kewpie mayo, sesame seeds & yakitori sauce
|R105
Dim sum menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Postickers~ 3pc
|Steam-fried dumplings filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~R118/ Prawn ~R169
|R59/R85
|Wontons~ 3pc
|Crispy dough pockets filled with veg or prawn. 6pc Veg ~ R118 / Prawn ~R119
|R59/R65
|Dumplings ~ 3pc
|A thin layer of dough filled with seasoned prawn. 6pc ~ R149
|R75
|Bao bans
|2 Soft steamed dough buns filled with chicken or prawn
|R72
|Dim Sum Platter
|8-Piece assorted dim sum platter - 2x prawn dumplings, 2 x veg wontons, 2 x veg potstickers, 1 x chicken bao bun, 1 x prawn bao bun
|R199
John Dory’s starters & salads menu
The seafood restaurant offers two options: starters and salad sensation. Below is a comprehensive list of the enticing John Dory’s starters & salads menu.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Calamari Tubes
|Calamari tubes & heads served in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a roll
|R91
|Mussel Bowl
|Locally sourced mussels in a garlic & herb sauce. Served with a warm Portuguese roll
|R79
|Calamari Strips
|Fried calamari strips in a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a roll
|R75
|Cheesy Garlic Roll
|Portuguese roll brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
|R39
|Oysters (Each)
|Served with lemon and Tabasco sauce
|R147
|6 Oysters
|6 Oysters served with lemon & Tabasco sauce
|R147
|Cheesy Jalapeno Poppers
|Jalapeño poppers, stuffed with a mix of cheeses, crumbed & deep-fried. Served with sweet chilli sauce
|R73
|Cheesy Prawn Tails
|6 Prawn tails, cooked in a garlic and herb sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with warm Portuguese roll slices
|R99
|Panko-Crumbed Kingklip Strips
|Strips of South African kingklip, panko-crumbed and deep-fried. Served with tartare sauce
|R75
|Prawn Cocktail
|4 JD's prawns in a pink mayo seafood sauce. Served in half an avo with salad greens
|R83
|Greek Salad
|Selection of salad greens served with olives and feta cheese
|R91
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|Cajun chicken strips served on salad greens with avo and feta cheese
|R139
|Salmon Salad
|Salmon on a bed of salad greens with edamame beans, avo and a dollop of cream cheese
|R165
John Dory’s Fish Market menu
The restaurant offers 11 choices in the Fish Market menu. Check out the sweet flavours the South African restaurant provides, along with their descriptions and prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Catch of the day
|Ask your waitron about our selection of linefish
|R149
|Sole
|Sole grilled the JD's way & drizzled with lemon butter sauce. Served with coleslaw
|R165
|Calamari Strips Main
|Fried calamari strips. Served with coleslaw
|R149
|Calamari Tubes Main
|Calamari tubes & heads. Served with coleslaw
|R179
|Hake & Chips
|2 Hake fillets, grilled or fried. Served with coleslaw. For every Hake & Chips purchased, R1 will be donated to our Zero Waste Initiative
|R99
|Hake Thermidor
|Hake fillet covered with a prawn & mushroom sauce with mussels in a white wine, garlic & herb sauce. Topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
|S: R119/D: R169
|Kingklip Thermidor
|200g Grilled kingklip served on a bed of prawn, mushroom, cheese, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with 2 mussels
|R219
|Kingklip
|250g Grilled kingklip drizzled with creamy lemon butter sauce
|R205
|Prawn & Chorizo Medley
|(JD's prawns and spicy chorizo cooked in a tomato-based creamy garlic and herb sauce
|R145
|Seafood Trichado
|A hearty seafood bowl of JD's prawns, mussels, calamari tubes, hake pieces and spicy chorizo in a creamy garlic sauce
|R169
|Fish & Chips
|1 Pollock Fillet fried
|R89
John Dory’s prawns & platters menu
John Dory's offers a delightful Prawns & Platters menu, specialising in fresh seafood dishes perfect for sharing or individual indulgence. Here is a breakdown of their platters menu.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|John's Platter
|1 Hake fillet, calamari strips & 4 JD’s prawns
|R185
|Captain's Platter
|1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, 4 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce
|R209
|Dory's Platter
|1 Hake fillet, calamari tubes & heads, & 3 JD's prawns
|R169
|Two Sailors' Platter
|2 Hake fillets, calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce
|R349
|Admiral's Platter
|10 JD's prawns, 4 queen prawns, calamari strips, 2 hake fillets, 1 kingklip & 1 sole
|R549
|Cruiser Platter
|4 Hake fillets, 2 portions of calamari tubes & heads, 10 JD's prawns, with 2 portions of mussels in a garlic & herb sauce
|R469
|10 JD's Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R149
|15 JD's Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R189
|1kg JD's Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R469
|6 JD's Queen Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R178
|10 JD's Queen Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R239
|1kg JD's Queen Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R565
|Family Meal Deal 1
|4 Pollock fillets & 8 onion rings. Served with coleslaw
|R349
|Family Meal Deal 2
|4 Pollock fillets, 10 JD's prawns, 2 portions of calamari strips & 1 portion of mussels in a garlic & herb sauce
|R499
|Calamari Tubes & Heads
|Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning
|R72
|5 JD's Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R67
|Creamy mussels
|In a garlic & herb sauce
|R59
|Calamari Strips
|Calamari strips lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning
|R59
|4 JD's Queen Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R75
John Dory’s grills menu
John Dory's grills menu offers a variety of grilled meats and chicken dishes. Below is a breakdown of the grills menu they offer.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tender-Cut Steak - 200g
|2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauce
|R105
|Ribs ~ 400g
|Chargrilled sticky BBQ or peri-peri pork ribs
|R185
|Portuguese Steak - 200g
|Prime-cut beef on a bed of creamy peri-peri, sliced chorizo sausage & red onion. Topped with an egg
|R165
|Surf & Turf
|Prime-cut beef, 2 JD’s prawns & mussels served in a garlic & herb sauce. Enjoy the best of both worlds
|R169
|Chargrilled Chicken Breasts
|2 Chicken breasts basted with your choice of lemon & herb, BBQ or peri-peri sauce
|R105
|Sauces
|Creamy mushroom or cheese
|R27
John Dory’s Combos menu
Check out the combos top-up and extras offered by the seafood restaurant.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|5 JD's Prawns
|Brushed in our famous JD's shellfish or lemon butter basting
|R67
|Traditional-Battered Onion rings
|8 Onion rings
|R37
|Portuguese Roll
|Warm Portuguese roll
|R20
|Chips
|Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside
|R37
|Calamari Strips
|Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning
|R59
|Mussels
|In a garlic & herb sauce
|R59
|Calamari Tubes & Heads
|Lightly dusted in our JD's seasoning
|R72
John Dory’s desserts & shakes menu
John Dory's offers a delightful selection of desserts and shakes to satisfy your sweet tooth after a delicious seafood meal. Here is a glimpse into what they have on their desserts & shakes menu.
|Item
|Descriptions
|Price
|Peppermint Tart
|Layers of Tennis biscuits & caramel topped with cream & Peppermint Crisp crumbs
|R58
|Ice Cream & Bar-One Sauce
|Creamy ice cream topped with Bar-One chocolate sauce
|R48
|Creme Brulee
|A rich custard dessert on a cookie crumble base, topped with a layer of caramelised sugar
|R62
|Death By Chocolate
|Spongy chocolate dessert smothered with a decadent chocolate sauce. Served with ice cream
|R58
|Malva Milk Tart
|A delicious dessert duo): R69
|R69
|Dessert Platter 1
|A variety of decadent mini desserts. Coffee Opera, Panna Cotta & Baked Cheesecake
|R99
|Dessert Platter 2
|A variety of decadent mini desserts. Cherry Truffle, Macaron & Red Velvet
|R99
|Bar-One
|Delicious gourmet shakes
|R52
|Shakes
|(Strawberry and Chocolate
|R48
John Dory’s drinks menu
The South African restaurant offers a wide selection of beverages to quench your thirst alongside your meal. You should note that this selection includes also John Dory's breakfast menu. Below is a breakdown of John Dory’s drinks menu.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Soda Fountain Drinks – Regular
|Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme Soda
|R29
|Soda Fountain Drinks – Large
|Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Lite, Sprite, Fanta, Creme Soda Glass Bottle - R29
|R32
|Valpre Water
|Still or sparkling 350ml /750ml
|R29/ R47
|Tisers
|Apple or red
|R37
|Fresh Fruit Juice
|Assorted flavours
|R32
|Cordial Regular
|Lime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonade
|R30
|Cordial Large
|Lime, passion fruit or cola tonic with soda or lemonade
|R37
|Powerplay
|Energy drink
|R39
|Soda Cans
|Ask waitron for selections 200ml / 300ml
|R27/R30
|Red Bull Sugar-Free
|Energy/ Watermelon 300ml
|R44
|Americano
|Coffee served with hot or cold milk
|R30
|Decaf
|Decaffeinated coffee served with hot or cold milk
|R26
|Cappuccino
|Served with froth or cream
|R32
|Espresso
|Single shot of coffee
|R24
|Caffe Latte
|One-third espresso, two-thirds heated milk, served with froth or cream
|R35
|Tea
|A delicious chocolate and malt beverage
|R26
|Milo
|A delicious chocolate and malt beverage
|R26
|Hot Chocolate
|A sweet chocolate drink made with hot milk
|R31
|Dom Pedro
|Available with Kahlua or Irish Whiskey
|R48
|Irish Coffee
|Available with Kahlua or Irish Whiskey
|R48
John Dory’s kids’ menu
Below are some of John Dory’s menus that are perfect for children.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken Strips and Chips
|Chicken Strips and Chips served with tomato sauce
|R60
|Calamari Strips and Chips
|Calamari Strips and Chips served with tomato sauce
|R60
|Fish Fingers and Chips
|Fish Fingers & Chips. Served with tomato sauce
|R56
|Prawns and Chips
|5 x juicy prawns and chips
|R73
|Cheezy Pizza
|Pizza-in-a-pan
|R66
|1/4 Chicken and Chips
|1/4 Chicken and Chips served with tomato sauce
|R75
|Hake & Chips
|1 piece of Hake & Chips
|R61
|Milkshakes 275ml
|Strawberry, Chocolate
|R30
|Kids' Soda
|Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Cream soda, Fanta or Sprite
|R28
|Ceres 200ml
|Apple or Medley of Fruits
|R23
|Ice Cream and Bar-One Sauce
|A delicious sweet treat
|R31
|Slush Puppie
|As cool as it gets!
|R31
John Dory’s specials on Tuesday
Some of the popular John Dory’s menu specials include the “Two for the price of one Tuesdays”. The seafood restaurant also offers 1/2 Price Sushi Wednesday specials.
Is John Dory's halaal in South Africa?
According to the South African National Halal Authority (SANHA), the only certified John Dory's is the Muslim-owned outlet on the Marine Parade in Durban.
With the comprehensive John Dory's menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit the John Dory's shop near you for a mouthwatering meal. With a diverse menu spanning sushi, grills, desserts & shakes and kids’ meals, John Dory's continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.
