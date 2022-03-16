How to check your NSFAS Sbux balance 2022 | All you need to know

The NSFAS scheme is one of the most popular funding organizations among students. It offers them financial assistance to allow them to finish their studies without worrying about financial aspects. However, students must be registered under the scheme to obtain these benefits. Check out this guide on checking your NSFAS Sbux balance in 2022.

Students who have registered for this scheme and have approved applications look forward to receiving the cash funds. The funds are not sent to your bank account but instead to an NSFAS wallet granted to students whose application is approved by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. The wallet allows you to withdraw or spend the cash at any NSFAS registered merchant. But, how do you know your NSFAS Sbux balance? Find out here!

How do I check MY NSFAS Sbux balance?

There are several ways you can check your NSFAS balance. One of them entails checking the NSFAS wallet account through your phone. A system known as Sbux allows you to access the NSFAS ewallet account using any cell phone network. So, how do I check my NSFAS wallet balance? Here are the steps you should take:

Dial *134*176# and press send.

Enter your password and press send.

The system will display some options. Click on option 2, entitled Query.

A message will pop displaying your cash balance and transactions.

How do I check my NSFAS wallet balance using Celbux?

The other popular way students check their balance using the internet is through NSFAS Celbux. It is a loved method because it is more precise and gives a thorough presentation of your NSFAS history.

You will get the same protocol if your search reads, "how do I check my NSFAS balance online?" So, to check your balance online or when using Celbux:

Go to www.celbux.appspot.com

The system will ask for your cellphone number or username and password.

Key in the details and then click Login.

The system will display several options. Click More, then Transactions.

Your transaction history and available balance will be displayed.

How can I transfer my NSFAS wallet to a bank account?

After you check NSFAS Sbux balance online, you may want to withdraw funds, perhaps directly to your bank account. Unfortunately, this option is unavailable because this wallet is a bank account. Therefore, all you can do is create a cash voucher once you discover the funds are in your wallet. After that, you can present the voucher to a participating store for cash in return.

Where can I withdraw from an NSFAS ewallet?

Withdrawal is only made from participating stores, like Usave, Shoprite, SPAR, Boxer, Choppies, Romans Pizza, Burger King, Debonairs, John Dorys, Rocomamas, among others. All these stores have daily cash withdrawal limits ranging from R200 to R1000.

How do I withdraw money from my phone?

Below are the steps to take to withdraw cash from your phone:

Dial the short code *120*176#

Enter your password and click Send.

Select option 1. Cash Voucher and click Send.

Enter the amount and click Send.

Your newly created voucher will pop up.

How do I withdraw money from celbux?

Here are the steps to follow to withdraw cash from celbux:

Visit the website celbux.appspot.com.

Log into your account by keying in your cellphone number and password and then click Login.

Click Pay.

Enter amount.

Click Done.

How much is the monthly NSFAS allowance for 2021?

The DHET-NSFAS Bursary Rules for 2021 revealed the allowances were as follows:

Personal care costs - R2,900 monthly paid annually

Hostel accommodation - R33,000 per year

Transport allowance - R7,350 monthly paid annually

Private residents - R25,200 paid monthly on an annual basis for accredited properties

Annual NCV (Including PLP) - 10 payments per month

R191 Trimester - 3 monthly payments during the Trimester

R191 Semester - 5 monthly payments during the semester

The allowances for 2022 are yet to be released.

How much do I owe NSFAS?

The repayment amount starts at a fixed rate of 3% of your annual salary and increases to a maximum of 8% when your salary reaches R59,300 and above per year. So, for instance, you will repay R900 if your salary is R30,000 a year. It is equivalent to R75 per month.

How can I check how much I owe NSFAS?

You can check for this information by following these steps:

Dial *134*176#

Enter your password.

Click Send.

Select option 2. Query.

View cash balance and transactions.

How do I check my NSFAS Sbux balance? Easy! Dial a short code *134*176# on your phone or visit celbux's website. Once you know your balance, you can choose to make a withdrawal by sending a short code or visiting celbux's website. Remember that cash withdrawals are made from participating stores, such as Shoprite, Usave, SPAR, Boxer, Van Schaik's Checkers, Spur, Nando's, etc.

