Best high schools in Johannesburg 2022 | Top 10 leading schools in Gauteng

Education is one of the most important and valuable things any parent can give to their children. Taking them to the best learning institutes is one way of ensuring that they receive the greatest education possible. For South Africans, Johannesburg is one of the cities with the greatest institutions for your children. So, which are some of the best high schools in Johannesburg?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The best secondary educational institutions in South Africa are listed in this article. Photo: @neonbrand

Source: UGC

The list of the best high schools in Johannesburg is endless. However, to make the right choice, there are several factors you need to consider as the parents or guardians. For instance, the kind of transportation you have, your proximity to the institution and your ability to afford the fee.

Best high schools in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is home to some of the best boarding private and public high schools in South Africa. They offer a strong academic foundation and new abilities and skills. So, what are the top 10 high schools in South Africa? Here is a list of the top 10 leading institutions in Gauteng

1. Barnato Park High School

This is one of the top-performing schools in Gauteng, with a population of 1000 students and an average of 45 students per class. It was established in 1990 by Fanny Buckland and is now famous for offering quality education.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The learners at this institute have the following traits:

Confidence

Fluent in expression

Critical thinkers

Over the years, students have performed well in their exams and excelled greatly in their careers.

2. Hillview High School

This is one of the good high schools in Johannesburg. It is a public institution in Roseville, Gauteng Province, South Africa. It was established in 1955, and so far, it has a population of around 1500 students.

Learners at this place take great pride in the beautiful landscape and calming learning environment. In addition, it is one of the highly reputable learning places in the country.

3. Pro Arte Alphen Park

This is a private institution in Pretoria. It was established in 1994 as a bilingual institution and one of the post-Apartheid institutions that have made a huge impact. It is a co-educational institution which has consistently produced some of the best personalities in the country.

4. Springs Boys High School

A person walking in the library. Photo: @reddalec

Source: UGC

This is one of the best high schools in Gauteng. It is an all-boys institution established in 1940 with a current population of 800 students. It offers quality education, as seen by the consistent performance of the learners. Several great men in the country take pride in being alumni of this institution.

5. Lyttelton Manor High School

This public institution is situated in Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng Province in South Africa. It is one of the oldest institutions, having been established in 1963. It offers high-quality education and has a top-notch infrastructure. Over the years, it has produced high flyers in the national examinations.

6. Willowridge High School

Willowridge is one of the best high schools in South Africa. It was established in 1987, and so far, it has around 1000 learners with a staff population of 60. Apart from offering the best education, it offers great co-curricular activities. It has great sporting facilities helping the students in their physical development while growing their interest in pursuing p different professional sports careers.

7. Marais Viljoen High School

The institution was established in 1971 in Alberton. Even though it is one of the oldest institutes, it has great learning facilities. It is a co-educational facility with over 1500 learners. Learners attain high-quality education through state-of-the-art facilities found there.

8. Germiston High School

Germiston is one of the top high schools in Johannesburg and one of the oldest, established in 1917. It has high-standard facilities that enable the learner to perform exemplary in their studies. Additionally, many highly-regarded personalities in society are proud of their alma mater.

9. Athlone Boys High School

A group of students in class listening to their tutor. Photo: @icons8

Source: UGC

Athlone boys High is one of the best high schools in South Africa. It was established in 1915 as an all-boys institute and has continued this tradition. It is renowned for performing consistently well in the national examinations. It has produced numerous eminent people.

10. Holy Family College

This is one of the best high schools in Johannesburg. It was established in 1915 and was formerly known as Parktown Convent. It is one of the oldest girl's high schools not only in South Africa but the whole of Africa. It offers quality education and has some of the finest facilities.

Frequently asked questions

Which is the best school in SA? There are numerous great institutions in South Africa, such as Barnato Park and Hillview. Which school is famous in South Africa? King Edward VII is one of the most famous schools in SA. Which school has the highest fees in South Africa? Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands is the most expensive school in the country. Which province in South Africa has the best schools? Gauteng had the lion's share of the best-performing institutions in the country. What is the biggest high school in South Africa? Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary School is the biggest institute in SA. What is the oldest high school in South Africa? SACS is the oldest institution in South Africa, founded in September 1829. When was the first South African school? It was in 1652, during the foundation of the colonial experience at the Cape.

The best high schools in Johannesburg are guaranteed to give your child the best education. All you have to do is choose the best for your son or daughter. Each boasts of having excellent facilities and consistently high performance over the years.

READ ALSO: Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za shared an article about the most expensive schools in South Africa. The South African education sector is quite vibrant. It has thousands of institutions offering primary, secondary, college, and university studies.

Sending one's child to an institution in South Africa costs anything from zero fees to hundreds of thousands of rand per year. Parents and guardians are exempt from paying school fees in some of the country's poorest regions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News