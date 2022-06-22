A house requires a personal touch to turn it into a home, and a home is only as cosy as its decor. Since everyone has different tastes, looking at a wide variety of quality furniture stores is the best way to find the right products for your home environment. Here, we will outline the top 10 best furniture stores in South Africa, why they made the list and what kind of products they sell.

Finding the right recliner for you can make your daily relaxation much more enjoyable.



So what makes an outstanding fixtures store anyway? The best furniture stores offer the widest variety of quality products to the biggest audience at a reasonable price. However, prices may differ depending on the item or brand. Naturally, high-end fittings will cost more, but the general aim is to make quality furnishings that most people can afford.

How do I choose a good furniture store?

You will be pleased to know that all you need to do is go online. Online furniture shops in South Africa are the best source of quality furnishings without the hassle of going from store to store. So, which is the best brand in furniture? Here is a list of 10 of the highest-rated online furniture shops in South Africa, in no particular order.

10. Coricraft

The brand offers warm, versatile winter blankets.



If you have ever tried to purchase fittings online or in-store, you would have heard of this well-loved store. With a wide variety of traditional and more modern pieces to choose from, they stock tasteful items for every room of your household. The store also frequently has promotions to get your favourite items at lower prices.

9. Eco Furniture Design

Eco Furniture Design offers furnishings for everyone.



Those who prefer wooden fittings should check out Eco Furniture Design, a store that offers different styles to suit different tastes. You can choose classic, contemporary, and even custom-made designs that can go with any environment while still being a centerpiece-type item.

8. Decofurn

Choose from a variety of furnishings that they have available for you.



Decofurn is ideal for those looking to purchase fittings for their simple, affordable, yet tasteful home. You can look forward to everything from lounge sets to office equipment and everything in between. They also frequently have sales on their products, helping you save even more money.

7. Cottonwood Trading Company

Shopping online is much more convenient than going into a store.



For those looking for a store that offers furnishings with a distinctive European look, look no further than Cottonwood Furniture. The store imports antique French fittings and furnishings that will perfectly adorn your bedroom or bathroom with stylish, elegant French items that immediately improve the visual appeal of a room.

6. Weylandts

Weylandts offers stunning works that breathe life into any room.



Looking for some standout pieces? Upgrade your home with some of the many striking items that Weylandts offers. With various collections that range from a rustic, relaxed aesthetic to a more modern, high-end design approach, this store provides something for all tastes. You can also purchase their wine brand, Maison, off their website.

5. Meyer Von Wielligh

The unique store approaches its designs with a natural aspect.



As a brand 'inspired by nature,' Meyer Von Wielligh offers various stunning wooden furnishings ranging from gorgeous bookshelves to unique light stands, striking kitchen cabinets, and more. Their distinctive approach has won them various awards and shows that home furnishing can be beautiful and practical.

4. Core Furniture Concepts

Core Furniture offers impeccable pieces.



What is the most high-end furniture brand, you ask? Core Furniture Concepts is a top contender and is every creative's dream, with futuristic and more simplistic designs to cater to a wider variety of buyers. This brand offers various items that you could completely redesign your house with their products. The eccentric pieces make for great conversation-starters too!

3. Cielo

Cielo is the ideal place to look for quality products that are unique and tasteful.



No list of impeccable furniture stores in South Africa would be complete without mentioning Cielo, a well-loved brand and for a good reason too. The store stocks versatile yet awe-inspiring pieces that blend well with many environments and creative conceptions within a room, depending on your choice.

2. KNUS

KNUS stocks furnishings that cater to a wide variety of audiences at affordable prices.



Next on the list is KNUS, a store that supports local designers and offers quaint, tasteful items to upgrade each room of your home. You can find everything from kitchen items to comfortable bedding, dining room items, and even abstract art.

1. Block & Chisel

Block & Chisel is a well-loved favourite, thanks to their stunning furnishing for different kinds of decor.



Block & Chisel is the perfect blend of class and affordably in comparison to other stores that are considered high-end. The elegant furnishings can easily take any room from standard to outstanding through general homeware, seating, accessories, storage items, and bedroom products.

The best furniture stores in South Africa all tend to have the same aspects in common; high-quality, standout items that can go with various types of decor around the home without breaking the bank in the process (depending on the brand, of course). So regardless of your budget and taste, one of these stores will indeed have something perfectly suited to your vision.

