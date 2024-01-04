30 Best interview hairstyles for women to try and nail your job in 2024
You have received the interview callback of your dream and are fussing over planning the perfect attire, but you miss out on an important part- your hair! It is vital to remember that a well-made job interview hairstyle can significantly boost your confidence. Explore the best interview hairstyles to create a solid first impression.
Being comfortable with your appearance will demonstrate seriousness and commitment towards your possible employment role. Therefore, maintain good posture, dress professionally and style your hair correctly to increase your odds of bagging the role.
Best job interview hairstyles for women
There are various methods to style your hair for an interview. While some prefer a more sleek appearance, others might choose something flashier. Whatever you decide, make sure everything is clean and organised.
1. Curly short hairstyle
This is an excellent option if you have curly hair and want to style it for an upcoming interview. Served with the right amount of confidence, you are a step away from bagging your dream job.
2. Elegant braided bun updo
Adding a bun to your freshly done cornrows will give you a new level of sophistication. It is a protective, stylish and formal hairstyle for women across age groups. The braided bun updo is also a show-stopper and a fresh take on the conventional bun.
3. Jumbo high bun
High or low buns are a classic professional look invented for successful job interviews. With a styling gel to keep the hair in place, you can set the mood while showing your creative approach and sincere desire to get the job.
4. Stitch lines design
This hairstyle adds charm and a sense of individuality to your style, vital for meeting new people and building a career. However, avoid brightly coloured braids because they may bring out an unprofessional touch.
5. Tousled ponytail
If your dream interview is associated with fashion and beauty, you can skip on the more corporate hairstyles. To achieve the look, tie your long hair into a neat ponytail and divide it on either side of your head.
6. Hairstyle with bangs
You can impress the interview panel with your individualism if you are confident about your hairstyling game. Keep your makeup light for this hairstyle to ensure the hair is in the spotlight.
7. Twisted ponytail hairstyle
This design indicates that you have put thought and effort into your hairstyle. Add a hair tie at the end of the twisted ponytail for a complete look.
8. Neat dreadlocks
With the current hairstyle trends, dreadlocks are ranked as some of the cute interview hairstyles. However, ensure they are clean for a positive first impression.
9. Wavy natural hair
Even though endless hairstyling options exist for your job interviews, nothing beats a wavy open style. With the perfectly fitted blazer, this will be a look to remember.
10. Straight wigs
Let your inner perfectionist out with this classy hairstyle. A perfectly sleek wig is an unspoken rule in the world of business. Go for a simple glam and a minimalist suit to avoid an exaggerated look.
11. Knotless braids
Are you looking for a sleek and polished look? Then, this is your sign to rock this hairstyle for your subsequent interview. This will leave a lasting impression, especially if you wear a neutral-toned outfit.
12. Cornrows with curls and braids
This hairstyle is a perfect option if you want to avoid fully committing to cornrows and braids. Half-head cornrows keep things simple and unique at the front, while complete and bouncy twist-outs allow natural hair to flow in the back.
13. Side-part pixie cut
The side-part pixie cut will give you a complete and sophisticated hairstyle if you have short hair. This hairdo will increase your chances of being remembered even after thousands of typical interviews.
14. Natural twisted hairstyle
You may love this professional updo even more than the traditional goddess braids. It will help keep hair out of your face and focus more on the interview questions instead of nervously shifting your hair behind the ears.
15. Medium layered curly hairstyle
This is one of the best interview hairdos for medium hair. It gives your hair structure and volume while highlighting your naturally curly hair.
16. Short haircut with chopped layers
Sometimes, the best idea is to do whatever you can to create a memorable look. This hairdo works for TV shows and job interviews. Try to style your hair uncommonly, which may give you an advantage. Use a modelling paste to make shower-fresh hair supple!
17. Simple cornrows
You do not need a complicated hairstyle for your next job interview. This hairdo will earn equal respect for its simplicity and adaptability. Pair it with beautiful hoops or studs for a complete professional look.
18. Braided bob braids
Choose this easy hair idea for the most responsible job interview and help your future boss make a critical decision in your favour, of course. It makes the perfect composition of style and determination.
19. Hairdo with barrette
This is the perfect interview hairstyle for long hair. Hair jewellery can play a vital role in creating job interview hairdos. Nonetheless, choose minimalistic pieces that are not too bold to avoid a casual appearance.
20. Side braided bun
You will undoubtedly look the part with this perfect plaiting. Make sure to use a stylish mouse to avoid hair flairs. The best part about this style is that it is an everyday hairstyle that can be achieved in a few minutes.
21. Curly updo
If you have naturally curly hair, sometimes the hardest decision is whether to wear it straight or curly. If you keep it curly, pair it with a white shirt and a blazer; the position is yours.
22. Box braids
Box braids are some of the most professional hairstyles that draw attention well. However, as some career experts advise, it is best to ask about the dress code via email as a reply to the job interview invitation letter.
23. French braids
This braided design will subtly highlight your cheekbones and jawline if you have an elongated or oval face shape. Its intricacy makes it a favourite among many.
24. Messy bun hairstyle
This messy updo is among the most popular professional hairstyles for long hair. It is exciting how it pulls off equal confidence and a relaxed vibe. Pair up some simple studs to complete this look.
25. Curly wig
A curly wig is an excellent technique to transform your appearance instantly. A curly wig may help you get the look you want, whether it's a fun, flirting look or something more polished.
26. Short tousled hairstyle
Having hair stuck at a length where you cannot tie it up leaves you with creative ways to style it. A finishing spray can help enhance the texture of this short professional hairdo.
27. Bouffant bun
The minimal bun with a bouffant puff is a clean, elegant hairstyle that never disappoints. This hairdo creates the dream look with a white satin formal shirt and trousers.
28. Tapered hairstyle with defined curls
It is often all about shape for black ladies looking for classic hairstyles. Try a tapered haircut for your curls if protecting your curls is not your top priority. Showcase your beautiful, healthy hair as you go from a shorter to a more lengthy taper.
29. Half box braids, half cornrows
This hair is your best bet if you want to be unlike all your competitors on the interview day. Box braids will ensure your sophistication quotient stays up.
30. Cropped curly hairstyle
Who said curls always have to translate into a carefree and chill aesthetic? This super-cropped job interview hairstyle allows curly-haired girls to embrace their curls with professionalism.
Does hair matter in a job interview?
Your hair choice will impact the way potential employers perceive you. Therefore, choosing a style that fits your personality and aligns with the company culture is vital.
What hair is best for an interview?
The best hair for an interview should be clean and symbolising professionalism. Ultimately, the hair should create a good first impression.
How not to wear your hair for an interview
Your hair can be your greatest friend, but it could also be your biggest foe. Here are some things to avoid as you plan to wear your hair for an interview:
- Avoid styling or tying wet hair
- Do not try a hairdo you have never tried before
- Do not fidget with your hair, as it may indicate signs of nervousness
- Fly-aways and loose strands can distract you from the task at hand
Can you let your hair down during an interview?
Letting your hair down is fine. However, if you find yourself touching or smoothing it, think about pulling it back.
Almost every piece of advice regarding job interviews contains the word confidence. Many women admit that their confidence directly depends on how they look. With the interview hairstyles highlighted above, knock the world flat and get that dream job.
READ ALSO: SA's best straight-up hairstyles | Top 40 trending African cornrow ideas
Briefly.co.za highlighted straight-up cornrow hairstyles that are still popular. The classic hairstyle is constantly undergoing reinvention and this year’s styles offer a classier and more sophisticated look.
Many ladies prefer cornrow styles because they are easy to look after, and moisturizing oil can be applied between the lines. The style is also protective, especially for afro hair, and you do not have to worry about losing your hairline.
Source: Briefly News