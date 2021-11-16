This Is Fate Teasers for December 2021: What fate awaits Preeta?

This Is Fate television series is becoming more and more engaging as the characters meet their fate. Preeta's court hearing date is approaching, and Ruchika agrees to testify in her favour. What will be the judge's verdict? Below are all This Is Fate teasers on what to expect this December.

This Is Fate airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

Source: Twitter

This Is Fate on Zee World is a spinoff of Twist of Fate, one of the longest-running and also the most followed Indian serials on the channel. The show follows the lives of Preeta and Srishti, who are long lost younger sisters to Pragya and Bulbul from the original show.

This Is Fate teasers for December 2021

In the previous episodes of This Is Fate, also called Kundali Bhagya, Preeta was arrested after confessing the truth following Akshay's murder. All Mahesh's plans to bail her out failed. Discover what happens to her in the December episodes from the following This Is Fate teasers.

Ruchika accepts to testify in Preeta's favour in the upcoming This Is Fate episodes.

Source: UGC

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 80

Mahesh goes to see Preeta in prison. Elsewhere, Mahira and Prithvi set out to link up with the blackmailer, and Srishti and Sameer go after them. Kritika explains to her folks how Akshay used to extort her and reveals that Preeta is going through so much to protect her.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 81

Karan goes to see Preeta in prison. On the other hand, Sameer and Srishti spot Ruchika and Megha fighting and later ask Ruchika to reveal the truth.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 82

Mahira leaves after getting assistance from Prithvi, but his vehicle malfunctions along the way. Sameer and Srishti are at the manufacturing plant waiting for the extorter, and Prithvi spots them after unsuccessfully trying to corner the blackmailer. Elsewhere, Mahira gives Shubham his cash and cautions him not to extort her again.

4th December 2021, Saturday: Episode 83

Mahira reveals to Prithvi that Shubham has been extorting her and Prithvi later reveals certain details to Karan. Ruchika makes Sameer, Karan and Srishti aware of Megha's involvement in the murder of Akshay. Ruchika then accepts to give a testimony in favour of Preeta. On the other hand, an argument ensues between Prithvi and Mahira.

5th December 2021, Sunday: Episode 84

People get ready for the court session to commence. Ruchika pretends she is not feeling well as the hearing proceeds, and Preeta's attorney provides proof of her innocence.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 85

Siddharth wants Karan to ensure that Ruchika is present in court for the sake of Preeta. Karan interrupts the proceedings when the presiding judge is about to pronounce his verdict. Karan announces that he is the one who killed Akshay. His perplexing confession leads to the release of Preeta, and he is taken into police custody.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 86

Pammi wants to know why Rakhi did not defend Karan. Prithvi reveals to Sherlyn that Megha has been extorting him. Kritika seeks some answers from Sherlyn when she spots her in Prithvi's chambers.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 87

Mahira is becoming suspicious of Sherlyn, while Prithvi is not happy when Preeta goes to see Karan in prison. Rakhi asks the family to portray happiness to ensure Mahesh gets better, while Suresh is distraught after seeing Pammi's conduct.

Karan takes the blame for Akshay's murder to keep Preeta out of jail.

Source: UGC

What happens to This Is Fate cast?

If you have been following This Is Fate's storyline, you should be ready to witness unexpected twists this December. How does the aftermath of Akshay's death affect other characters? Here is a summarized account of what happens to some of them.

Preeta

She is visited in prison by Mahesh and Karan. Ruchika accepts to testify in her favour during the court hearing. Later, Karan does the unthinkable by confessing that he is the one who murdered Akshay, and Preeta is released.

Prithvi

He and Mahira try to find the blackmailer but in vain. Later, he is upset when Preeta goes to see Karan in jail. How will he come between their bond, which seems to be tightening?

This Is Fate Indian series is a must watch this December as revealed by the above This Is Fate teasers. Will the truth about Akshay's death come to light? The serial airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

