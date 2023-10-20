Summertime in South Africa also brings a season of rain and gloomy weather, which can have a profound effect on people's moods

Briefly News spoke to psychologist Candice Lambert, who shared insights on how prolonged rainy periods can contribute to depressive symptoms

The mental health expert also shared some ways to deal with weather-induced depression, and TikTok videos demonstrate they are accessible to anyone

Nothing messes up your summer quite like rainfall and bad weather that can last weeks long.

Psychologist Candice Lambert, who has over 10 years of experience in clinical psychology, told Briefly News that periodic rain can do wonders for our mood. The opposite is true in cases such as Durban's heavy rainfall, since being cooped up indoors can be frustrating.

Durban is notorious for heavy rains. Images: Getty Images/ Gallo Images/ TikTok/ @it.girl20/@tshiamomangwedi

Lambert explained how people's moods can be so in tune with nature that we're affected by the dark and dreary atmosphere rain brings.

How does bad weather affect people?

Not all rainy weather spells disaster for people's mental health. Speaking to Briefly News, Lambert said:

"While intermittent rains and drizzles can be uplifting for most people, long periods of rainy and overcast weather can affect some of our moods and have an onset of depressive symptoms."

Feeling sad during rain is normal because it affects the brain's 24-hour internal clock, which is controlled by light, aka the circadian rhythm, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Candice said if the depressive mood is consistent with the weather patterns, a diagnosing psychologist may diagnose a patient with major depressive disorder with a 'seasonal pattern'.

During these dark, gloomy days, Candice recommends maintaining seven elements of a healthy lifestyle, which are:

Rest

Downtime

Focus time

Sleep

Physical activity

Connection time with others

Playtime

Beat the bad weather blues with these fun activities

If you're feeling blue or bored, fear not, Briefly News has got you covered.

Below is a list of TikTok videos by various creators that show leisure activities worth trying during those gloomy days.

1. Hop on the Pilates TikTok trend

Pilates is the latest workout trend. To ensure physical activity on those rainy rains, this could be a fruitful hobby to get into. Pilates can be easily done at home and there are many free resources online to get you started.

A TikTok creator, @nik_ishi, shows people it's completely manageable at home.

2. Jot down your feelings

To combat feeling down, Lambert recommends journaling. This hobby allows you to record what you are feeling and helps relieve pent-up emotions in parts of the brain.

"Journaling your feelings moves emotion from the limbic system to the prefrontal cortex so that is centred in the 'working brain area'," Candice noted.

Journaling is also a popular hobby. TikTok creator @tshiamomangwedi tried it for a month. Watch her video below to see her do the journaling challenge:

3. Meditating for mental health

Candice Lambert also told Briefly News that meditation is a good idea. The hobby focusing on calming the mind is easy to get into, with free resources for guided meditation available across social media.

Watch one creator, @zee_somethiiiiin, doing her meditation practice at home:

4. Play with paint

Candice recommends playtime, and what better way than you get into painting?

One TikTok creator @it.girl202 showed that she made a solo date out of it from home. The best part is family can join to make sure you spend time with loved ones.

The hobby is for your pleasure, and there is no need to worry about creating a masterpiece. Watch the post to see a TikTokker who tried it.

Psychologist encourages seeking professional help

Candice Lambert explained that one should be able to function through the weather blues.

"If the depressive symptoms impact on function and overall wellbeing, please contact a psychologist or counsellor in your area. There are free helplines available for such support in South Africa."

The suggested hobbies can be for anyone looking to power through those slow, dreary rain days. For those unable to function as described by Cancide Lambert, please contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group by clicking here.

