Former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma is a Mzansi favourite judging from how many react when meeting him

Duduzane Zuma is no stranger to going viral on social media as many from young and old always react emotionally to his presence

Duduzane Zuma has had people going from kneeling to screaming his name when he comes around as they show the former South African president's son love

President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma constantly tops trending list as people react to meeting him in South Africa. Many love to see the young man who brings hope with his impact as Duduzane Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma makes sure to be close to the people as he constantly mingles with the public much to their delight. Image: Getty Images/ Thulani Mbele/Phill Magakoe/Sowetan

Duduzane Zuma is a fletching politician who has gained favour with the masses. Briefly News compiled five moments where people were completely taken by the young politician.

1. A remote Village warmly welcomes Duduzane Zuma

A video showed a poverty-stricken village welcoming Duduzane Zuma. The video describes Duduzane's welcome as being fit for a president as he brings hope to the community.

In the village situated in KwaZulu-Natal, Duduzane Zuma's presence is seen as a symbol of hope. The crowd can be heard singing in the background in celebration of Duduzane Zuma's arrival.

2. Woman falls to her knees after meeting Duduzane Zuma

In a video where Duduzane Zuma visited a sewing workshop, the ladies were blown away by his presence, one woman was so moved that she took to do than his hand and kissed it while on her knees.

Duduzane can be seen comforting the lady with his free hand as they hold each other. In a show of his humble streak, Duduzane tries to gently get the woman off her knees. The video continues to show the women in the workshop excitedly greeting an hugging Duduzane

3. School children go crazy over Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma's popularity is not only limited to adults. Duduzane Zuma visited a school where he was warmly welcomed by students.

Supporters of Duduzane Zuma claim the video of the children cheering for the young man is proof of his competency as a future president.

In the video, the young people seem to be in awe of Duduzane Zuma's presence as they scream at his appearance. All the students clamour to get a picture or a simple handshake

4. Duduzane Zuma tours a village and meets locals

In a video shared ,on social media Duduzan Zuma can be seen visiting locals and the village. Many seem excited to meet the young man, as one woman throws her fist up in the air with excitement.

Duduzane Zuma's supporters fully believe in his political endeavours as they see him as a bringer of all things better.

5. Duduzane Zuma meets Big Zulu

Big Zulu and Duduzane met after his hit went viral, thanks to Jacob Zuma's son. Big Zulu can be seen grinning broadly when he meets Duduzane Zuma as he locks him into a tight hug. Briefly News reported that many loved the moment between the men from KZN men.

