The Economic Freedom Fighters’ president, Julius Malema, filled the headlines in 2023

He trended for various incidents like holidaying with Tony Yengeni, firing 210 of his party members and writing a beautiful letter to his son

Briefly News examined the top stories and a few of the times the Red Berets’ leader was the talk of the town

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

From firing members to writing his son a letter, Julius Malema trended throughout 2023. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ president, Julius Malema, does not shy away from controversy; whether he did something good or said something questionable, he is no stranger to the headlines. Briefly News looked at all the times Juju trended in the socials.

Julius Malema fires 210 EFF members

Malema faced the public’s wrath when he fired 210 party representatives for failing to secure transport for members to attend the EFF’S tenth-anniversary celebrations. The representatives were told to resign because they could not pay for transportation for the members.

EFF faction supports Floyd Shivambu

A faction within the EFF allegedly threw their weight behind deputy president Floyd Shivambu and pushed for him to be president. Members believe that the party will be safer if led by Shivambu. Senior members were allegedly concerned about Malema’s leadership and accused him of being dictatorial.

EFF wants to help Zimbabweans go home to vote

Julius Malema offered Zimbabwean nationals a way to get home during national elections. He called on the Zimbabweans in South Africa to return home and cast their votes. He added that Zimbabweans have the power to change their country by voting.

Julius Malema writes his son a letter

Malema showed his softer side when he penned his son a beautiful letter on his Instagram account. The Red Berets’ leader praised his son and talked about how proud he was as a father. Celebrities were touched by the letter and joined Malema in praising his son.

Malema and Tony Yengeni were spotted together on holiday

Julius Malema trended when he posted a picture of himself sitting with the former African National Congress chief whip, Tony Yengeni. This was after Malema criticised the ANC’s Kgalema Motlante for barring Yengeni from campaigning to be part of the National Executive Committee. In the picture, Malema is shown in a boat with Yengeni next to him.

Floyd Shivambu slams division claims

Shivambu also trended when he rubbished the claims of factionalism in the party. This was after reports that senior party members wanted to back Shivambu as the party’s leader. Shivambu said that while he and Malema don’t agree on everything, they remain close.

The faces of the 28 banks involved in Rand manipulation must be shown: Malema

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema demanded that the faces behind the 28 banks allegedly involved in Rand manipulation be revealed.

Malema spoke after Standard Charter and 28 other banks were accused of manipulating the rand and fined over R40 million. Malema remarked that their faces were kept hidden from the public, who did not know who they were. South Africans applauded him and slammed President Ramaphosa for not taking a sterner stance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News