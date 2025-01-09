Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has officially resigned as a member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters

The Red Berets confirmed that Yazini Tetyana and Dr Ndlozi had voluntarily resigned from Parliament

South Africans have celebrated the news, reacting with their best memes and moments of Ndlozi in Parliament

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from Parliament, and South Africans could not be happier. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are going to miss Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member has officially resigned as a member of Parliament but remains a member of the party.

The Red Berets announced the news on social media, stating that Yazini Tetyana and Dr Ndlozi had voluntarily resigned as members of Parliament.

South Africans celebrate the news

The news didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as they expected it to happen sooner rather than later, and many were happy with the news.

Some regretted that they would not see him in Parliament again, but in true South African fashion, they found the positive side of it.

@ApheleleJody joked:

“Ndlozi is that toxic ex that waits for you to recover, then they hurt you🤣.”

@manyheavenn said:

“Imagine the EFF in Parliament without Dr Ndlozi and Floyd 😂. There's nothing left in this organisation. Julius Malema has destroyed this party, and it's sad that his blind followers are blaming President Zuma rather than facing the reality that Malema is the problem, not the MK Party😂.”

@Gretchen_Ndou said:

“Ndlozi was waiting for Malema to recover a little bit and hurt him again😂😂😂.”

@DreamerSib

Finally, it's long overdue. Ndlozi didn't deserve all the mistreatment, but I guess that's what you get when you follow a cult and ignore when others are treated badly, thinking it won't be your turn.”

@bxnzow added:

“This guy Dr Ndlozi would come on national television and explain EFF policies better than Malema himself; what a huge loss.”

@Misah_Mdiza joked:

“Now Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi needs to also resign as EFF member🤭.”

Source: Briefly News