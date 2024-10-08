Cape Town has become the first metro to begin construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in South Africa

The R200 million project will be based in Atlantis and will boost job creation and ease the city's energy reserves

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explained that they were looking to become less dependent on Eskom

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially turned the sod at the country's first city-run solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Atlantis. City of Cape Town.

Source: Facebook

Cape Town is leading the way in embracing the future and becoming less dependent on Eskom.

The city has now become the first metro to begin construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant.

Construction on the project will cost R200 million, and the plant will be located in Atlantis.

A more secure energy future

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explained that the project would go a long way in protecting the city from the threat of loadshedding in the future.

Hill-Lewis explained that with Eskom posing a major threat to the economy, he wanted to secure and protect the city and its residents by ensuring they could produce their own power.

The solar power was also considerably cheaper than the energy regulator.

The project, which is expected to be completed by next year, will add up to 10 megawatts of power to the grid. It will also have a battery that can store five megawatts for when there isn’t sun so that the grid still gets power.

Plant to be based in Atlantis

Hill-Lewis explained that Atlantis was the perfect place for the plant due to a variety of reasons.

He elaborated that the area was a great spot for solar farms because the city owned large plots of land that could be used for the plants. The plants will also connect directly to the Atlantis grid, thereby feeding into the main grid.

The plant will also boost job creation in the area. Hill-Lewis said that jobs would be constructed during the construction phase, while permanent jobs would be also created during the operation and maintenance phases.

While this is the first project of its nature in the city, it won’t be the last, as Cape Town aims to diversify its energy resources.

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town’s plans

Peter Neal Smith said:

“This is a clear indication that the DA gets things done. If voters in other cities would allow the DA a majority mandate, this kind of thing can also be started in these cities.”

TK Seunane added:

“Let's hope that the contractors will be able to finish the project without any drama.”

Lucky Malembe asked:

“When are they beginning a project of building houses for thousands of people who live in shacks there?”

Julie Strydom said:

“Just don’t tell the ANC. Lesufi and Mantashe will stop it.”

Zukisa Solo added:

“But DA lied 3 years ago, telling South Africans that they have solar plants already? Were those elections lies?

