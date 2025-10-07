General Fannie Masemola provided an update about the team of seasoned officers who were due to travel to France

Masemola confirmed that a police officer will be liaising with French authorities about Nathi Mthethwa's death

The South African Police Service (SAPS) team were due to conduct their own investigations in France

General Fannie Masemola confirmed that a single officer will be deployed to France to liaise with authorities about Nathi Mthethwa's death. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG – The five seasoned officers who were due to fly to France to assist in investigating Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa’s death have now been replaced by one officer.

General Fannie Masemola confirmed that a senior officer would be deployed to liaise with French counterparts. The National Police Commissioner confirmed the news on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

A team of seasoned officers from South Africa were supposed to fly out to France on Saturday, 4 October 2025, to assist in investigations following the former ambassador’s death. The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, after reportedly falling from a 22nd-floor hotel room in Paris.

Senior officer to be deployed to France

Speaking at the police’s Safer Festive Season operations launch in Bloemfontein, Free State, the National Police Commissioner said they were working on a police-to-police cooperation.

“We reduced our delegation. We have one senior officer who will be meeting our counterparts in France,” he said.

He also confirmed that the officer would be departing on 7 October and would provide updates once he is in the country.

The team of five that were due to fly to France were going to assist in investigating Nathi Mthethwa's death. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African officer will not be conducting an investigation

Masemola also stated that the officer would not be conducting a formal investigation, but rather would be receiving a report directly from the French authorities.

Masemola added that the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS) would be limited in Frances as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) was already involved.

“We are just going there to receive a first-hand report. And, of course, ask questions and be taken through certain things,” he said.

The new plan is a departure from the original idea, which was to send a team of five led by Major General Maqhashalala, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape.

The team were due to conduct its own investigations to determine what exactly happened to Mthethwa. Repatriation efforts were only set to begin once the South African police arrived in France and concluded their work, but that is no longer the case.

